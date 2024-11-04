Shallow, High-Grade Gold Mineralisation Intersected at Barimaia Gold Project

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold (Updated 2024)

How Will the US Election Affect the Crypto Industry?

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Should You Invest in Silver Bullion? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Argentina Lithium Announces Receipt of Drill Permit for the Paso de Sico Property at its Rincon West Lithium Project

Astral’s Group Gold Mineral Resource Increases to 1.46Moz with Updated Feysville MRE

Lode Gold Submits Application for Exchange Approval to Form Spin Co, Gold Orogen - a Yukon & New Brunswick Exploration Company

New Exceptionally High-Grade Gold Intersections from Infill Drilling at Crown Prince

Grid Battery Metals Update - Drilling Completed on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Ashburton Mineralisation Expands as Project Delivers Wide and High-grade Uranium Drill Results

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Controlled Thermal Resources

Falco Resources

FPC:CC

Red Metal Resources

RMES:CC

Brunswick Exploration

BRW:TCM
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Ordell Minerals Limited

Shallow, High-Grade Gold Mineralisation Intersected at Barimaia Gold Project

Results from Phase 2 drilling confirm McNabs East as a high-priority target for follow-up exploration, with diamond drilling to commence in November

Ordell Minerals Limited (ASX Code: “ORD”) (“Ordell” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce significant drill results from recent, shallow, wide-spaced Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling at its Barimaia Gold Project (“Barimaia”), located near Mount Magnet in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Key Points:

  • Significant results received from the second phase of shallow Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling at the McNabs East Prospect at the Barimaia Gold Project in Western Australia, including:
    • 2Gm @ 2.52g/t Au from 81m 24BARC083
      • Including 1m @ 47.5g/t Au from 107m (visible gold present)
    • 4m @ G.62g/t Au from 5Gm 24BARC102
      • Including 1m @ 32.7g/t Au from 60m
    • 25m @ 1.50g/t Au from 56m 24BARC087
    • 5m @ 4.61g/t Au from 61m 24BARC104
      • Including 1m @ 1G.6g/t Au from 64m
    • 16m @ 1.23g/t Au from 5m 24BARC103
    • 15m @ 1.24g/t Au from 30m 24BARC07G
    • 2m @ 6.62g/t Au from 42m 24BARC0G7
    • 7m @ 1.6Gg/t Au from 73m 24BARC07G
  • Extensive zone of gold mineralisation now defined at McNabs East at shallow depths (typically <80m vertical) over a strike length of +1,000m and remains open along strike and untested at depth.
  • The recent shallow drilling at McNabs East was completed on ~100m-spaced sections to continue the first-pass test of the Barimaia felsic intrusion.
  • Primary mineralisation in the McNabs East area is associated with an interpreted granodiorite intrusion, strongly supporting the potential for Eridanus-style deposits at Barimaia.
  • Diamond drilling planned for November to obtain structural and lithological data at McNabs East, which will be followed by extensional and in-fill RC drilling in the March 2025 Ǫuarter.

The RC drilling program was completed in September and October 2024 as the second phase of a larger, ongoing program to systematically test at shallow depths (typically < 80m vertical) the currently defined 2.5km strike extent of gold mineralisation at Barimaia.

Results from the program continue to confirm shallow, open pit potential, with coherent zones of gold mineralisation starting to be defined within an extensive gold system that remains untested at depth and remains open along strike.

Drilling completed on section 585,640E (see Figures 1 and 2) returned significant high-grade gold mineralisation in 24BARC083 (2Gm @ 2.52g/t Au from 81m) to the end of the hole (EOH) at 110m.

Visible gold was panned in the interval from 107m to 108m, which returned an intercept of 1m @ 47.5g/t Au.

Strong gold mineralisation was also returned from 24BARC087 (25m @ 1.50g/t Au from 56m) on section 585,550E (see Figures 1 and 3), adjacent to where a robust zone of gold mineralisation was intersected in drilling completed in August 2024 in 24BARC056 (21m @ 1.60g/t Au from 62m) and 24BARC057 (36m @ 0.85g/t Au from 50m). This interpreted flat-lying zone of gold mineralisation is over 80m wide on section.

Drilling completed on the eastern limit of the Phase 2 program on section 586,300E (see Figures 1 and 5) returned high-grade gold mineralisation in two separate zones, including 4m @ G.62g/t Au from 5Gm in 24BARC102 including 1m @ 32.7g/t Au from 60m; and 5m @ 4.61g/t Au from 61m in 24BARC104 including 1m @ 1G.6g/t Au from 64m. Importantly, no RC drilling has been completed east of this line along the interpreted strike of the mineralisation.

Management Comment

Commenting on the results, Ordell’s Managing Director, Michael Fowler, said:

“Our second drill program at Barimaia has delivered some great results, with wide zones of shallow gold mineralisation intersected within the targeted felsic intrusion host rock. Importantly, a number of high- grade gold results were returned from the program which are open at depth and along strike.

“This shows the potential of the mineralised system, which is beginning to take shape, pointing to significant future growth opportunities as our drilling programs advance.

“We have now completed over 5,000m since we listed on the ASX in July, with the results from this drilling showing clear potential for shallow open pits at Barimaia.

“Our next step is to complete a diamond drilling program in November to help confirm the orientation, lithologies and geometry of the significant mineralisation centred on section 585,550E. This drilling will be followed up by further extensional and in-fill drilling in the coming months.”

Figure 1. Results from RC drilling at the McNabs East Prospect at Barimaia. September to October 2024 intercepts are highlighted in dark yellow boxes. The location of section lines for Figures 2 to 5 are shown in blue.

Ordell’s exploration at Barimaia is targeting new discoveries of a similar style to the Eridanus deposit, which forms part of Ramelius Resources’ (ASX: RMS) Mount Magnet gold mining operations (Figure 6).

Eridanus lies approximately 6km north-west of Barimaia and hosts a current Mineral Resource Estimate of 21Mt @ 1.7g/t Au for 1,200,000oz of contained gold1, with an additional +300,000 ounces of gold already mined from the open pit.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Ordell Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:ordgoldgold investing
The Conversation (0)
Patronus Resources

Key Mining Approval Received for Fountain Head Gold Project, NT

Patronus Resources Limited (ASX: PTN; “Patronus” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that the Northern Territory Government has approved the amended Mining Management Plan (MMP) for its 100%-owned Fountain Head Gold Project, located in the Pine Creek region 170km by road from Darwin in the Northern Territory.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Sabre Gold Surges on Minera Alamos Acquisition

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX and TSXV, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US data impacting the resource sector.

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) fell 2.87 percent on the week to close at 603.95 on Friday (November 1). Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was down 0.82 percent to 24,255.16.

Statistics Canada released its August GDP figures on Thursday (October 31). The data indicated GDP remained flat following a 0.1 percent increase in July. Headline data suggests finance, insurance and public administration sectors were up 0.1 percent while goods-producing sectors fell by 0.4 percent to their lowest since December 2021.

Keep reading...Show less
Congress building, gold bars.

Top Stories This Week: Gold Futures Break US$2,800, 3 Experts Talk US Election Price Impact

The gold price was on the move once again this week, with December COMEX futures briefly passing US$2,800 per ounce on Wednesday (October 30), another new record for the yellow metal.

Gold had pulled back substantially by Friday (November 1), sitting at the US$2,735 level as of 12:00 p.m. PDT. The decline came despite a weak October US jobs report, which has boosted expectations for an interest rate cut next week.

With many undeniably influencing gold right now, arguably the most immediate is the US election.

Keep reading...Show less
Pinnacle Silver and Gold (TSXV:PINN)

Pinnacle Silver and Gold: District-Scale Silver-Gold Exploration and Development in the Americas


Keep reading...Show less
Mawson Finland (TSXV:MFL)

Mawson Finland: Gold, Cobalt Exploration in Lapland Region, Northern Finland


Keep reading...Show less
JZR Gold Provides Update on Vila Nova Gold Project

JZR Gold Provides Update on Vila Nova Gold Project

(TheNewswire)

JZR Gold Inc.
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – JZR Gold Inc. (the “Company” or “JZR”) (TSX-V: JZR) has been advised by ECO Mining Oil & Gaz Drilling and Exploration (EIRELI) (“ECO”), the operator of the Vila Nova gold project (the “Vila Nova Property”) located in the State of Amapa, Brazil, that it has received all required permits from the Agencia Nacional de Mineracao, Brazil’s national mining agency, and the relevant environmental agencies in Brazil, to allow ECO to commence preparation work on the Vila Nova Property. The Company has worked with ECO to commission the manufacture and assembly of an 800 tonne-per-day bulk sampling gravimetric mill, which is ready to commence operation on the Vila Nova Property. ECO has advised the Company that it will start up the plant to commence processing material from the Vila Nova Property within weeks.
JZR Gold Inc. possesses a 50% net profit interest (the “NPI”) in all profit generated from the Vila Nova Project.

For further information, please contact:

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Binding Option to Acquire 100% of Olympio’s Mulwarrie and Mulline Projects

Livium Awarded ~A$850k Grant by WA Government to Develop a Battery Recycling Facility

Pink Bark: Rare Earth, Kaolin and Uranium Potential

Key Mining Approval Received for Fountain Head Gold Project, NT

Related News

resource investing

Binding Option to Acquire 100% of Olympio’s Mulwarrie and Mulline Projects

lithium investing

Livium Awarded ~A$850k Grant by WA Government to Develop a Battery Recycling Facility

rare earth investing

Pink Bark: Rare Earth, Kaolin and Uranium Potential

Nickel Investing

Launch of $4M Accelerated Partially Underwritten Entitlement Offer

Silver Investing

Appointment of Dr Jason Berton as Non-Executive Chairman

Oil and Gas Investing

New Resource Booking

lithium investing

Total Voting Rights

×