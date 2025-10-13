The Conversation (0)
October 13, 2025
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced September Quarter Gold Production Increases by 90%
19 June
Brightstar Resources
09 October
AUN: Scheme Booklet Registered by ASIC
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced AUN: Scheme Booklet Registered by ASICDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
21 September
Mining Approvals Received for Lord Byron Open Pit Mine
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Mining Approvals Received for Lord Byron Open Pit MineDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
15 September
Over 50% Q-o-Q Production Growth Targeted
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Over 50% Q-o-Q Production Growth TargetedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
10 September
Exceptional result of 32m @ 7gt Au in Lord Byron drilling
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Exceptional result of 32m @ 7gt Au in Lord Byron drillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
09 September
North American Mining Conferences Presentation
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced North American Mining Conferences PresentationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
12 October
Locksley Resources Limited Qualifies for Trading on U.S. OTCQX Market
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced that Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF), an exploration and development company focused on rare... Keep Reading...
10 October
Locksley Announces Major Advancement at Mojave as Structural Mapping Expands Scale of Antimony Target with a 400% Increase in Target Strike Length
Locksley Resources, Ltd. (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQX: LKYRYF) announced that recent structural mapping has significantly expanded the scale of its target mineralized corridor at the Desert Antimony Mine (DAM) Prospect. A new parallel structural target was also identified in this mapping,... Keep Reading...
09 October
Nasdaq Listing Update
09 October
Reinstatement to Quotation
09 October
Investor Presentation - White Dam Gold Project Acquisition
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Investor Presentation - White Dam Gold Project AcquisitionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
09 October
$13.0 million Placement for White Dam Gold Operation
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced $13.0 million Placement for White Dam Gold OperationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
