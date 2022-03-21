Australia Investing News

SensOre Ltd (SensOre or the Company) (ASX: S3N) has signed a terms sheet with Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX: BGD) (Barton Gold) to adapt and refine SensOre’s cutting edge AI and machine learning DPT® technology to a portion of the Gawler Craton in South Australia surrounding Barton Gold’s assets.

The companies will focus on the targeting of gold and copper mineralisation.

The agreement is worth up to $400,000 in co-funding to add data to the Company’s South Australian data cube in the area surrounding Barton Gold’s tenements, with SensOre and Barton Gold operating in exclusive partnership on DPT® targets generated in that area. Barton will also become a SensOre client and, subject to production from new gold and copper targets identified via DPT®, SensOre will also be entitled to additional royalty fees linked to gold ounces produced (or copper equivalent).

Under the contract, Barton Gold will also join SensOre’s South Australian gold and copper prospectivity mapping initiative which includes Hillgrove Resources Pty Ltd, Argonaut Resources NL and Aroha Resources Pty Ltd. The subsequent DPT® engagement includes provision for integrating Barton Gold’s extensive data sets and deploying SensOre’s DPT® in the area.

Successful refinement of tools and methodologies for gold and copper exploration under cover in the Gawler Craton also offer significant potential to extend the outcomes to other regions of interest in Australia and internationally.

SensOre Chief Executive Officer Richard Taylor said: “We are excited to collaborate with Barton Gold who understand the tremendous upside potential that machine learning can bring to exploration and are already trialling machine learning technologies in the area including CSIRO’s machine learning adaptive sampling platform. This partnership is an important milestone in offering Australia-wide prospectivity mapping and AI-enhanced minerals targeting to innovative explorers.”

Barton Gold Managing Director Alexander Scanlon said: “We are pleased to join with SensOre in developing new tools and methodologies with the potential to significantly accelerate the mineral exploration and development cycle. We have closely followed SensOre’s technological progress as we have advanced our R&D pipeline for the central Gawler Craton and view the DPT® technology as a promising and timely complement to our other initiatives.”

SensOre’s engagement with Barton Gold is the latest of several SensOre client engagements that leverage the potential of SensOre’s multidimensional data cube and AI-enhanced targeting technology. SensOre and Barton Gold will now advance the terms sheet to a detailed binding agreement ahead of commencement.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from SensOre, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:s3nsensoretechnology outlooktechnology stockstechnology investing
S3N:AU
SensOre

SensOre


Keep reading...Show less
Sensore Logo

Sensore & Deutsche Rohstoff Agree Lithium Exploration Terms

SensOre Ltd (SensOre or the Company) (ASX: S3N) is pleased to announce it has agreed terms with Deutsche Rohstoff AG on the identification, acquisition and exploration of SensOre generated lithium targets in Western Australia (JLE Venture).

Keep reading...Show less
How to Invest in a Tech Startup

How to Invest in a Tech Startup

One of the many strengths of the tech industry is its vibrant startup culture. Tech startups are significant growth opportunities for bold investors.

Designed to scale quickly, tech startups range from newly established private companies to recently listed public companies. As the name implies, these are small-scale operations usually in the development or early implementation phases, and they are generally on the hunt for funding from venture capitalists and angel investors to commercialize their products.

Some of the most successful tech startups in the past decade are now among the world’s most recognizable technology companies in history, including Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), Snap (NYSE:SNAP), Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) and DoorDash (NYSE:DASH).

Keep reading...Show less
5 Top Technology Stocks on the TSX Venture 50 (Updated 2022)

5 Top Technology Stocks on the TSX Venture 50 (Updated 2022)

To showcase its best-performing stocks, the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) issues a yearly list, dubbed the TSX Venture 50. The Canadian exchange breaks the list into the following five sectors: clean technology and life sciences, diversified industries, energy, mining and technology.

In order to earn a spot on the list for 2022, companies needed a market capitalization greater than C$5 million and a closing price of over C$0.25 as of the end of 2021, as well as a minimum closing price of C$0.10 as of the last day of 2020. On top of these criteria, they had to have held a TSXV listing for over a year as of the end of 2021.

Companies meeting those criteria were then ranked using an equally weighted formula that takes into account share price change, along with trading volume and market cap.

Keep reading...Show less
5 Technology ETFs for Every Investing Style

5 Technology ETFs for Every Investing Style

It’s easy to become overwhelmed by the amount of tech stocks on the market today.

There are plenty of opportunities in this space, but knowing where to look for the best tech stocks can seem like a daunting prospect for new or generalist investors.

Luckily, tech exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer a solution. Tech ETFs are marketable securities that track an index, a commodity, bonds or a collection of assets. Flexible and easy to trade, investors can buy and sell ETFs like stocks, usually through a brokerage account. Without further ado, here are five tech ETFs for investors to consider.

Keep reading...Show less
Sensore Logo

Balagundi Drilling Confirms Mineralised System With Size Potential

SensOre Ltd (SensOre or the Company) (ASX: S3N) is pleased to announce results from first pass drilling at its Balagundi Joint Venture project near Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. The program aimed to verify historical workings and results and build a stratigraphic and geochemical fingerprint for a more substantial drill program in 2022.

Keep reading...Show less
Sensore Logo

SensOre Commences Asx Trading

SensOre Ltd. (SensOre or the Company) is pleased to advise it commenced trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on Friday, 11 February 2022 at 1:00pm AEDT under ASX Code S3N following successful completion of its IPO which raised approximately $7.5 million (before costs).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×