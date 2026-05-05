ServiceNow University drives career growth with real-time coaching and simulation

AI Learning Guide and SimStudio give employees, customers, and partners a faster path from learning to doing
ServiceNow University grows to almost 2 million learners, up 80% year-over-year, as professionals worldwide build careers on the ServiceNow AI Platform
Knowledge 2026 — Today, at ServiceNow's annual customer and partner event, Knowledge 2026 , ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI control tower for business reinvention, introduced AI Learning Guide and SimStudio within ServiceNow University , an AI learning platform transforming workforce development for the AI era. The new capabilities give customers, partners, and individual learners, including ServiceNow's own global workforce, a faster, more personalized path to building real-world skills on the ServiceNow AI Platform.
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ServiceNow University transforms workforce development for the AI era
The World Economic Forum projects a net gain of 78 million jobs by 2030, driven by technology, demographics, and economic shifts, with AI and big data topping the list of fastest-growing skills. This underscores an urgent need for reskilling.
The industry's answer until now has been static instruction sheets, pre-recorded videos, and time-based certifications that measure course completion instead of competency. People need a safe space to experiment with AI in the flow of work, build confidence through practice, and chart a clear path to the careers emerging inside agentic businesses built on the ServiceNow AI Platform. ServiceNow University is that space: an open playground for learning where everyone is welcome, built on the science of play to counteract the fear of failure and make skill-building sustainable.
"AI will reshape every job. The companies leading this moment are redesigning how their people learn, adapt, and grow alongside it," said Jacqui Canney, chief people and AI enablement officer at ServiceNow . "ServiceNow University treats learning as an operating model, not a program. And it's how we build an adaptive, AI-native workforce and unleash the human capacity AI can't replace."
AI Learning Guide and SimStudio drive AI career readiness with a coach + practice model
Most enterprise learning platforms deliver a catalog of content. Learners scroll through courses across multiple learning tools, with no guidance on what matters for their role.
AI Learning Guide changes that. It is a conversational AI coaching companion embedded directly into ServiceNow University that guides learners through personalized learning paths, surfaces relevant courses and certifications, and provides real-time coaching and feedback. AI Learning Guide delivers contextual recommendations and next steps, and acts as the coaching layer that transitions learners into simulation-based practice.
SimStudio is a hands-on simulation environment that lets learners prove competencies by practicing and performing ServiceNow tasks. Unlike videos or quizzes, SimStudio captures how a learner works, not just whether they finished a course, enabling richer competency insight. It flags whether they used ServiceNow best practices and offers feedback and alternative methods accordingly.
Together, AI Learning Guide and SimStudio accelerate time-to-competence and give learners confidence that they can do the work, not just pass a test. AI Learning Guide tailors the journey; SimStudio delivers the prove-it moment.
Underpinning both tools is a personalized learning profile that matches recommendations to each learner's role, usage patterns, skills, and behaviors, surfacing what to learn next without requiring learners to navigate the full catalog. The profile applies "people like you" logic so a system administrator in financial services with heavy ITSM usage receives different guidance than one in manufacturing.
"We've built the AI platform. We need a learning ecosystem to match," said Jayney Howson, chief learning officer at ServiceNow . "ServiceNow University democratizes access to skills and gives people a place to experiment, fail safely, and gain real confidence. That's how you unlock human potential and arm every employee with the know-how to operationalize AI across workflows, functions, and industries.
ServiceNow University reaches almost 2 million learners with 80% growth year-over-year
Without certified talent, enterprise AI investments stall, depleting leadership pipelines and slowing the innovation those investments were meant to accelerate. ServiceNow University is helping close that gap at scale.
One year after its launch at Knowledge 2025, ServiceNow University has grown to nearly 2 million learners and hundreds of thousands of certified professionals, with momentum across the entire ecosystem: customer learners grew 28%, partner participation increased 17%, and employee participation jumped 24% year over year.
According to an IDC study, sponsored by ServiceNow, organizations that complete ServiceNow training and certifications see a 536% ROI on training investments in the first three years through staff efficiencies, cost savings, improved productivity, and +16% productivity gains through upskilled employees. 1
Training and certifications also drive measurable partner and customer growth. According to a ServiceNow study, when partner teams have a certified implementation lead, their customers go live one month faster and report higher satisfaction scores. Customers with certified implementors show 7-point higher gross retention and 14-point higher net retention. The pattern is consistent: more certified professionals correlate with higher license usage, greater app deployment, and stronger retention.
What customers say about ServiceNow University
Government of Alberta
"ServiceNow is an important part of how we deliver services to Albertans, but we needed our people to understand the full scope and power of the platform," said Terry Schultz, director, Enterprise Service Management and Dynamics Platform Services at the Government of Alberta. "With Deputy Minister Janak Alford's vision of becoming the most AI-enabled government in North America, investing in the right education was essential. Once we trained our people with ServiceNow University, they stopped seeing just an IT system and started seeing possibility. Business stakeholders stopped waiting for us to bring solutions and started building their own. As we continue to bring more AI tools into our organization, we're excited that ServiceNow University will provide AI coaching—ensuring we have the skills and confidence to lead Canadian government transformation with AI."
Becton Dickinson
"When Becton Dickinson decided to spearhead an ambitious digital transformation with ServiceNow, ServiceNow University laid the foundation for success. What started as foundational upskilling now supports 200,000 employees & suppliers across finance, Cyber, HR, IT, procurement, and beyond," said Trisha Johnson, associate director, Strategy, Solutions and Delivery at Becton Dickinson . "The certifications gave us credibility, the training gave us speed, and the Community gave us a network we couldn't have built anywhere else. Continuous learning on ServiceNow has become a core part of our team's annual goals, and the launch of the AI learning platform means we can advance as an AI-native workforce that stays at the forefront of transforming healthcare for our patients."
Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles
"Our goal is providing equitable and accessible justice for Californians, and ServiceNow is central to that mission. ServiceNow University got us up to speed fast and built a shared language across our entire team, internal staff and partners alike," said KimMel Briscoe, IT Manager at the Superior Court of Los Angeles County. "The valuable courses give us the confidence to engage stakeholders, drive our roadmap forward, and focus on creating real value rather with the platform. As AI capabilities evolve, continuous learning ensures we're always ready to evaluate what's next."
Availability
- ServiceNow University is free and available to all employees, customers, partners, and individual learners at learning.servicenow.com .
- AI Learning Guide and SimStudio are available to learners today.
- ServiceNow University is expanding its reach to new markets: New Arabic language support launched in March 2026; localized content in Brazilian Portuguese is underway.
- ServiceNow University's new capabilities are part of a broader wave of AI platform innovation ServiceNow will unveil at Knowledge 2026, taking place May 5–7 at The Venetian Expo Center in Las Vegas. For more information on Knowledge 2026, visit servicenow.com/events/knowledge .
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the AI control tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow AI Platform integrates with any cloud, any model, and any data source to orchestrate how work flows across the enterprise. By unifying legacy systems, departmental tools, cloud applications, and AI agents, ServiceNow provides a single pane of glass that connects intelligence to execution across every corner of business. With more than 100 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous workflows that deliver measurable results. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com .
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" about the expectations, beliefs, plans, and intentions relating to ServiceNow University. Such statements include statements regarding future product capabilities and offerings and expected benefits to ServiceNow. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, ServiceNow's results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements made. ServiceNow undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include: (i) delays and unexpected difficulties and expenses in executing the product capabilities and offerings, (ii) changes in the regulatory landscape related to AI and (iii) uncertainty as to whether sales will justify the investments in the product capabilities and offerings. Further information on factors that could affect ServiceNow's financial and other results is included in the filings ServiceNow makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
© 2026 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.
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1 IDC Business Value White Paper, sponsored by ServiceNow, "The Business Value of ServiceNow Training and Certification," Doc #US52829924, April 2025.
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