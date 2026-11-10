Sensus Healthcare Announces Sale of 1,000th SRT System, Marking Significant Commercial Milestone

Achievement reflects growing adoption of non-invasive superficial radiotherapy for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancer
New reimbursement environment supports opportunities for broader physician adoption and expanded patient access
Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company committed to providing highly effective, non-invasive treatments for oncological and non-oncological skin conditions, today announced the sale of its 1,000th superficial radiotherapy (SRT) system, representing an important achievement in the Company's commercial development.
This sale underscores Sensus' continued efforts to expand access to SRT as a non-invasive treatment option for non-melanoma skin cancer. SRT allows physicians to treat certain skin cancers without surgical excision, offering an alternative for appropriate patients who wish to avoid surgery and its potential cosmetic and recovery considerations.
"This is a proud moment for Sensus and one that reflects years of investment in our technology, our customers and our commitment to expanding treatment options for patients," said Joseph C. Sardano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sensus Healthcare. "We've built a strong foundation of physicians who recognize the value of SRT, and we're now seeing an exciting shift in the commercial environment. With dedicated reimbursement codes in place, greater physician awareness and growing interest from a broader range of dermatology practices, we believe the opportunity to expand adoption has never been stronger.
"Our vision has always been to make SRT a widely available treatment option for patients who can benefit from a non-invasive approach. Reaching our 1,000th system sale is a significant accomplishment, but what excites me most is the opportunity ahead as we expand our customer base, increase utilization and bring this technology to more physicians and patients," added Sardano.
The January 2026 implementation of dedicated CPT codes for SRT has provided greater reimbursement clarity for physicians and practices evaluating the technology. Sensus continues to support adoption through physician education, flexible system acquisition models and commercial initiatives designed to increase awareness of SRT among both healthcare providers and patients.
"Very much looking forward to achieving the next 1,000 units. Thank you to all those customers who continue to show faith in our technology and to the hundreds of thousands of patients who benefit from the noninvasive treatments of SRT," concluded Sardano.
About Sensus Healthcare
Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a global pioneer in the development and delivery of non-invasive treatments for skin cancer and keloids. Leveraging its cutting-edge superficial radiotherapy (SRT and IG-SRT) technology, the company provides healthcare providers with a highly effective, patient-centric treatment platform. With a dedication to driving innovation in radiation oncology, Sensus Healthcare offers solutions that are safe, precise, and adaptable to a variety of clinical settings. For more information, please visit www.sensushealthcare.com .
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