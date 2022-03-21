SensOre Ltd (SensOre or the Company) (ASX: S3N) has signed a terms sheet with Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX: BGD) (Barton Gold) to adapt and refine SensOre’s cutting edge AI and machine learning DPT® technology to a portion of the Gawler Craton in South Australia surrounding Barton Gold’s assets.
The companies will focus on the targeting of gold and copper mineralisation.
The agreement is worth up to $400,000 in co-funding to add data to the Company’s South Australian data cube in the area surrounding Barton Gold’s tenements, with SensOre and Barton Gold operating in exclusive partnership on DPT® targets generated in that area. Barton will also become a SensOre client and, subject to production from new gold and copper targets identified via DPT®, SensOre will also be entitled to additional royalty fees linked to gold ounces produced (or copper equivalent).
Under the contract, Barton Gold will also join SensOre’s South Australian gold and copper prospectivity mapping initiative which includes Hillgrove Resources Pty Ltd, Argonaut Resources NL and Aroha Resources Pty Ltd. The subsequent DPT® engagement includes provision for integrating Barton Gold’s extensive data sets and deploying SensOre’s DPT® in the area.
Successful refinement of tools and methodologies for gold and copper exploration under cover in the Gawler Craton also offer significant potential to extend the outcomes to other regions of interest in Australia and internationally.
SensOre Chief Executive Officer Richard Taylor said: “We are excited to collaborate with Barton Gold who understand the tremendous upside potential that machine learning can bring to exploration and are already trialling machine learning technologies in the area including CSIRO’s machine learning adaptive sampling platform. This partnership is an important milestone in offering Australia-wide prospectivity mapping and AI-enhanced minerals targeting to innovative explorers.”
Barton Gold Managing Director Alexander Scanlon said: “We are pleased to join with SensOre in developing new tools and methodologies with the potential to significantly accelerate the mineral exploration and development cycle. We have closely followed SensOre’s technological progress as we have advanced our R&D pipeline for the central Gawler Craton and view the DPT® technology as a promising and timely complement to our other initiatives.”
SensOre’s engagement with Barton Gold is the latest of several SensOre client engagements that leverage the potential of SensOre’s multidimensional data cube and AI-enhanced targeting technology. SensOre and Barton Gold will now advance the terms sheet to a detailed binding agreement ahead of commencement.
This article includes content from SensOre, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Sensore & Deutsche Rohstoff Agree Lithium Exploration Terms
SensOre Ltd (SensOre or the Company) (ASX: S3N) is pleased to announce it has agreed terms with Deutsche Rohstoff AG on the identification, acquisition and exploration of SensOre generated lithium targets in Western Australia (JLE Venture).
These negotiations follow exciting results from SensOre’s first lithium targeting program completed in December 2021. SensOre’s JLE Venture is the latest of several client engagements that leverage the potential of SensOre’s multidimensional Data Cube and AI-enhanced targeting technology.
SensOre stands to benefit from Deutsche Rohstoff as a partner through agreed targeting, acquisition and geological consulting fees for a minimum of eight accepted lithium targets, worth $125,000 per target for a total of $1 million.
The Company will hold an initial participating interest of 30%, with Deutsche Rohstoff holding the balance. A preliminary budget of $4 million has been agreed to fund exploration activity ($2.8 million contributed by Deutsche Rohstoff and $1.2 million by SensOre).
SensOre Chief Executive Officer Richard Taylor said: “SensOre’s joint venture with Deutsche Rohstoff represents a further step in the evolution of our Company with our expansion into AI-enhanced lithium targeting, realising value from investment in the Data Cube. We look forward to collaborating with Deutsche Rohstoff to find the mines of tomorrow to reinforce Europe and Australia’s supply chain of battery and critical minerals needed to underpin global energy transition demand.”
Deutsche Rohstoff CEO Thomas Gutschlag said: “Deutsche Rohstoff has been impressed by the initial targets generated by SensOre and the practical application of their technology. We look forward to testing some of the exciting targets in the field. We have a successful track record of investing in Australia. As a result, we believe strongly in collaboration between Germany and Australia and the potential in the battery metals space.”
The companies will work together towards finalising the JLE Venture agreement, securing access to high priority targets and beginning fieldwork as soon as possible.
How to Invest in a Tech Startup
One of the many strengths of the tech industry is its vibrant startup culture. Tech startups are significant growth opportunities for bold investors.
Designed to scale quickly, tech startups range from newly established private companies to recently listed public companies. As the name implies, these are small-scale operations usually in the development or early implementation phases, and they are generally on the hunt for funding from venture capitalists and angel investors to commercialize their products.
Some of the most successful tech startups in the past decade are now among the world’s most recognizable technology companies in history, including Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), Snap (NYSE:SNAP), Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) and DoorDash (NYSE:DASH).
While the technology sector is highly volatile and investing in tech startups can be a risky venture, getting into an early stage company can prove financially fruitful if investors bet on the right horse.
For example, someone who purchased 589 shares of Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, when it launched its initial public offering (IPO) in March 2017, would have made an initial investment of US$10,013, with each share worth US$17. As of March 12, 2021, that investment would be worth an impressive US$36,924 — that’s a compound annual growth rate of 38.5 percent. However, it bears repeating that the tech sector is highly volatile. Case in point, on March 8, 2022, that same investment would be worth half as much (US$18,730) as the previous year.
For every facet of the tech market, there are numerous tech startups to choose from. So much so that it can be difficult to decide which companies are worth the risk. Here, the Investing News Network breaks down how to invest in tech startups, from what to look for to how to enter the space.
What to look for in a tech startup
The harsh reality of startup investing in any industry is that 90 percent of these companies fail within a decade. However, investors can mitigate that inherent risk by practicing serious due diligence. Among other factors, investors should seek out companies with a clear sense of identity, the potential to lead in their specific market niche and a strong management team.
Because the tech industry can change so rapidly, it’s essential for companies to articulate a clear vision of what they are, who they want to support and who they are targeting as competitors. Technology is a closely interwoven ecosystem, with many companies working in tandem to create amazing end products. Without a clearly defined identity, companies can cause disruption — but not the good kind.
However, tech startups don’t just need a clear sense of identity. They also need a bold vision of the impact they will make on their target market. For those looking to invest in tech startups, this potential for market leadership is a key factor to consider. The first and best company in a specific niche has a clear advantage over other competitors, making it an appealing investment opportunity.
Companies with an innovative value proposition that targets a new area of the market, or an unmet need in an existing sector, can become future market leaders.
Investors should also consider the management team as part of their due diligence. Look for management teams stacked with individuals with proven track records for building successful companies in the past and who can apply models they’ve used previously at their current company.
Does the management team exhibit unique and extensive expertise that provides the company with a competitive advantage in the sector it is pursuing? A well-rounded team will also include professionals in the areas of finance, marketing and operations.
Investing in tech startups requires knowing the tech market
To know if a startup company is truly addressing a valuable, yet underserved niche in the technology sector, investors need to understand the tech market itself.
The tech sector centers on “the manufacturing of electronics, creation of software, computers, or products and services relating to information technology,” according to Investopedia, and includes “consumer goods like personal computers, mobile devices, wearable technology, home appliances, (and) televisions.” It also covers business-to-business (B2B) products and services related to enterprise software, logistics systems management and the collection, protection and analysis of critical data.
All of these business-to-consumer (B2C) and B2B goods and services are so vital to the global economy that it’s easy to see why the technology industry is considered one of the most attractive sectors for investors.
The leading growth segments for the tech industry in recent years have been social media, blockchain, cloud-based computing, fintech, mobile apps, the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), medical devices, gaming and cybersecurity.
The cloud-driven everything-as-a-service segment of the market is forecast to do especially well in the coming years. According to a ReportLinker research, the global cloud computing market is set to grow at a CAGR of 16.3 percent between 2021 and 2026 to reach nearly US$950 billion by 2026. This growth is driven by innovation and widespread adoption of internet-of-things-as-a-service (IaaS), software-as-a-service (SaaS), and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) technology.
Meanwhile, revenues in the AI segment of the tech industry are expected to reach US$360.36 billion by 2028, based on forecasts by Fortune Business Insights, as “industries across the globe are rapidly incorporating artificial intelligence into their processes to improve business operations and customer experience.”
Fintech is another multibillion-dollar market. Market Data Forecasts estimates that this segment of the tech space will reach a market value of around US$324 billion by 2026.
Other top emerging technologies to watch in the near future include autonomous vehicles, natural language processing, bioinformatics and 3D printing.
Getting into a tech startup pre-IPO
Investing in a tech startup before it reaches the IPO stage gives individuals an ownership, or equity, position in a company that can then potentially be sold for a profit once the company hits the market or is acquired by a larger company. For the most part, much of a tech company’s value is created at the private level, before going public.
“Private markets, broadly categorized as ‘Alternative Assets,’ can bring returns that would otherwise be difficult to find in publicly traded companies,” explains Andy Reed, Director at Propel(x), in a post.
But how can investors get in on the ground floor? According to the Wall Street Journal, investors should look at angel groups or online platforms for early stage investors such as AngelList and Propel(x).
Investing expert Tim Lemke has said that online platforms offer investors a way to diversify their broader portfolio and feel good about supporting a company they believe in. A few he recommends are Seedinvest, Wefunder, Republic (founded by alumni of AngelList) and MicroVentures (an early funder of many top companies, including Twitter).
Tech startup venture capital funds
The biggest downside to investing in a private company is the lack of liquidity. Unlike public shares on the stock market, equity in a private company is not something that can traded or easily sold.
Another route into the tech startup market identified by the Wall Street Journal is “invest(ing) in later-stage, but still young, companies through publicly traded funds that hold stakes in companies already backed by venture capitalists.” These venture capital funds allow investors to gain exposure to private companies that are not publicly listed. Here are a few:
- SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS), formerly GSV Capital, which held Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX), Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Snap in its portfolio prior to their respective IPOs.
- Founded in 1972, Sequoia Capital (NASDAQ:SEQUX) partners with companies in early and late-growth stages with a focus on the internet, mobile, healthcare, financial and energy sectors. Some of the fund’s most profitable exits include NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Instagram.
- Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) partners with technology and cleantech companies in various stages of maturity through to IPO or acquisition. Two of its current portfolio holdings listed on the ASX are Pivotal Systems (ASX:PVS) and Revasum (ASX:RVS).
Private venture capital funds also offer investors a way into tech startups pre-IPO, including:
- Established in 1965, Greylock Partners focuses on early stage companies in the consumer and enterprise software sector, and was an early investor in Airbnb and Meta.
- Lightspeed Venture Partners supports early and growth-stage startups in the consumer, enterprise, technology and cleantech sectors. The firm was the first outside investor in Snap.
- Accel Partners invests in early and growth-stage companies in the consumer software, mobile technology, enterprise software and internet segments. Accel was an early investor in Meta, CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) and Animoca Brands.
Participating in tech startup IPOs
IPOs offer investors the opportunity to get in on a tech startup as it starts trading on the open market. “IPOs are usually discounted to ensure sales, which makes them even more attractive, especially when they generate a lot of buyers from the primary issuance,” Investopedia explains.
Until recently, many tech companies chose to stay private for longer, either delaying their IPO launches or forgoing them altogether. However, in recent years tech companies have been keen on IPOs.
Research from Baker McKenzie shows that 2020 and 2021 were record years for global IPO raises. The financial and technology industries top the list in terms of both volume and capital raises. Three of the biggest IPOs for 2020 included Airbnb for US$3.49 billion, DoorDash for US$3.37 billion and Snowflake for US$3.9 billion. The winning technology IPOs in 2021 were centered on electric vehicles, ride-hailing apps and fintech, including Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) for US$11.9 billion, Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) for US$4.5 billion and Nubank (NYSE:NU).
Click here to learn more about how to participate in an IPO.
Tech startup exchange-traded funds
Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer a low-cost and lower-risk route to investing in tech startups. There are several tech ETF options for every investing style.
For investors interested in small-cap tech companies, there is the Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT). PSCT tracks a broad index of small-cap growth companies in the information technology sector, with a focus on the software, internet, electronics, semiconductor, communication and hardware segments.
While PCST’s top holdings include more established tech companies, the Renaissance IPO ETF (ARCA:IPO) solely focuses on newly listed companies, as its name suggests. IPO’s top five holdings are Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER), Snowflake, Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG), CrowdStrike Holdings and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM).
Another ETF that tracks the performance of recent IPOs is the First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (ARCA:FPX). FPX also has a healthy mix of mature companies, which helps to diversify its risk profile. Its portfolio includes Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL), Airbnb, Uber, Datadog and CrowdStrike Holdings.
5 Top Technology Stocks on the TSX Venture 50 (Updated 2022)
To showcase its best-performing stocks, the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) issues a yearly list, dubbed the TSX Venture 50. The Canadian exchange breaks the list into the following five sectors: clean technology and life sciences, diversified industries, energy, mining and technology.
In order to earn a spot on the list for 2022, companies needed a market capitalization greater than C$5 million and a closing price of over C$0.25 as of the end of 2021, as well as a minimum closing price of C$0.10 as of the last day of 2020. On top of these criteria, they had to have held a TSXV listing for over a year as of the end of 2021.
Companies meeting those criteria were then ranked using an equally weighted formula that takes into account share price change, along with trading volume and market cap.
"Early-stage growth companies are a critical component of our capital markets ecosystem. This year's list is a reflection of the ongoing evolution of Canada's markets and the face of TSXV, featuring a cross-section of companies from a range of sectors, using public capital to fund their expansion strategies and making a positive impact on the communities in which they operate,” said Tim Babcock, vice president and head of the TSXV.
Here’s a look at the five best technology stocks on the TSX Venture 50.
1. Bitfarms (TSXV:BITF)
Bitfarms is a blockchain infrastructure company that operates one of North America’s largest cryptocurrency-mining operations. The tech sector company has five hydropower-operated facilities in Quebec, Canada, and provides computing power to cryptocurrency networks such as bitcoin. It earns fees from these networks for securing and processing transactions.
As of early March 2022, Bitfarm was working to finalize the first 12 megawatts of capacity at its Bunker site in Sherbrooke, Quebec. The capacity upgrade will bring over 3,000 new miners into operation and add over 300 petahashes per second — 1 petahash is equal 1 quadrillion hashes — to the company’s online hashrate.
2. Powerband Solutions (TSXV:PBX)
Fintech company Powerband Solutions is making waves in the automotive industry. The company’s integrated, cloud-based transaction platform DRIVRZ facilitates transactions between consumers, dealers, financiers and manufacturers. Via smartphones and other mobile devices, users can buy, sell, trade, finance and lease new and used vehicles across North American and global markets.
Powerband looks set to take a position in the emerging insurtech space as well. In mid-2021, the company signed a memorandum of understanding with a global insurance financial services provider under which the firm will sell automotive insurance products via Powerband's DRIVRZ transaction platform.
3. Voxtur Analytics (TSXV:VXTR)
Voxtur Analytics is targeting the real estate industry, specifically the property lending and property tax sectors in the US and Canada. Its proprietary data analytics hub and workflow platform helps investors, lenders, government agencies and servicers with simplifying tax solutions, property valuations and settlements. Users can more accurately and efficiently value assets, originate and service loans and evaluate tax assessments.
In December 2021, data tech company Voxtur completed the strategic acquisition of Benutech, bolstering its subscription-based software-as-a-service offerings. “With the acquisition of Benutech, we continue to build our repository of Voxtur-validated data and innovative SaaS solutions,” Voxtur CEO Jim Albertelli said.
4. A2Z Smart Technologies (TSXV:AZ)
Israel-based A2Z Smart Technologies has specialized in military technology for over 30 years and is now expanding into the civilian robotics and automobile markets. Its client base includes the Israel Defense Forces, Security Forces and Ministry of Defence, among others. A2Z’s products include unmanned remote-controlled vehicles designed for bomb disposal, counter terrorism and firefighting, as well as energy storage power packs and generators.
In February 2022, the company launched a pilot program for its Cust2Mate smart carts with Chedraui, the third largest retail grocer in Mexico. Chedraui also has stores in four US states. The smart carts recognize every item placed in the cart and enable in-cart payment. The carts also allow "retail grocers to direct shoppers to discounted products and in-store promotions to efficiently manage and move inventory,” states a press release.
5. Digihost Technology (TSXV:DGHI)
Digihost Technology is a blockchain technology company focused on bitcoin mining. Its goals are to increase its mining hashrate, reduce its energy costs and increase the number of bitcoins it can mine and hold.
Digihost has a hashrate of about 415 petahashes with plans to expand to a hashrate of 3.6 exahashes by the end of 2022. For January 2022, the company reported an 86 percent year-over-year increase in bitcoin production.
Other top TSX Venture 50 tech stocks
The other best technology stocks that made it onto the 2022 TSX Venture 50 list are Nubeva Technologies (TSXV:NBVA), Reliq Health Technologies (TSXV:RHT), Goldspot Discoveries (TSXV:SPOT), Neptune Digital Assets (TSXV:NDA) and DMG Blockchain Solutions (TSXV:DMGI).
5 Technology ETFs for Every Investing Style
It’s easy to become overwhelmed by the amount of tech stocks on the market today.
There are plenty of opportunities in this space, but knowing where to look for the best tech stocks can seem like a daunting prospect for new or generalist investors.
Luckily, tech exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer a solution. Tech ETFs are marketable securities that track an index, a commodity, bonds or a collection of assets. Flexible and easy to trade, investors can buy and sell ETFs like stocks, usually through a brokerage account. Without further ado, here are five tech ETFs for investors to consider.
1. If you want to invest in major technology stocks…
iShares US Technology ETF
With exposure to US electronics, computer software and hardware and informational technology companies, the iShares US Technology ETF (ARCA:IYW) covers all the big names in the US tech scene.
To give you a taste, the ETF’s top five holding are Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM,TPE:2330) and Visa (NASDAQ:V). Investors in this ETF will be covered when it comes to American tech giants. However, those who want to get a bit more creative with their holdings may want to look elsewhere.
2. If you want a more specialized ETF investment…
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
If you have a general idea of which tech sector to invest in, more specialized ETF investments may be the way for you to go. The Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) was created to offer market participants a transparent vehicle to invest in companies that stand to benefit from the development and use of artificial intelligence, along with big data and analytics.
The top five holdings in this ETF are Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), NVIDIA, Apple, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).
If big data isn’t your thing, but the idea of a specialized ETF appeals, Global X also has the Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) for those interested in cloud technology, the Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) for fintech-focused investors and the Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) for those eyeing cybersecurity.
3. If you’re looking for a tech ETF with significant net assets…
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund
The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (ARCA:XLK)is another key tech ETF to consider. Indeed, its total assets under management of more than US$46 billion make it one of the largest in the industry.
The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s top holdings mirror those of the iShares US Technology ETF, and performance-wise they are on par; however, the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s expense ratio is much lower at 0.12 percent compared to an expense ratio of 0.43 percent for the iShares ETF.
4. If you want to invest in the global tech sector…
iShares Global Tech ETF
North America is a hotbed of tech innovation, and many ETFs, like the iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (ARCA:IGM) and the iShares Expanded Tech-Software ETF (ARCA:IGV), reflect that.
However, there are also many excellent tech stocks outside of North America, and the iShares Global Tech ETF (ARCA:IXN) reflects this diversity. While more than 78 percent of the stocks held by this ETF are located in the US, it also represents the Japanese, Taiwanese, South Korean, Chinese, Brazilian, Australian and German tech markets.
5. If you’re looking for small-cap tech companies…
Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF
The Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) could be a good option if you are looking for a small-cap focus in your ETF. Unlike the tech giants included in the iShares US Technology ETF, this fund keeps its focus on smaller companies. “PSCT tracks a broad index of small companies in the information technology sector which the issuer considers to be the following areas; software, internet, electronics, semiconductors, communication and hardware,” reports ETFdb.com in a profile of the ETF. “As a result, this fund tracks some of the quickest growing and most volatile companies in the technology sector.”
The ETF’s top five investments are Rogers (NYSE:ROG), Vonage Holdings (NASDAQ:VG), SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC), MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) and Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO).
Balagundi Drilling Confirms Mineralised System With Size Potential
SensOre Ltd (SensOre or the Company) (ASX: S3N) is pleased to announce results from first pass drilling at its Balagundi Joint Venture project near Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. The program aimed to verify historical workings and results and build a stratigraphic and geochemical fingerprint for a more substantial drill program in 2022.
KEY POINTS
- First-pass RC drilling at Balagundi JV has revealed gold anomalism in the central target area
- Best results were from 21BGRC004 which returned 34m @ 0.54g/t Au from 96m, including:
- 1m @ 5.4g/t Au from 96m
- 2m @ 3.6g/t Au from 114m in a zone of 16m @ 0.8g/t Au from 114m
- 1m @ 2.5g/t Au from 127m (reported in the 16m @ 0.8g/t Au above)
- RC program also intercepted elevated multi-element pathfinder elements within the mineralised corridors, indicative of a larger mineralised system nearby
- New infill gravity geophysics and machine learning on geochemical multi-element data has reinterpreted the geology and identified target corridors for SensOre's next phase of follow-up drilling
- SensOre has secured drill rigs for a larger follow-up drilling program commencing in Q2 CY22
“First pass early drilling coupled with new geophysics has generated some exciting follow-up targets proximal to the extensive Balagundi nugget field. SensOre’s methodical approach to early drilling, acquisition of infill geophysics and multielement geochem is paying off with elevated gold in all holes drilled. It is the beginning of an exciting period of exploration at Balagundi,” commented CEO Richard Taylor.
SensOre has developed proprietary AI-enhanced technology designed to advance the way companies integrate, interrogate and analyse geoscience data and increase the potential for mineral discovery. The Balagundi JV is one of the Company’s gold exploration projects in the Yilgarn Craton.
SensOre Commences Asx Trading
SensOre Ltd. (SensOre or the Company) is pleased to advise it commenced trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on Friday, 11 February 2022 at 1:00pm AEDT under ASX Code S3N following successful completion of its IPO which raised approximately $7.5 million (before costs).
KEY POINTS
- SensOre (ASX: S3N) commenced trading on the ASX on Friday, 11 February 2022 at 1:00pm (AEDT) following successful completion of its initial public offering (IPO) which raised approx. $7.5 million
- SensOre aims to become a leading minerals-targeting company through exploration that combines AI-technology, big data and vast geosciences expertise
- Proceeds from the IPO will fund SensOre’s technology and exploration plans including further exploration and evaluation of its project portfolio, securing new exploration opportunities, expanding its technology, and growing its client base
- Listing on the ASX has been a two-year objective for SensOre and is an important milestone
SensOre has developed proprietary AI-enhanced technology designed to advance the way companies integrate, interrogate and analyse geoscience data and increase the potential for mineral discovery.
The Company has a portfolio of gold exploration projects in the Yilgarn Craton, Western Australia and has exposure to the battery and critical metals sector through its farm-in to the Moonera and Auralia projects.
SensOre also continues its research and development activities to expand target generation and validation for use by the SensOre Group and the Company’s growing client base.
