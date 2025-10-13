September Quarter Gold Production Increases by 90%

September Quarter Gold Production Increases by 90%

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced September Quarter Gold Production Increases by 90%

Download the PDF here.

BTR:AU
Brightstar Resources
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources

Emerging gold producer and district-scale resource developer in Western Australia Keep Reading...
AUN: Scheme Booklet Registered by ASIC

AUN: Scheme Booklet Registered by ASIC

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced AUN: Scheme Booklet Registered by ASIC
Mining Approvals Received for Lord Byron Open Pit Mine

Mining Approvals Received for Lord Byron Open Pit Mine

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Mining Approvals Received for Lord Byron Open Pit Mine
Over 50% Q-o-Q Production Growth Targeted

Over 50% Q-o-Q Production Growth Targeted

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Over 50% Q-o-Q Production Growth Targeted
Exceptional result of 32m @ 7gt Au in Lord Byron drilling

Exceptional result of 32m @ 7gt Au in Lord Byron drilling

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Exceptional result of 32m @ 7gt Au in Lord Byron drilling
North American Mining Conferences Presentation

North American Mining Conferences Presentation

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced North American Mining Conferences Presentation
Locksley Resources Limited Qualifies for Trading on U.S. OTCQX Market

Locksley Resources Limited Qualifies for Trading on U.S. OTCQX Market

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced that Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF), an exploration and development company focused on rare... Keep Reading...
Locksley Announces Major Advancement at Mojave as Structural Mapping Expands Scale of Antimony Target with a 400% Increase in Target Strike Length

Locksley Announces Major Advancement at Mojave as Structural Mapping Expands Scale of Antimony Target with a 400% Increase in Target Strike Length

Locksley Resources, Ltd. (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQX: LKYRYF) announced that recent structural mapping has significantly expanded the scale of its target mineralized corridor at the Desert Antimony Mine (DAM) Prospect. A new parallel structural target was also identified in this mapping,... Keep Reading...
Nasdaq Listing Update

Nasdaq Listing Update

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced NASDAQ LISTING UPDATE
Reinstatement to Quotation

Reinstatement to Quotation

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Reinstatement to Quotation
Investor Presentation - White Dam Gold Project Acquisition

Investor Presentation - White Dam Gold Project Acquisition

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Investor Presentation - White Dam Gold Project Acquisition
$13.0 million Placement for White Dam Gold Operation

$13.0 million Placement for White Dam Gold Operation

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced $13.0 million Placement for White Dam Gold Operation

Brightstar Resources
Latest Press Releases

EUR Sells a Further 3.85 Million CRML Shares for US$50M (A$76M) to a US Institutional Investor

Eclipse Raises $4M to Accelerate Drilling and Resource Upgrade at Greenland Rare Earths Project

Altech - $6M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Trading Halt

