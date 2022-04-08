GamingInvesting News

Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY will be soon launched on the App Store and Google Play, and the pre-register campaign is now ongoing. Sin is an anime manga IP from Hobby Japan released in 2012 and licensed to USERJOY to develop as a mobile RPG later on. The main characters in this piece are created by the famous Japanese artist Niθ^ as the Seven Mortal Sins, the Seven Heavenly Virtues, and the Sin of Heresy.

Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY will be soon launched on the App Store and Google Play, and the pre-register campaign is now ongoing. Sin is an anime manga IP from Hobby Japan released in 2012 and licensed to USERJOY to develop as a mobile RPG later on.

The main characters in this piece are created by the famous Japanese artist Niθ^ as the Seven Mortal Sins, the Seven Heavenly Virtues, and the Sin of Heresy.

- Seven Mortal Sins

From the left to the right:

  • Lucifer
    The Lord of Pride.
    The current leader of the Seven Mortal Sins.
  • Satan
    The Lord of Wrath.
    A strong warrior with a feisty character.
    The guardian of the gate to hell.
  • Leviathan
    The Lord of Envy.
    Has a secret crush on Lucifer as well as a strong obsession with her.
  • Belphegor
    The Lord of Sloth.
    Doesn't care about anything that's annoying in her head.
  • Beelzebub
    The Lord of Gluttony.
    She's worshipped in the human world as the "Queen of Gluttony".
  • Mammon
    The Lord of Greed.
    To pay off her husband's debt and raise over 500 thousand children.
  • Asmodeus
    The Lord of Lust.
    She's one of the Lords with a better common sense comparing to the others.

- Seven Heavenly Virtues

From the left to the right:

  • Michael
    The Archangel of Faith.
    Has a strong sense of righteousness and absolute loyalty to god.
  • Gabriel
    The Angel of Chastity.
    Has a very conservative personality, some even called her the discipline chief of the angels.
  • Metatron
    The Angel of Charity.
    Being naive and all, she would try everything she could to complete when she's given an unreasonable request.
  • Raphael
    The Angel of Temperance.
    Her duty is to teach other angels about the knowledge of the human world.
  • Sandalphon
    The Angel of Diligence.
    She works hard and never complains and would sacrifice herself if that solves a problem
  • Sariel
    The Angel of Kindness.
    Being assigned the duty of watching mortals and keeping them from committing crimes.
  • Uriel
    The Angel of Patience.
    She was commissioned by heaven to spy on Demon Lords' activities.

In the game, over 50 original characters were created by Japan well-known artists which the anime does not have, suc h as Katsudansou, Izumi Mahiru, Nakano Tomokazu, Irohara, Tou Masu , Sumeragi Kohaku, Pop Kyun, Super Zombie, Satou Kuuki, Asa Nagi, etc.

These characters are called awakers, it is said that they were souls related to the previous life. Their soul becomes unstable due to a deep and long sleep time, they also lost most of the memories of their previous lives because of it. These souls turned into awakers when they obtain a body and became a new force that could obstruct the battle between the demons and angels.

For more on Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY, head to our pre-register site.

  • Game info

Name: Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY
Enabled device: Android/iOS
Genre: Demon Worship Project RPG
Operate: UserJoy Technology
Develop: UserJoy Technology
Charges: Free ( In-game purchases available)

Seven Mortal Sin s X-TASY official site
https://7sin-eng.userjoy.com/

Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY Pre-register site
https://7sin-eng.userjoy.com/event/preregister/index.php

Apple store
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/seven-mortal-sins-x-tasy/id1602470578

Googleplay
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.userjoy.sineng

Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/7sinXTASY

Twitter
https://twitter.com/7sinXTASY

Pl ease put on the copyright when using the images:

©2017 H/N/7dsp

Copyright USERJOY JAPAN Co.,Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright USERJOY Technology Co.,Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seven-mortal-sins-x-tasy-unveils-character-settings-ahead-of-launch-301520721.html

SOURCE UserJoy Technology

SOURCE UserJoy Technology

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Jackpot World Launches New Classic Bonus Stamp Feature

Jackpot World, the world-leading, free-to-play social casino mobile game and one of the top 15 highest-grossing casino mobile games in the world, has launched its brand-new Classic Bonus Stamp feature. Following the launch of this new feature, the number of Jackpot World players participating in stamp exchange events jumped by 10%.

With this added functionality, users will now be able to exchange the Classic Bonus Stamp for any of the stamps in their previous Stamp Collection. This takes the in-game collection experience to a new level, as it not only provides players with the chance to complete their previous collections but also awards them with an extra bonus for completing each collection with fantastic coin prizes. This is a major step forward for the casino mobile game category, which currently lacks such gameplay mechanisms.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TGS Esports and 7-Eleven Canada Announce Expanded Partnership

TGS Esports Inc. (TSXV: TGS) (OTC: TGSEF) (FRA: 5RH) and 7-Eleven Canada have teamed up to bring more exciting events to Canadian gamers throughout the spring.

TGS Logo (CNW Group/TGS Esports Inc)

Following the partnerships' successful launch of the 2021 tournament series that featured game titles such as Valorant, APEX Legends, and Guilty Gear Strive, 7-Eleven and TGS are hosting four unique events for Canadian gamers showcasing Rocket League.

On March 20 , eight of the top Canadian collegiate teams went head-to-head in The Collegiate Rocket League Championships. St. Clair College defeated the University of Alberta in the Grand Finals, taking home the bulk of the $4,500 prize pool and bragging rights as the Champions of the North.

The weekend of March 25-27 , 7-Eleven took over TGS' home venue, The Gaming Stadium, and created the 7-Eleven Gamers Lounge. This free in-person event, attended by more than 500 enthusiastic gaming fans, was highlighted by a Rocket League watch party, free-play tournaments, arcade games, exciting gaming activations, mouth-watering 7-Eleven food, and prizes throughout the weekend.

"We're incredibly excited to partner with TGS Esports to host the ultimate weekend of gaming and snacking at the 7-Eleven Gamers Lounge," says Norman Hower , VP & GM of 7-Eleven Canada. "Knowing how important it is for the gaming community to keep fueled and have the perfect setup for gaming sessions and watch parties, this was a natural partnership."

In April, 7-Eleven Canada and TGS will host two additional Rocket League events:

On April 9th eight Canadian influencers will compete in the Rocket League Charity Challenge. Each influencer will play for a charity of their choice with $8,000 to be donated.

On April 30th gamers from across North America will compete in a massive free-to-play Rocket League Open Tournament with a huge $8,000 prize pool up for grabs. The tournament will be hosted on Pepper, TGS' proprietary tournament platform. Both April events will be broadcast live on Twitch and YouTube.

"Our gaming community absolutely loves this partnership. 7-Eleven understands gamers and has done a great job adding value to the gaming experience", says Gopal Patel , COO of TGS Esports. "Through these fun activations 7-Eleven will connect with gamers during moments that matter the most – when they are playing games and when they are livestreaming gaming content."

For more information on upcoming events, you can visit www.7-eleven.ca/rocket-league-gaming-tournaments

About TGS Esports Inc.

TGS Esports builds gaming strategies for brands looking to connect with any gaming community. This includes planning and executing in person and digital tournaments, live broadcasting, influencer campaigns, and scholastic integration. Tournaments are held on TGS' proprietary social gaming platform, Pepper, allowing communities to interact and engage in one space. The combination of TGS' event expertise and next generation software creates an unparalleled esports experience that allows brands to reach their desired gaming demographic.

About 7–Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas , 7-Eleven operates, franchises, and/or licenses in more than 77,000 stores in 19 countries, including nearly 16,000 in North America . Find out more about 7-Eleven Canada online at 7-Eleven.ca or on social media @7ElevenCanada on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tgs-esports-and-7-eleven-canada-announce-expanded-partnership-301520212.html

SOURCE TGS Esports Inc

SOURCE TGS Esports Inc

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/07/c8261.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Kingdom Heroes 8 English version released with great features

Kingdom Heroes is a classic IP series that was developed by USERJOY, with 4,000,000 copies sold. The sequel Kingdom Heroes 8 English version was recently released on Steam. In January 2021 Kingdom Heroes 8 entered the weekly sales top 4 and now has topped 300,000 sales . We are releasing the features of the sequel, Kingdom Heroes 8 English version, to present the stimulating era of The Heroes of Three Kingdoms to you. The sequel inherited the horizontal battle vision and the strategy playing method, recreating the well-known officers and improving the visual experience, aiming to let the players explore freely and immerse in a battle with thousands.

A s plendid battlefield giv es a great sense of vis ual perception

Kingdom Heroes 8 has the widest and most particular map compared with any other previous pieces. Apart from retaining the heuristic playing method, new elements and map objects are add ed. By op erating a horizontal scrolling playing environment, players may have a high degree of freedom to explore and fight wi th ot hers.

Experience combo brings you pleasure

You can control every single general's movement in Kingdom Heroes 8. As well as enjoying a strategy game, great satisfaction can be obtained from fighting thousands with your own. Adopting a 5 vs 5 battle mode, players can arrange their own camp and enjoy attacking rivals with an unceasing combo. For the battle strategy, reforming the previous piece of controlling the army with command, attacking direct targets will be possible now.

Make your own history! Ministers system convenience the Domestics system

Players refer to a monarch in the game. Every instruction would react in your game process, you will be the one who manages your empire and every breath you take can affect how history goes on.

About the domestics, the Ministers system has been added in this work. We have automated the operation by uniting the internal affair in the previous piece to simplify the management of the forces. Stronghold Ancillary is also added to endow the forces with different attributes and features that give the game enrichments.

Great war with thousands! Exclusive magnificent skills for the officers

The essence of Kingdom Heroes 8 is about pitched battles. Before the battle starts, the players should go on for officers' assignment, configure their skills, equipment, and the battle array. When the battle starts, the tactics can be flexible through assorting between the Famous Officer skills, normal skills, and timing. Controlling multiple officers finely will be possible in this generation. The officers' unique skills have also been remade, all well-known officers own their magnificent ascend animation and a unique skill close up.

Thousands of officers are heroic on stage!

There are nearly 1,500 characters brought in this game, including characters coming out from the official and unofficial histories, Romance of the Three Kingdoms,  etc. There are officers from the last years of the Han Dynasty to the first years of the Western Jin Dynasty. Our team has also condensed the officers' information to let the players lose themselves in the world of The Three Kingdoms.

Make good use of different army forces ' restrictiveness to conquer!

For the army force, Kingdom Heroes 8 got dozens of forces with exclusive districts and the army corresponds to special forces. Each of them has a relationship of restriction, except experiencing wars with thousands, making good use of this restrictiveness may also lead you to victory.

Exclusive weapons for the officers to exert their strength with 200%!

Sharp tools make good work. There are various types of weapons in Kingdom Heroes 8, including 1H Weapon, Long Bow , Polearm. Besides those basic weapons, well-known officers have their exclusive weapons which are main their properties. When the officers wear their exclusive weapons, it can trigger an awakening effect for them to strengthen their capabilities.

The War of Japan is uprising ! The Queen Himiko's content has been added in DLC!

A paying DLC of Kingdom Heroes 8 is rolling out at the same time. New plots, new forces, new types of armies, and the mystic queen from Japan comes to the world of The Three Kingdoms as one of those new forces and was a general that can be chosen.

Kingdom Heroes 8's R&D team strives to strike a balance between class ics and innovation. We would like to present a piece that is different from the past, intending to bestow our players a better game experience.

Kingdom Heroes 8 English version is now available on Steam! Come for it if you are interested!

Kingdom Heroes 8 & Kingdom Heroes 8 - The War of Japan DLC is a vailable now

Kingdom Heroes 8

Price: $29.99

Including all contents in Kingdom Heroes 8

The War of Japan DLC

1. Kingdom Heroes 8 - The Hibiscus storm clouds

Price: $6.99

Plot extension in Kingdom Heroes 8, including Unified the World by Jin, The War of Heroines, Reigning in troubled times, and new forces as Japanese with general Himiko.

2. Kingdom Heroes 8 -The clothes for Hibiscus

Price：Free

New outfits for Diao Chan and Sun Shangxiang in Kingdom Heroes 8

Kingdom Heroes 8 on STEAM：

https://store.steampowered.com/app/875210/8/

Kingdom Heroes 8 Facebook：

https://www.facebook.com/UJSG8.ENG

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kingdom-heroes-8-english-version-released-with-great-features-301519640.html

SOURCE UserJoy Technology

SOURCE UserJoy Technology

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Eliot Tubis and EJT Holdings Announce the Acquisition of the Grover Gaming Development Center in Greenville, North Carolina.

Eliot Tubis announced today that EJT Holdings has acquired the 12,000 square foot Grover Gaming Development Center at 1015 WH Smith Road in Greenville, North Carolina . Mr. Tubis commented, "Grover Gaming is one of the fastest growing companies in the USA and ranked second for the Best Place to Work by Glassdoor! We are proud to acquire this asset, and are amazed at Grover Gaming's success over the past few years."

Grover Gaming Development Center in Greenville, NC.

Mr. Tubis further elaborated, " Greenville, North Carolina , is a vibrant community which has been ranked as one of the best small cities in the USA for business and is the hub for medical care in eastern North Carolina . Greenville has also been listed as the #1 city for inbound growth. Our hope is to grow our footprint in this booming region over the coming years!"

Colleen Moore , Director of Acquisitions at EJT Holdings, commented, " Greenville is a thriving community, and we look forward to continue making investments here!"

EJT Holdings is the family office of Eliot Tubis, investing in public and private companies throughout the USA, with a focus on online-gaming, real estate, and growing restaurant brands through capital expansion plans and off-premise order management. OrderSolutions, an EJT Holdings investment, is one of the fastest growing partners of global restaurants brands and is focused on helping restaurants increase their off-premise business by centralizing their take out, pick-up, and catering orders while dramatically boosting revenues and profitability.

EJT Holdings Media Contact:
Colleen Moore
EJT Holdings
206-473-7841
cmoore@ejtholdings.com

EJT Holdings (PRNewsfoto/EJT Holdings)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eliot-tubis-and-ejt-holdings-announce-the-acquisition-of-the-grover-gaming-development-center-in-greenville-north-carolina-301519894.html

SOURCE EJT Holdings

SOURCE EJT Holdings

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Esports Technologies Launches Odds and Modeling Feed Technology

Expands Wagering Offerings in Multiple Esports Titles and Betting Types

Esports Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET, "Esports Technologies"), a leading global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technology, announced today the launch of its odds and modeling feed technology. The EBET feed will be integrated on BtoBet to power its esports products.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Welcome to NeroVerse -- The Hottest New Metaverse Gaming Project

After a lot of pre-launch buzz, NeroVerse is finally up and running, as the hottest new metaverse gaming project on the blockchain! The GamePower Network team behind NeroVerse is dedicated to providing users a gaming experience like no other, with inclusionary gameplay and constant adaptations based on user feedback. NeroVerse is here to show you the transformative power of blockchain gaming.

GamePower Network

What is NeroVerse?
NeroVerse is a metaverse of connected games, collectibles, and virtual experiences spanning across multiple blockchains. NeroVerse follows a free-to-play modality and aims to bridge the gap between metaverses for a cohesive gaming experience. The GamePower Network team envisages a future where NeroVerse allows gamers, developers, artists and NFT enthusiasts to build and foster communities of like-minded individuals. To unlock this future, it's important to lay the foundation by providing the highest quality virtual experience and available tools.

What are NFTs and how will they be used in NeroVerse?
Non-Fungible Tokens ( NFTs ) sound complicated at first, but they are actually very simple. An NFT is a certificate of ownership of a digital good that is intended to be made in a limited quantity. They offer gamers a real ownership stake in game worlds and create powerful connections between players and game publishers. Within NeroVerse , NFTs will be optional and allow players to curate their virtual experience through cosmetic items, avatars, pets, bots , and more!

Ready to learn more about our playable NeroVerse experiences? Visit our website today at https://www.neroverse.com/

About GamePower Network, LLC

GamePower Network is a decentralized game publishing platform that allows developers to publish and have control over their metaverse games and assets. NeroVerse is a metaverse of connected games, collectibles, and virtual experiences spanning across multiple blockchains. NeroVerse focuses on a free-to-play modality, where players own their assets and NFTs are optional. "We envisage the future possibilities for gaming and work tirelessly to bring this vision to fruition," claims Co-Founder and COO Michael Rochester . "We hope you join us on this journey!" For additional information, visit www.NeroVerse.com .

Contact:
Farra Lanzer
970-541-3284
333669@email4pr.com

GamePower Network

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/welcome-to-neroverse--the-hottest-new-metaverse-gaming-project-301519586.html

SOURCE GamePower Network

SOURCE GamePower Network

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

