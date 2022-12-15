Crestview Exploration Announces $500,000 Private Placement

Seelos Therapeutics Announces Data Demonstrating Downregulation of Alpha Synuclein in an In Vivo Gene Therapy Study of SLS-004 Utilizing CRISPR-dCas9 in Parkinson's Disease

-A single dose of SLS-004 produced a substantial increase in recovery of tyrosine hydroxylase-positive (TH+) dopaminergic neurons that are known to degenerate in patients with Parkinson's disease

-Degeneration of TH+ midbrain dopaminergic neurons in patients with Parkinson's disease is attributed to lead to the cardinal Parkinsonian symptoms of tremor, rigidity, bradykinesia and postural disturbances

-Seelos management will discuss additional information about this study during the Research and Development Update Conference Call and Webcast today, December 15th at 1pm ET

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced in vivo data demonstrating that a single dose of SLS-004 downregulated the production of alpha-synuclein (α-synuclein). This reduction of α-synuclein by SLS-004 in an established α-synuclein overexpressing animal model of Parkinson's disease (PD) resulted in substantial increase and recovery of degeneration in tyrosine hydroxylase positive (TH+) dopaminergic neurons. TH+ dopaminergic neurons in the midbrain region, called substantia nigra pars compacta (SNpc), are known to degenerate in patients with PD. This degeneration is attributed to lead to the cardinal Parkinsonian symptoms of tremor, rigidity, bradykinesia, and postural disturbances.

These findings observed in an in vivo PD model validate and extend prior findings from in vitro data using SLS-004. SLS-004 demonstrated therapeutically desirable reduction in SNCA mRNA (α-synuclein messenger RNA) which led to reduced α-synuclein protein expression.

"Increasing the recovery of TH+ dopaminergic neurons after a single administration of SLS-004 is a significant achievement, and this in vivo study validates and extends our prior findings," said Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Seelos. "These data suggest that SLS-004 may have substantial potential for a disease-modifying gene therapy in Parkinson's disease."

PD is the second most common neurodegenerative disorder in the world and currently, there is no effective treatment to prevent PD or to halt its progression. Mutations in the SNCA gene, which provides the genetic code for the production of α-synuclein protein, are widely accepted as a therapeutic target to treat PD. In addition, accumulating evidence has suggested that elevated levels of α-synuclein are causative in the pathogenesis of PD. Patients with impaired regulation of the SNCA gene show as high as 200% expression of α-synuclein protein. A reduction of 25%-50% in SNCA mRNA and protein expression is believed to be sufficient to restore normal physiological levels of α-synuclein.

Preliminary Findings of In Vivo Study

The goal of this in vivo study was to validate and extend the findings in an established animal model of PD based on prior in vitro results that were described in human-induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSC) derived neuronal system from well-characterized Parkinson's patients with triplication of the SNCA locus (SNCA-Tri hiPSC-derived system).

The human A53T α-synuclein viral vector that expresses human A53T α-synuclein to model PD in animals was used in this study with the addition of human intron 1. The human A53T α-synuclein viral vector has been characterized in the mouse, rat and non-human primate models for its ability to: express human A53T α-synuclein, induce nigrostriatal degeneration, and model PD pathology when administered in the substantia nigra pars compacta (SNpc). The SNpc is an area in the brain that is known to degenerate in PD and is believed to be the causative factor for the cardinal signs of the disease such as tremor, rigidity, bradykinesia, and postural disturbances. The administration of the disease inducing vector in the SNpc leads to increased production of α-synuclein protein that leads to nigrostriatal degeneration and thus reduces the number of TH+ midbrain dopaminergic neurons in the SNpc. In this study, the disease inducing vector was injected into the SNpc along with either the test article SLS-004 or control article in the other hemisphere and brain tissues were evaluated at the end of the study.

The preliminary findings indicate that a single dose of SLS-004 administered in the SNpc of the test hemisphere in the brain produced a substantial increase in and recovery of degenerating TH+ dopaminergic neurons compared to the administration of the control vector in the SNpc of the other hemisphere. The nigrostriatal degeneration of TH+ midbrain dopaminergic neurons in the SNpc is implicated in PD pathology and attributed to the cardinal signs of parkinsonian symptoms.

In July 2021, Seelos announced positive in vivo data demonstrating down-regulation of SNCA mRNA and protein expression from a study of SLS-004 in an in vivo rodent model utilizing CRISPR-dCas9 gene therapy technology. A single dose of SLS-004 produced a therapeutically desirable 27% reduction in SNCA mRNA and a 40% reduction in SNCA protein expression.

Seelos plans to advance the study of SLS-004 in PD and in August 2022 , Seelos was selected to receive a grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research to advance preclinical research and development for the SLS-004 program.

Also, In June 2022 , Seelos released statistically significant data in an in vitro gene therapy study of SLS-004 utilizing CRISPR-dCas9 in dementia with Lewy bodies.

Registration for today's conference call and webcast is available at: https://lifescievents.com/event/seelos-therapeutics-kol-event/ and https://seelostherapeutics.com/registration-for-12-15-rd-update-webcast/ .

About SLS-004

SLS-004 is a novel epigenome-editing approach to modulate expression of α-synuclein protein through the SNCA gene. This approach is mediated by hyper methylation of the SNCA genetic code that ultimately leads to a controlled and regulated decrease in α-synuclein production. SLS-004 utilizes an all-in-one lentiviral vector harboring dCas9-DNA methyltransferase 3A (DNMT3A) to enrich DNA-methylation within CpGs (cytosine-phosphate-guanine site) island at the SNCA intron 1 region. The system resulted in a precise and fine-tuned downregulation (30%) of SNCA overexpression in hiPSC-derived dopaminergic neurons from a PD patient with the triplication of the SNCA locus (SNCA-Tri). Most importantly, the reduction of SNCA expression mediated by the developed system was sufficient to ameliorate PD related cellular phenotypes. The in vitro studies achieved several key milestones, including the establishment that DNA hyper-methylation at SNCA intron 1 allows for an effective and sufficiently tight downregulation of SNCA expression levels. These data suggest the potential of SLS-004, a CRISPR-dCas9 technology, as a novel epigenetic-based therapeutic approach for PD.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), as well as early-stage programs in Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

For more information, please visit our website: https://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, which are not historical in nature, constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, those regarding the Company's plans to advance into additional clinical studies in PD, its expectations to disclose additional developments and data, the safety and efficacy of SLS-004 and its ability to downregulate or reduce SNCA mRNA and SNCA protein expression and its potential for a disease-modifying gene therapy in PD. These statements are based on Seelos' current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Risks associated with Seelos' business include, but are not limited to, the risk of not successfully executing its preclinical and clinical studies and not gaining marketing approvals for its product candidates, the risk that prior clinical results may not be replicated in future studies and trials (including the risk that the results from the preclinical study of SLS-004 are not replicated or are materially different from the results of future studies and trials), the risks that clinical study results may not meet any or all endpoints of a clinical study and that any data generated from such studies may not support a regulatory submission or approval, the risks associated with the implementation of Seelos' business strategy, the risks related to raising capital to fund its development plans and ongoing operations, risks related to Seelos' current stock price, risks related to the global impact of COVID-19, as well as other factors expressed in Seelos' periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano
Chief Communications Officer
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Avenue
New York , NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com
https://seelostherapeutics.com/
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York , NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Seelos Therapeutics
SEEL:US
Awakn Life Sciences' Phase III Trial to Be Delivered in the UK National Health Service

Awakn Life Sciences' Phase III Trial to Be Delivered in the UK National Health Service

Phase III trial confirmed to cost CA$3.75 million, with a UK Government agency funding 66% of this cost

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announces that its Phase III clinical trial exploring the use of ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of severe AUD will be delivered across seven NHS sites in the UK. The trial has also been approved for grant funding for 66% of the costs by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), a UK government agency. It is currently forecast the trial will cost approximately CA$3.75 million in total, with Awakn funding approximately CA$1.25 million of that.

Seelos Therapeutics Releases the Itinerary for its Research and Development Update Conference Call and Webcast to be Held on December 15, 2022

- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today released the itinerary for its research and development update conference call and webcast to be held on Thursday, December 15 th from 1pm to 3pm ET .

Registration is available at https://lifescievents.com/event/seelos-therapeutics-kol-event/ , and https://seelostherapeutics.com/registration-for-12-15-rd-update-webcast/ .

Itinerary for the Research and Development Update Conference Call and Webcast

SLS-002 (intranasal racemic ketamine)

We will hear an update from Evan P. Cohen , MD, Medical Director and Chairman of Emergency Services at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, New York since he participated in our Key Opinion Leader (KOL) call in April. He will share his experience treating psychiatric patients in his emergency department and in prescribing ketamine. Dr. Cohen will also share trends he has witnessed over the past several years treating imminently suicidal patients and potential new directives to address the current issues in the treatment of mental health.

Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Seelos, and Tim Whitaker , MD, Chief Medical Officer of Seelos, will provide an update of the ongoing registration directed study of SLS-002 in Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).

Michael Cozart , Managing Partner at LifeSci Consulting, will discuss recently completed market research of the potential unmet need and market opportunity for SLS-002 in China , Japan , and Korea.

SLS-005 (trehalose injection, 90.5 mg/mL for intravenous infusion)

Raj Mehra, Ph.D. will provide an update of the ongoing registration directed studies of SLS-005 in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA).

Jeffrey H. Kordower , Ph.D., Founding Director, ASU-Banner Neurodegenerative Disease Research Center (NDRC) at Arizona State University , will discuss recent developments Seelos has made with SLS-005 in Huntington's disease and Alzheimer's disease.

SLS-004 and SLS-007 (gene therapy approaches for Parkinson's disease)

Krishna Subramanian , Ph.D., Vice President, Non-Clinical Development and Translational Science at Seelos, will discuss recent data and Raj Mehra, Ph.D. will discuss next steps for the programs.

About Evan P. Cohen MD

Evan P. Cohen , MD is Medical Director & Chairman of Emergency Services at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, New York . Dr. Cohen is an emergency medicine physician serving the NYC area for more than 10 years. Dr. Cohen is Board Certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine. He received his bachelor's degree of science from Syracuse University in 2003 and graduated from the State University of New York, Upstate Medical University in 2007. He completed his residency in Emergency Medicine at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, New Jersey in 2010 and has been in practice for 12 years.

About Jeffrey H. Kordower , Ph.D.

Jeffrey Kordower is the founding director of the ASU-Banner Neurodegenerative Disease Research Center and endowed chair as The Charlene and J. Orin Edson Distinguished Director at the Biodesign Institute at ASU. He has been a pioneer in the field of neural transplantation techniques and his pathbreaking investigations into the underpinnings of neurodegenerative disease have made him a leader in the field. Kordower's interests include the study of gene and stem cell therapies, disease pathogenesis including the morphological and molecular changes during the course of neurodegeneration, learning and memory, and aging. He has also been a pioneer in the field of neural transplantation techniques. He comes to ASU from the Rush University Medical Center in Chicago , where he was faculty member for more than 30 years. He received his Ph.D. from The City University of New York .

About SLS-002

SLS-002 is intranasal racemic ketamine with two investigational new drug applications for the treatment of Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder and in Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. SLS-002 was originally derived from a Javelin Pharmaceuticals, Inc./Hospira, Inc. program with 16 clinical studies involving approximately 500 subjects. Seelos looks to address an unmet need for a therapy to treat suicidality in the U.S. with SLS-002. Traditionally, anti-depressants have been used in this setting but many of the existing treatments are known to contribute to an increased risk of suicidal thoughts in some circumstances, and if they are effective, it often takes weeks for the full therapeutic effect to be manifested. The clinical development program for SLS-002 includes two parallel healthy volunteer studies (Phase I), followed by pivotal registration studies after meeting with the FDA. Based on information gathered from the databases of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, there were more than 1,000,000 visits to emergency rooms for suicide attempts in 2019 in the U.S. alone. Experimental studies suggest ketamine has the potential to be a rapid, effective treatment for refractory depression and suicidality.

About SLS-005

SLS-005 is a low molecular weight disaccharide (0.342 kDa) that crosses the blood brain barrier and is thought to stabilize proteins and activate autophagy through the activation of Transcription Factor EB (TFEB), a key factor in lysosomal and autophagy gene expression. Activation of TFEB is an emerging therapeutic target for a number of diseases with pathologic accumulation of storage material. In animal models of several diseases associated with abnormal cellular protein aggregation or storage of pathologic material, SLS-005 has been shown to reduce aggregation of misfolded proteins and reduce accumulation of pathologic material. SLS-005 has previously received Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of SCA type 3 from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and from the European Medicines Agency in the EU. SLS-005 is an investigational treatment and is not currently approved by any health authority for medicinal use.

About SLS-004

SLS-004 is a novel epigenome-editing approach to modulate expression of SNCA gene mediated by modification of DNA-methylation. SLS-004 utilizes an all-in-one lentiviral vector harboring dCas9-DNA methyltransferase 3A (DNMT3A) to enrich DNA-methylation within CpGs island at the SNCA intron 1 region. The system resulted in a precise and fine-tuned downregulation (30%) of SNCA overexpression in hiPSC-derived dopaminergic neurons from a PD patient with the triplication of the SNCA locus (SNCA-Tri). Most importantly, the reduction of SNCA expression mediated by the developed system was sufficient to ameliorate disease related cellular phenotypes. The in vitro studies achieved several key milestones, including the establishment that DNA hypermethylation at SNCA intron 1 allows an effective and sufficient tight downregulation of SNCA expression levels and suggests the potential of this target sequence combined with the CRISPR-dCas9 technology as a novel epigenetic-based therapeutic approach for PD.

About SLS-007

SLS-007 is a family of rationally designed peptide inhibitors that target the non-amyloid component core (NACore) of α-synuclein to inhibit protein aggregation in patients with PD. The overexpression of α-synuclein leads to the formation of α-synuclein aggregates which comprise Lewy bodies and Lewy neurites which are the hallmarks of the pathology in brains of patients with PD. Recent in vitro and cell culture research have shown that SLS-007 has the potential to stop the propagation and seeding of α-synuclein aggregates.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), as well as early-stage programs in Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, which are not historical in nature, constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, those regarding the topics expected to be discussed on the call, Seelos' ability to complete clinical studies for its product candidates, and Seelos' ability to efficiently execute clinical and pre-clinical programs. These statements are based on Seelos' current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Risks associated with Seelos' business include, but are not limited to, the risk of not successfully executing its preclinical and clinical studies, and not gaining marketing approvals for its product candidates, the risk that prior clinical results may not be replicated in future studies and trials, the risks that clinical study results may not meet any or all endpoints of a clinical study and that any data generated from such studies may not support a regulatory submission or approval, the risks associated with the implementation of a new business strategy, the risks related to raising capital to fund its development plans and ongoing operations, risks related to Seelos' current stock price, risks related to the global impact of COVID-19, as well as other factors expressed in Seelos' periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano
Chief Communications Officer
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Avenue, 2 nd Floor
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com
https://seelostherapeutics.com/
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York, NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

COMP360 psilocybin therapy shows potential in open-label study in type II bipolar disorder presented at ACNP

12 out of 14 patients went into remission for three months following a single 25mg dose of COMP360 psilocybin therapy, in an independent investigator-initiated, exploratory open-label study of type II bipolar disorder

New data from COMPASS' phase 2b trial, also presented at ACNP, validate potential of COMP360 psilocybin therapy in treatment-resistant depression

Awakn Life Sciences Announces Signing of Lease for Second Clinic in Norway

Awakn Life Sciences Announces Signing of Lease for Second Clinic in Norway

Trondheim in central Norway will be the location of Awakn's 4th clinic

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announces today the signing of a 5-year lease to open Awakn Clinics Trondheim. The new clinic is part of the second stage of Awakn's Nordic expansion plans, following on from last week's announcement of a move to a larger premises for its Oslo clinic.

magic mushrooms

How Do Psychedelics Clinical Trials Work?

A flurry of clinical trials are at play in the psychedelics space as the industry waits for a landmark first approval.

Several publicly traded companies are pursuing the tried-and-true pharmaceutical path when it comes to drug development, drawing on lengthy and significant research in the hopes of eventually bringing their products to market.

To learn more about what steps psychedelics companies have to complete, the Investing News Network (INN) caught up with Dr. Amy Reichelt, director of neuropharmacology at Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN,NEO:CYBN), following the recent Wonderland business conference. She outlined the drug development process with a focus on clinical trials.

Lobe Sciences Provides an Update to Clinical Development Plans for Its Proprietary Psilocin Product, L-130

Lobe Sciences Provides an Update to Clinical Development Plans for Its Proprietary Psilocin Product, L-130

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a North American Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing psychedelic derived medicines for neurologic and brain disease today announced an update for its clinical development plans for its proprietary Psilocin based compound L-130.

Philip J. Young, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated, "Subsequent to our last communication on the cGMP production of L-130, I wanted to update our stakeholders on our progress as we advance into our Phase 1 clinical trials. We have received regulatory clearance to conduct our Phase 1 study which is a combination of safety and pharmacokinetics evaluation of a fixed dose of L-130." Young continued, "It is important to remember that we are approaching the development of a global commercial markets with a disruptive approach to treating anxiety conditions with sequential sub psychedelic dosing of our compounds. Since the majority of patients with anxiety related conditions are cared for by their personal family physician our goal is to create a treatment regimen that is effective and easily a prescribed by patient's personal physician."

