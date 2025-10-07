Sezzle Adds Leading Retailers and Emerging Verticals as Shoppers Seek Flexibility This Holiday Season

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ: SEZL ) ( Sezzle or Company ) Sezzle a leading buy now, pay later (BNPL) platform,  today announced an expanded roster of merchant partners across fashion, sporting goods, beauty, fitness, and digital content just in time for the 2025 holiday shopping season.

Holiday budgets are under pressure. According to PwC's 2025 Holiday Outlook, price sensitivity will be the top factor driving purchase decisions, with Gen Z expected to spend nearly 23% less than last year . Across all generations, spending is projected to dip around 5% , as shoppers prioritize discounts and value over splurges. As PwC's U.S. Consumer Markets Industry Leader, Ali Furman, notes : "Price is Gen Z's love language. They've been raised in an era of rising costs and are laser-focused on value and cost transparency."

Retailers are preparing accordingly, and many are turning to Sezzle. Among the newest merchants to join Sezzle are Cato Fashions , one of the nation's leading women's fashion retailers; SCHEELS , a top sporting goods and apparel destination; D&B Supply , a regional farm and ranch store introducing Sezzle across Oregon and Idaho; and Dermstore , a premier beauty and skincare retailer.

Sezzle is also expanding into verticals that mirror Gen Z's shifting priorities. Research shows this generation is channeling more discretionary spend toward experiences and digital communities rather than traditional goods. Reflecting that shift, Sezzle recently partnered with Whop , a fast-growing social commerce platform where millions of monthly users purchase digital products like courses, coaching, and exclusive communities. With Sezzle at checkout, Whop users gain more flexibility to access and engage with content.

Early results across Sezzle's growing network underscore the impact for merchants. At Cato brands, Sezzle orders in the first month averaged nearly double the retailer's baseline order value. Additional enterprise launches have shown consistent growth in unique shoppers, total orders, and Sezzle-driven volume, reinforcing Sezzle's ability to drive meaningful results at scale

"This holiday season, shoppers want smarter, more flexible ways to pay—and merchants want proven tools to lift sales and build loyalty," said Paul Paradis , President and Cofounder at Sezzle. "Our latest partnerships show how Sezzle is scaling across major retailers and new verticals, while delivering measurable value at checkout."

As consumers tighten their budgets this holiday season, Sezzle provides a win-win: helping shoppers budget responsibly while giving retailers a competitive edge in reaching price-conscious customers.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a forward-thinking fintech company committed to financially empowering the next generation. Through its purpose-driven payment platform, Sezzle enhances consumers' purchasing power by offering access to point-of-sale financing options and digital payment services—connecting millions of customers with its global network of merchants. Centered on transparency, inclusivity, and ease of use, Sezzle empowers consumers to manage spending responsibly, take charge of their finances, and achieve lasting financial independence.

