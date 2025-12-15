ServiceNow completes acquisition of Moveworks

Combined strengths in agentic AI, intelligent workflows, and enterprise search deliver the world's most advanced AI platform for work and create an AI-native front door for employee engagement

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI control tower for business reinvention, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Moveworks . The acquisition advances ServiceNow's vision to put AI to work for people, combining ServiceNow's trusted agentic AI and intelligent workflows with Moveworks' intuitive front-end AI assistant, enterprise search, and agentic Reasoning Engine. Together, the companies will expand the capabilities of the ServiceNow AI Platform to redefine how employees engage with work, drive faster outcomes, scale AI adoption, and create AI experiences people love to use.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251215128980/en/

�Moveworks accelerates ServiceNow's vision to put AI to work for people across every corner of every business," said Amit Zavery, president, chief operating officer, and chief product officer at ServiceNow. "With two decades of workflow intelligence built into a single architecture, we're powering the agentic AI operating system for the enterprise. Moveworks' AI Assistant plus ServiceNow's agentic platform will create an AI-native front door that turns conversations into completed work, allowing customers to resolve issues autonomously, trigger intelligent workflows, and get results securely, responsibly, and at scale."

"Moveworks was founded to make work effortless, building a powerful AI assistant platform that gets work done," said Bhavin Shah, CEO of Moveworks. "By joining ServiceNow, we can now scale this agentic strategy for any organization by connecting our AI Assistant and enterprise search, powered by our Reasoning Engine, with ServiceNow's trusted workflow automation and AI governance. Together, we'll deliver secure, fast, end-to-end resolution for employees everywhere."

Uniting employee experiences on a single intelligent platform

The ServiceNow AI Platform delivers natively integrated AI that automates work at scale with trust and transparency. With its seamless integration into ServiceNow, Moveworks brings a powerful complement: an intuitive front-end that lets employees ask, search, and take action naturally, wherever they work. Together, ServiceNow and Moveworks create intelligent experiences that connect every request with autonomous fulfillment – for employees, customers, developers, IT teams, and admins – breaking down silos, accelerating time to value, and driving productivity across the enterprise.

Agentic AI is already transforming work at scale for thousands of ServiceNow customers, accelerating response times and delivering measurable productivity gains. Inside ServiceNow itself, AI agents now resolve 90% of IT and 89% of customer support requests autonomously, cutting resolution times nearly sevenfold.

Moveworks deepens this foundation. ServiceNow is already one of Moveworks' more than 100 technology integrations, and its front-end AI assistant, enterprise search, and agentic Reasoning Engine are trusted by leading global enterprises such as Siemens, Toyota, Unilever, and others. With 5.5 million employee users and approximately 250 mutual customers already using both technologies, ServiceNow and Moveworks are building on a proven approach to bring agentic AI to every employee that makes work flow across every corner of a business. Nearly 90% of Moveworks customers have deployed the technology to 100% of their employees, reflecting real, enterprise-wide adoption and usage.

Additionally, with hundreds of AI experts joining ServiceNow, Moveworks brings deep expertise that will further fuel innovation and accelerate ServiceNow's ability to scale its AI roadmap. Overall, this acquisition strengthens the ServiceNow AI Platform with the ability to deliver even more transformational experiences that understand every employee request through prompts, connect to the right enterprise data, AI agent, or workflow, and further accelerate end-to-end digital workflows across IT, HR, and more – on one flexible, scalable platform.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the AI control tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow AI Platform integrates with any cloud, any model, and any data source to orchestrate how work flows across the enterprise. By unifying legacy systems, departmental tools, cloud applications, and AI agents, ServiceNow provides a single pane of glass that connects intelligence to execution across every corner of business. With more than 75 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous workflows that deliver measurable results. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com .

© 2025 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

Use of forward-looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" about the expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, and strategies relating to ServiceNow's acquisition of Moveworks. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding future product capabilities and offerings and expected benefits to ServiceNow. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any inability or delays in assimilating or integrating Moveworks' technology into our platform; challenges retaining Moveworks' employees or customers; or any unanticipated obligations or liabilities related to Moveworks legacy business. Further information on factors that could affect our financial and other results is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Media relations :
Ryan Moore
press@servicenow.com

Investor relations:
Darren Yip
925-388-7205
ir@servicenow.com

