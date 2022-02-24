ABBVie today announced positive top-line results from U-EXCEL, a Phase 3 induction study, showing upadacitinib achieved both primary endpoints of clinical remission a,b and endoscopic response c at week 12. 1 U-EXCEL is the second of two Phase 3 induction studies to evaluate the safety and efficacy of upadacitinib in adults with moderate to severe Crohn's disease who had an inadequate response or were ...

ABBV