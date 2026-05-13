Seer Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Reaffirms Full Year 2026 Outlook

Seer Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Reaffirms Full Year 2026 Outlook

SEER, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER) ("SEER" or the "Company"), the pioneer and trusted partner for deep, unbiased proteomic insights, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Recent Highlights

  • Achieved revenue of $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2026
  • Achieved a doubling of independent publications year-over-year to 84 total, accelerating third-party validation of Seer's platform
  • Secured a collaboration with Precision Health Research, Singapore to provide deep, unbiased proteomics on 10,000 samples for their PRECISE-SG100K study, a landmark multi-ancestry, population-scale cohort of approximately 100,000 Singapore residents
  • Strengthened the leadership team with the appointment of Anthony (Tony) Bazarko as Chief Commercial Officer, bringing deep expertise to drive strategy, partnerships, and market adoption.
  • Successfully defended and reinforced Seer's IP position through a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Final Written Decision
  • Repurchased approximately 1.5 million Class A common shares under our share repurchase program authorization
  • Ended the quarter with approximately $220 million of cash, cash equivalents, and investments

"Seer executed on several important drivers to advance the long-term trajectory of the business by generating traction on large-scale contracts with biobanks and supporting continued third-party validation of our platform," said Omid Farokhzad, Chair and Chief Executive Officer. "Seer sits at the forefront of deep, unbiased proteomics, a large and expanding market with profound scientific and commercial potential. We are building this market from the ground up, and the foundation we are laying is increasingly recognized by the world's leading scientists and institutions. We look forward to advancing our vision to empower the scientific community with unbiased proteomics solutions while creating value for all stakeholders."

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results
Revenue was $2.8 million for the first quarter of 2026, a 34% decrease from $4.2 million for the corresponding prior year period, primarily due to the continued depressed academic funding environment and competitive activity in the space we have pioneered. Product revenue for the first quarter of 2026 was $2.1 million, consisting of sales of Proteograph instruments and consumable kits. Service revenue was $596 thousand for the first quarter of 2026, including $56 thousand of related party revenue, and primarily consisting of revenue related to Seer Technology Access Center service projects. Other revenue was $87 thousand for the first quarter of 2026.

Gross profit was $982 thousand and gross margin was 35% for the first quarter of 2026.

Operating expenses were $18.2 million for the first quarter of 2026, including $2.1 million in stock-based compensation, a decrease of 20% compared to $22.8 million for the corresponding prior year period, including $4.5 million in stock-based compensation. The decrease in operating expenses was primarily driven by a decrease in employee compensation expenses, including stock-based compensation.

Net loss was $16.8 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $19.9 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Free cash flow, defined as net cash used in operating activities of approximately $15.4 million, less net purchases of property and equipment of approximately $270 thousand, for the quarter was approximately negative $15.7 million.

Cash, cash equivalents and investments were approximately $220 million as of March 31, 2026.

2026 Guidance
Seer continues to expect full year 2026 revenue to be in the range of $16 million to $18 million, representing growth of 3% at the midpoint over full year 2025.

Webcast Information
Seer will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 1:30 pm Pacific Time / 4:30 pm Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at https://investor.seer.bio. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Seer, Inc.
SEER, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER) sets the standard in deep, unbiased proteomics, delivering insights with a scale, speed, precision and reproducibility previously unattainable. SEER's Proteograph® Product Suite integrates proprietary engineered nanoparticles, streamlined automation instrumentation, optimized consumables and advanced analytical software to overcome the limitations of traditional proteomic methods. SEER's products are for research use only and are not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, visit www.SEER.bio.

For more information, please email us at pr@seer.bio.

Forward Looking Statements
This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on Seer's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Seer's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding Seer's plans and expectations regarding the adoption of Seer's products. These and other risks are described more fully in Seer's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and other documents that Seer subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, Seer undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Media Contact:
Patrick Schmidt
pr@seer.bio

Investor Contact:
Marissa Bych
investor@seer.bio

     
SEER, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
     
  Three Months Ended March 31,  
  2026     2025  
Revenue:          
Product $ 2,110     $ 2,890  
Service   540       1,203  
Related party   56       52  
Other   87       60  
Total revenue   2,793       4,205  
Cost of revenue:          
Product   1,395       1,374  
Service   170       531  
Related party   6       70  
Other   240       169  
Total cost of revenue   1,811       2,144  
Gross profit   982       2,061  
Operating expenses:          
Research and development   8,806       11,350  
Selling, general and administrative   9,432       11,442  
Total operating expenses   18,238       22,792  
Loss from operations   (17,256 )     (20,731 )
Other income (expense):          
Interest income   2,225       3,217  
Loss on equity method investment   (1,728 )     (1,575 )
Other expense   (68 )     (758 )
Total other income   429       884  
Loss before provision for income taxes   (16,827 )     (19,847 )
Provision for income taxes   10       101  
Net loss $ (16,837 )   $ (19,948 )
Other comprehensive loss:          
Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities   (523 )     169  
Comprehensive loss $ (17,360 )   $ (19,779 )
Net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.30 )   $ (0.34 )
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted   55,995,933       59,408,711  
               


SEER, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
             
    March 31,
2026 		    December 31,
2025 		 
ASSETS            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 47,318     $ 47,285  
Short-term investments     119,354       138,612  
Accounts receivable, net     3,200       4,282  
Related party receivables     56       300  
Other receivables     1,000       1,370  
Inventory     8,079       7,795  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     2,586       1,890  
Total current assets     181,593       201,534  
Long-term investments     52,848       54,686  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     19,890       20,488  
Property and equipment, net     13,485       14,754  
Restricted cash     524       524  
Other assets     3,792       4,097  
Total assets   $ 272,132     $ 296,083  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ 2,497     $ 5,611  
Accrued expenses     4,730       7,135  
Deferred revenue     334       341  
Operating lease liabilities, current     2,644       2,575  
Other current liabilities     38       29  
Total current liabilities     10,243       15,691  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion     20,384       21,077  
Other noncurrent liabilities     26       8  
Total liabilities     30,653       36,776  
Commitments and contingencies            
Stockholders' equity:            
Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025; zero shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025            
Class A common stock, $0.00001 par value; 94,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025; 55,065,984 and 56,219,599 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively     1       1  
Class B common stock, $0.00001 par value; 134,268 shares authorized as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025; zero shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025            
Additional paid-in capital     724,351       724,819  
Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)     (64 )     459  
Accumulated deficit     (482,809 )     (465,972 )
Total stockholders' equity     241,479       259,307  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 272,132     $ 296,083  
                 



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