Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Saga Metals Lists on TSX-V

Heritage Mining Announces Partnership with Altitude Capital Consultants Inc. and Non-Brokered Private Placement

Falcon Commences Drilling At Its Great Burnt Copper Project, NL

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Provides Corporate Update and Grants Incentive Stock Options

Significant Expansion of Stated Resources at Lake Maitland and the Wiluna Uranium Project

Lode Gold Signs Letter of Intent to Execute Tax-Efficient Spin-Out, Creating Two Pure Play Companies

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Avrupa Minerals

AVU:CA

Sirona Biochem

SBM:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

Seelos Therapeutics Announces 1-for-16 Reverse Stock Split

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL ) ("Seelos" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 1-for-16 reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock, to be effective as of 12: 01 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday September 27, 2024.

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

The Company's common stock, par value $0.001 , will begin trading on a reverse stock split-adjusted basis at the opening of the market on Friday, September 27, 2024. Following the reverse stock split, the Company's common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "SEEL" with the new CUSIP number, 81577F 406. The reverse stock split is intended for the Company to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share of common stock for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The reverse stock split was approved by the Company's Board of Directors pursuant to Section 78.207 of the Nevada Revised Statutes and was effectuated by the filing of a Certificate of Change with office of the Nevada Secretary of State.

At the effective time of the reverse split, every sixteen (16) issued and outstanding shares of the Company's common stock will be combined automatically into one (1) share of the Company's common stock without any change in the par value per share. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split, and any fractional shares resulting from the reverse stock split will be rounded up to the nearest whole share. The reverse stock split will reduce the number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock from 50,000,000 shares to 3,125,000 shares and the ownership percentage of each stockholder will remain unchanged other than as a result of the rounding of fractional shares. In addition, the reverse stock split will apply to the Company's common stock issuable upon the exercise of the Company's outstanding warrants and stock options, with proportionate adjustments to be made to the exercise prices thereof and under the Company's equity incentive plans, as applicable.

The reverse stock split will reduce the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company's common stock from approximately 9.2 million to approximately 581 thousand.

About Seelos Therapeutics:
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), as well as early-stage programs in Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

Forward-Looking Statements:
Statements made in this press release, which are not historical in nature, constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, those regarding the reverse stock split and the timing thereof, the potential impact of the reverse split on the bid price of the Company's common stock, the potential for the Company to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share of common stock for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and the expected number of shares of common stock to be outstanding following the reverse stock split. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties involved include those associated with general economic and market conditions, as well as other risk factors and matters set forth in our periodic filings with the SEC, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q . Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contact Information
Anthony Marciano
Chief Communications Officer
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL )
300 Park Avenue, 2 nd Floor
New York , NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com

Mike Moyer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York , NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seelos-therapeutics-announces-1-for-16-reverse-stock-split-302257773.html

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Seelos TherapeuticsSEEL:USPsychedelics Investing
SEEL:US
The Conversation (0)
US Food and Drug Administration website on a phone screen.

FDA Finds Kratom Capsules Safe, but Questions About Concentrated Forms Remain

An initial US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) study on kratom, a plant-based substance long consumed in Southeast Asia, has found that the compound appears safe when used in capsule form, even at high doses.

However, a Tuesday (September 17) Bloomberg article notes that the FDA's research did not include kratom-infused drinks or concentrates, which are more common in the US and may carry different risks.

Kratom, a botanical product derived from the leaves of Mitragyna speciosa, has been used in Southeast Asia for centuries, with users traditionally chewing the leaves for its mind-altering effects.

Keep reading...Show less

Compass Pathways to participate in three investor conferences in September

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that management will participate in the following September investor conferences:

  • Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference: fireside chat at 7:45 am ET on September 4, 2024, and host investor meetings
  • H. C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference: fireside chat at 9:30 am ET on September 10, 2024, and host investor meetings
  • Cantor Global Healthcare Conference: fireside chat at 2:30 pm ET on September 17, 2024, and host investor meetings

A live audio webcast of these events will be accessible from the "Events" page of the Investors section of the Compass website. A replay of the webcast will be accessible for 30 days following each event.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

COMPASS Pathways to participate in Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that management will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference: presentation at 4:30pm ET on August 13, 2024 and host investor meetings.

A live audio webcast of this event will be accessible from the "Events" page of the Investors section of the Compass website. A replay of this webcast will be accessible for 30 days following such event. For more information, please visit investor section of compasspathways.com.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Psychedelic mushrooms.

Psychedelics Market Update: H1 2024 in Review

The global psychedelics market will likely experience continued growth and interest in the coming years.

According to findings from FactMR, the sector's value is projected to surpass US$603.1 million in 2024, with further growth expected at a CAGR of 7 percent. By 2034, the psychedelics industry is projected to be worth US$1.18 billion.

The field of psychedelics-based therapies has shown significant growth in the past few years as medical companies focus on developing alternative treatments for various mental health conditions, including depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), major depressive disorder (MDD), generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), addiction and other ailments.

Keep reading...Show less
Melodiol Global Health

Quarterly Activities Report: Melodiol Delivers $9.3m in Revenue During H1 FY24 – a 33% Increase the PCP

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX:ME1) (‘Melodiol’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide the following update on progress for the three month period ended 30 June 2024 (the ‘quarter’), as well as its Appendix 4C. All financial results are in Australian dollars and unaudited (unless otherwise stated).

Keep reading...Show less
Melodiol Global Health Limited

Corporate Update

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX:ME1) (‘Melodiol’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to advise that it has raised $1.1m in new capital in the form of an equity placement and a loan.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Cardiol Therapeutics Achieves Target Patient Enrollment in its Phase II ARCHER Trial Investigating CardiolRx(TM) for Acute Myocarditis

SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

SAGA Metals Completes IPO with Focus on Uranium Exploration and Rio Tinto Partnership

Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce it has Initiated Research Coverage on Prospect Ridge Resources

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Completes IPO with Focus on Uranium Exploration and Rio Tinto Partnership

Precious Metals Investing

Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce it has Initiated Research Coverage on Prospect Ridge Resources

Precious Metals Investing

Zodiac Gold Inc. Announces Significant Iron Ore Potential on Newly Acquired Exploration Licenses in Liberia

Resource Investing

Maximus Hits 19m @ 3.21 g/t Gold at Hilditch as Development Activities Advance

Gold Investing

Mulga Bill Delivers Exceptional Assays Ahead of Resource Update

Gold Investing

Astral Funded through to Final Investment Decision Following Strongly Supported $25M Placement

Nickel Investing

Nordic Raises A$1.05 Million to Advance Critical Minerals Projects in Finland

×