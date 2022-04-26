The mobile game Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY is launched today developed by USERJOY Technology from Taiwan . The piece is based on the animation Seven Mortal Sins in 2012 by Hobby Japan and the characters are designed by a famous Japanese artist Niθ^. Login rewards As the players participated in the pre-register event enthusiastically, Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY has reached the ultimate goal of 300,000 pre-registers on ...

GAMING00