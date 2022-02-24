Life Science NewsInvesting News

ABBVie today announced positive top-line results from U-EXCEL, a Phase 3 induction study, showing upadacitinib achieved both primary endpoints of clinical remission a,b and endoscopic response c at week 12. 1 U-EXCEL is the second of two Phase 3 induction studies to evaluate the safety and efficacy of upadacitinib in adults with moderate to severe Crohn's disease who had an inadequate response or were ...

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced positive top-line results from U-EXCEL, a Phase 3 induction study, showing upadacitinib (45 mg once daily) achieved both primary endpoints of clinical remission a,b and endoscopic response c at week 12. 1 U-EXCEL is the second of two Phase 3 induction studies to evaluate the safety and efficacy of upadacitinib in adults with moderate to severe Crohn's disease who had an inadequate response or were intolerant to conventional or biologic therapy. 1

"The results from this study reaffirm the data from U-EXCEED and demonstrate the potential impact that upadacitinib could have on clinical and endoscopic outcomes in patients with moderate to severe Crohn's disease," said Michael Severino , M.D., vice chairman and president, AbbVie. "Our decades of collaboration with the gastroenterology community demonstrates AbbVie's commitment to the discovery and development of multiple treatment options for patients with inflammatory bowel diseases."

U-EXCEL included the same primary and key secondary endpoints as U-EXCEED, with clinical remission measured by the Crohn's Disease Activity Index (CDAI) and by the patient-reported symptoms of stool frequency/abdominal pain (SF/AP). 1 A significantly greater proportion of patients treated with a 12-week induction regimen of upadacitinib 45 mg daily achieved clinical remission per CDAI at week 12 compared to placebo (49 percent versus 29 percent; p 1 Similar results were observed with clinical remission per SF/AP (51 percent in upadacitinib-treated patients versus 22 percent in placebo-treated patients; p 1 At week 12, a significantly greater proportion of patients treated with upadacitinib 45 mg achieved endoscopic response compared to the placebo group (46 percent versus 13 percent; p 1

Consistent with results from the U-EXCEED induction study, a significantly higher proportion of patients receiving upadacitinib 45 mg also achieved steroid-free clinical remission d per CDAI and per SF/AP compared to placebo at week 12 among patients taking corticosteroids at baseline. 1 Early symptom improvement measured by CR-100 (defined as reduction of CDAI ≥100 points from baseline) at week two as well as clinical remission at week four were also achieved by a significantly higher proportion of patients receiving upadacitinib 45 mg. 1

"It is impressive to see the meaningful response that was achieved in this study in patients with moderate to severe Crohn's disease who have had inadequate response to an immunosuppressant or a biologic," said Edward V. Loftus Jr. , M.D., professor of medicine in the division of gastroenterology and hepatology at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota , and U-EXCEL study investigator. "These results suggest that upadacitinib may help patients who are unable to control their disease, including symptoms and intestinal inflammation, despite prior conventional or biologic treatment options."

Efficacy Results at Week 12 1


Placebo

(n=176)

Upadacitinib 45 mg

(n=350)

Clinical Remission (per CDAI) a

29%

49%*

Clinical Remission (per SF/AP) b

22%

51%*

Endoscopic Response c

13%

46%*

* Co-primary endpoints were clinical remission (per CDAI for the U.S. FDA and per SF/AP for the EU EMA) and endoscopic response at week 12. Both primary endpoints achieved statistical significance with p-values of

a Clinical remission (per CDAI) is defined as CDAI

b Clinical remission per SF (stool frequency)/AP (abdominal pain) (also referred to as PRO-2) is defined as average daily very soft or liquid stool frequency ≤2.8 AND average daily abdominal pain score ≤1.0, and both not greater than baseline.

c Endoscopic response is defined as a decrease in simple endoscopic score for Crohn's disease (SES-CD) of >50 percent from baseline (or at least a 2-point reduction from baseline for subjects with a baseline SES-CD of 4), as scored by central reviewer.

During the 12-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled period, the safety profile of upadacitinib 45 mg was consistent with the safety profile observed in previous studies across indications, with no new safety risks observed. 1 The most common adverse events were acne and anemia in the upadacitinib 45 mg group. 1 Serious adverse events occurred in 6.9 percent of patients in the upadacitinib 45 mg group compared to 6.8 percent of patients in the placebo group. 1 Rates of serious infections were 1.1 percent in patients treated with upadacitinib 45 mg and 1.7 percent in those who received placebo. 1 Herpes zoster was reported in 2.9 percent of patients treated with upadacitinib 45 mg, all cases were nonserious. 1 There were no cases of adjudicated gastrointestinal perforation or death during the placebo-controlled period. 1 One case of adjudicated major cardiovascular event (MACE) was reported in the placebo group. 1

Patients who were on upadacitinib 45 mg and did not achieve clinical response at week 12 were included in an additional 12-week treatment cohort with upadacitinib 30 mg. 1 In this cohort, one patient died of COVID-19. 1 Patients who were on placebo and did not achieve clinical response at week 12 were included in a 12-week treatment cohort with upadacitinib 45 mg. 1 Among these patients, there was one case of adjudicated gastrointestinal perforation. 1

In U-EXCEL, no treatment-emergent cases of adjudicated MACE, malignancy or adjudicated venous thromboembolic event were reported in patients on upadacitinib treatment. 1

Full results from the U-EXCEL study will be presented at upcoming medical conferences and published in a peer-reviewed medical journal. Top-line results from the Phase 3 portion of the first induction study, U-EXCEED, were announced in December 2021 and the maintenance study for both is ongoing. Use of upadacitinib in Crohn's disease is not approved and its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by regulatory authorities.

d Steroid-free clinical remission is defined as clinical remission (per CDAI

About Crohn's Disease

Crohn's disease is a chronic, systemic disease that manifests as inflammation within the gastrointestinal (or digestive) tract, causing persistent diarrhea and abdominal pain. 15-17 It is a progressive disease, meaning it gets worse over time in a substantial proportion of patients. 16,17 Because the signs and symptoms of Crohn's disease are unpredictable, it causes a significant burden on people living with the disease—not only physically, but also emotionally and economically. 18

About U-EXCEL 1,14

The U-EXCEL study is the second of two Phase 3, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled induction studies designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of upadacitinib 45 mg induction treatment in adults with moderate to severe Crohn's disease. U-EXCEL enrolled patients who had inadequately responded to or are intolerant to one or more conventional and/or biologic therapies.

The study included slightly different sets of primary and secondary endpoints for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the EU European Medicines Agency (EMA). The primary endpoints were achievement of clinical remission (per CDAI for the U.S. FDA, and per SF/AP for the EU EMA, which was measured by average daily stool frequency and abdominal pain score) and endoscopic response (per SES-CD) at week 12. More information can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT03345849).

About the Upadacitinib Phase 3 Crohn's Disease Program 14,19,20

The global upadacitinib Phase 3 program evaluates more than 1,000 patients with moderate to severe Crohn's disease across two induction studies and a maintenance study. These studies include assessments of efficacy, safety and tolerability of upadacitinib. More information on these trials can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT03345836, NCT03345849, NCT03345823).

About Upadacitinib (RINVOQ ® )

Discovered and developed by AbbVie scientists, RINVOQ is a selective and reversible JAK inhibitor that is being studied in several immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. 6-14,21 Based on enzymatic and cellular assays, RINVOQ demonstrated greater inhibitory potency for JAK-1 vs JAK-2, JAK-3, and TYK-2. 21 The relevance of inhibition of specific JAK enzymes to therapeutic effectiveness is not currently known.

In the U.S., RINVOQ 15 mg and 30 mg is approved for use in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with refractory, moderate to severe atopic dermatitis whose disease is not adequately controlled with other systemic drug products, including biologics, or when use of those therapies is inadvisable. RINVOQ 15 mg is also approved in the U.S. for adults with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more TNF blockers as well as adults with active psoriatic arthritis who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more TNF blockers. In the EU, RINVOQ 15 mg is approved for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis, adults with active psoriatic arthritis and adults with active ankylosing spondylitis. RINVOQ is also approved in the EU for adults (15 mg and 30 mg) and adolescents (15 mg) with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.

Phase 3 trials of RINVOQ in rheumatoid arthritis, atopic dermatitis, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, giant cell arteritis and Takayasu arteritis are ongoing. 7-14 The use of upadacitinib in Crohn's disease is not approved and its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by regulatory authorities.

RINVOQ ® (upadacitinib) U.S. Use and Important Safety Information 21

RINVOQ is a prescription medicine used to treat:

  • Adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis when 1 or more tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers have been used and did not work well or could not be tolerated.
  • Adults with active psoriatic arthritis when 1 or more tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers have been used and did not work well or could not be tolerated.

It is not known if RINVOQ is safe and effective in children under 18 years of age with juvenile idiopathic arthritis or psoriatic arthritis.

  • Adults and children 12 years of age and older with moderate to severe eczema (atopic dermatitis) who did not respond to previous treatment and whose eczema is not well controlled with other pills or injections, including biologic medicines, or when the use of other pills or injections is not recommended.

RINVOQ is safe and effective in children 12 years of age and older weighing at least 88 pounds (40 kg) with atopic dermatitis.

It is not known if RINVOQ is safe and effective in children under 12 years of age with atopic dermatitis.

What is the most important information I should know about RINVOQ?

RINVOQ may cause serious side effects, including:

  • Serious infections. RINVOQ can lower your ability to fight infections. Serious infections have happened while taking RINVOQ, including tuberculosis (TB) and infections caused by bacteria, fungi, or viruses that can spread throughout the body. Some people have died from these infections. Your healthcare provider (HCP) should test you for TB before starting RINVOQ and check you closely for signs and symptoms of TB during treatment with RINVOQ. You should not start taking RINVOQ if you have any kind of infection unless your HCP tells you it is okay. If you get a serious infection, your HCP may stop your treatment until your infection is controlled. You may be at higher risk of developing shingles (herpes zoster).
  • Increased risk of death in people 50 years and older who have at least 1 heart disease (cardiovascular) risk factor.
  • Cancer and immune system problems. RINVOQ may increase your risk of certain cancers. Lymphoma and other cancers, including skin cancers, can happen. Current or past smokers are at higher risk of certain cancers, including lymphoma and lung cancer. Follow your HCP's advice about having your skin checked for skin cancer during treatment with RINVOQ. Limit the amount of time you spend in sunlight. Wear protective clothing when you are in the sun and use sunscreen.
  • Increased risk of major cardiovascular (CV) events, such as heart attack, stroke, or death, in people 50 years and older who have at least 1 heart disease (CV) risk factor, especially if you are a current or past smoker.
  • Blood clots. Blood clots in the veins of the legs or lungs and arteries can happen with RINVOQ. This may be life-threatening and cause death. Blood clots in the veins of the legs and lungs have happened more often in people who are 50 years and older and with at least 1 heart disease (CV) risk factor.
  • Allergic reactions. Symptoms such as rash (hives), trouble breathing, feeling faint or dizzy, or swelling of your lips, tongue, or throat, that may mean you are having an allergic reaction have been seen in people taking RINVOQ. Some of these reactions were serious. If any of these symptoms occur during treatment with RINVOQ, stop taking RINVOQ and get emergency medical help right away.
  • Tears in the stomach or intestines and changes in certain laboratory tests. Your HCP should do blood tests before you start taking RINVOQ and while you take it. Your HCP may stop your RINVOQ treatment for a period of time if needed because of changes in these blood test results.

Do not take RINVOQ if:

  • You are allergic to upadacitinib or any of the ingredients in RINVOQ.

What should I tell my HCP BEFORE starting RINVOQ?
Tell your HCP if you:

  • Are being treated for an infection, have an infection that won't go away or keeps coming back, or have symptoms of an infection such as:
    • Fever, sweating, or chills
    • Shortness of breath
    • Warm, red, or painful skin or sores on your body
    • Muscle aches
    • Feeling tired
    • Blood in phlegm
    • Diarrhea or stomach pain
    • Cough
    • Weight loss
    • Burning when urinating or urinating more often than normal
  • Have TB or have been in close contact with someone with TB.
  • Are a current or past smoker.
  • Have had a heart attack, other heart problems, or stroke.
  • Have had any type of cancer, hepatitis B or C, shingles (herpes zoster), blood clots in the veins of your legs or lungs, diverticulitis (inflammation in parts of the large intestine), or ulcers in your stomach or intestines.
  • Have other medical conditions including liver problems, low blood cell counts, diabetes, chronic lung disease, HIV, or a weak immune system.
  • Live, have lived, or have traveled to parts of the country, such as the Ohio and Mississippi River valleys and the Southwest, that increase your risk of getting certain kinds of fungal infections. If you are unsure if you've been to these types of areas, ask your HCP.
  • Have recently received or are scheduled to receive a vaccine. People who take RINVOQ should not receive live vaccines.
  • Are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Based on animal studies, RINVOQ may harm your unborn baby. Your HCP will check whether or not you are pregnant before you start RINVOQ. You should use effective birth control (contraception) to avoid becoming pregnant during treatment with RINVOQ and for 4 weeks after your last dose.
  • Are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. RINVOQ may pass into your breast milk. Do not breastfeed during treatment with RINVOQ and for 6 days after your last dose.

Tell your HCP about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. RINVOQ and other medicines may affect each other, causing side effects.

Especially tell your HCP if you take:

  • Medicines for fungal or bacterial infections
  • Rifampicin or phenytoin
  • Medicines that affect your immune system

If you are not sure if you are taking any of these medicines, ask your HCP or pharmacist.

What should I do or tell my HCP AFTER starting RINVOQ?

  • Tell your HCP right away if you have any symptoms of an infection. RINVOQ can make you more likely to get infections or make any infections you have worse
  • Get emergency help right away if you have any symptoms of a heart attack or stroke while taking RINVOQ, including:
    • Discomfort in the center of your chest that lasts for more than a few minutes or that goes away and comes back
    • Severe tightness, pain, pressure, or heaviness in your chest, throat, neck, or jaw
    • Pain or discomfort in your arms, back, neck, jaw, or stomach
    • Shortness of breath with or without chest discomfort
    • Breaking out in a cold sweat
    • Nausea or vomiting
    • Feeling lightheaded
    • Weakness in one part or on one side of your body
    • Slurred speech
  • Tell your HCP right away if you have any signs or symptoms of blood clots during treatment with RINVOQ, including:
    • Swelling
    • Pain or tenderness in one or both legs
    • Sudden unexplained chest or upper back pain
    • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Tell your HCP right away if you have a fever or stomach-area pain that does not go away, and a change in your bowel habits.

What are the common side effects of RINVOQ?

These include upper respiratory tract infections (common cold, sinus infections), shingles (herpes zoster), herpes simplex virus infections, including cold sores, bronchitis, nausea, cough, fever, acne, headache, increased blood levels of creatine phosphokinase, allergic reactions, inflammation of hair follicles, stomach-area (abdominal) pain, increased weight, flu, tiredness, low white blood cell count (neutropenia), muscle pain, and flu-like illness.

Separation or tear to the lining of the back part of the eye (retinal detachment) has happened in people with atopic dermatitis treated with RINVOQ. Call your HCP right away if you have any sudden changes in your vision during treatment with RINVOQ.

These are not all the possible side effects of RINVOQ.

How should I take RINVOQ?

RINVOQ is taken once a day with or without food. Do not split, break, crush, or chew the tablet. Take RINVOQ exactly as your HCP tells you to use it. RINVOQ is available in 15 mg and 30 mg extended-release tablets.

This is the most important information to know about RINVOQ. For more information, talk to your HCP.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit http://www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088 .

If you are having difficulty paying for your medicine, AbbVie may be able to help. Visit AbbVie.com/myAbbVieAssist to learn more.

Please click here for the Full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide .

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

About AbbVie in Gastroenterology

With a robust clinical trial program, AbbVie is committed to cutting-edge research to drive exciting developments in inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), like ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. By innovating, learning and adapting, AbbVie aspires to eliminate the burden of IBD and make a positive long-term impact on the lives of people with IBD. For more information on AbbVie in gastroenterology, visit https://www.abbvie.com/our-science/therapeutic-focus-areas/immunology/immunology-focus-areas/gastroenterology.html .

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @abbvie on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn or Instagram .

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to realize the expected benefits from AbbVie's acquisition of Allergan plc ("Allergan"), failure to promptly and effectively integrate Allergan's businesses, competition from other products, challenges to intellectual property, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry and the impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics, such as COVID-19. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

References:

  1. AbbVie. Data on File: ABVRRTI73568.
  2. Cohen S., et al. Safety profile of upadacitinib in rheumatoid arthritis: integrated analysis from the SELECT phase III clinical programme. Ann Rheum Dis. 2020 Oct 28;80(3):304-11.
  3. Mease, P.J., et al. Upadacitinib in Patients with Psoriatic Arthritis and Inadequate Response to Biologics: 56-Week Data from the Randomized Controlled Phase 3 SELECT-PsA 2 Study. Rheumatol Ther. 2021 Apr 28. doi: 10.1007/s40744-021-00305-z. Online ahead of print.
  4. Guttman-Yassky E ., et al. Once-daily upadacitinib versus placebo in adolescents and adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (Measure Up 1 and Measure Up 2): results from two replicate, double-blind, randomized controlled phase 3 studies. Lancet. doi:10.1016/s0140-6736(21)00588-2.
  5. Van der Heijde , D., et al. Efficacy and safety of upadacitinib in patients with active ankylosing spondylitis (SELECT-AXIS 1): a multicentre, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 2/3 trial. Lancet. 2019 Dec 7;394(10214):2108-2117. doi: 10.1016/S0140-6736(19)32534-6. Epub 2019 Nov 12.
  6. RINVOQ [Summary of Product Characteristics]. AbbVie Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG; September 2021 . Available at: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/rinvoq-epar-product-information_en.pdf.
  7. Pipeline – Our Science | AbbVie. AbbVie. 2022. Available at: https://www.abbvie.com/our-science/pipeline.html . Accessed on January 11, 2022 .
  8. A Study to Evaluate Efficacy and Safety of Upadacitinib in Adult Participants With Axial Spondyloarthritis (SELECT AXIS 2). ClinicalTrials.gov. 2022. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04169373 . Accessed on January 11, 2022 .
  9. A Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of ABT-494 for Induction and Maintenance Therapy in Subjects With Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis. ClinicalTrials.gov. 2022. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02819635 . Accessed on January 11, 2022 .
  10. A Study to Compare Safety and Efficacy of Upadacitinib to Dupilumab in Adult Participants With Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis (Heads Up). ClinicalTrials.gov. 2022. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03738397 . Accessed on January 11, 2022 .
  11. A Study of the Efficacy and Safety of Upadacitinib (ABT-494) in Participants With Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis (U-ACCOMPLISH). ClinicalTrials.gov. 2022. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03653026 . Accessed on January 11, 2022 .
  12. A Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Upadacitinib in Participants With Giant Cell Arteritis (SELECT-GCA). ClinicalTrials.gov. 2022. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03725202 . Accessed on January 11, 2022 .
  13. A Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Upadacitinib in Subjects With Takayasu Arteritis (TAK) (SELECT-TAK). ClinicalTrials.gov. 2022. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04161898 . Accessed on January 11, 2022 .
  14. A Study of the Efficacy and Safety of Upadacitinib (ABT-494) in Participants With Moderately to Severely Active Crohn's Disease Who Have Inadequately Responded to or Are Intolerant to Conventional and/or Biologic Therapies. ClinicalTrials.gov. 2022. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03345849 . Accessed on January 11, 2022 .
  15. Kaplan, G. The global burden of IBD: from 2015 to 2025. Nat Rev Gastroenterol Hepatol. 2015 Dec;12(12):720-7. doi: 10.1038/nrgastro.2015.150.
  16. The Facts about Inflammatory Bowel Diseases. Crohn's & Colitis Foundation of America. 2014. Available at: https://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/sites/default/files/2019-02/Updated%20IBD%20Factbook.pdf . Accessed on January 11, 2022 .
  17. Crohn's disease. Symptoms and Causes. Mayo Clinic. 2022. Available at: https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/crohns-disease/symptoms-causes/syc-20353304 . Accessed on January 11, 2022 .
  18. The Economic Costs of Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis. Access Economics Pty Limited. 2007. Available at: https://www.crohnsandcolitis.com.au/site/wp-content/uploads/Deloitte-Access-Economics-Report.pdf . Accessed on January 11, 2022 .
  19. A Study of the Efficacy and Safety of Upadacitinib (ABT-494) in Participants With Moderately to Severely Active Crohn's Disease Who Have Inadequately Responded to or Are Intolerant to Biologic Therapy. ClinicalTrials.gov. 2022. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03345836 . Accessed on January 11, 2022 .
  20. A Maintenance and Long-Term Extension Study of the Efficacy and Safety of Upadacitinib (ABT-494) in Participants With Crohn's Disease Who Completed the Studies M14-431 or M14-433. ClinicalTrials.gov. 2022. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03345823 . Accessed on January 11, 2022 .
  21. RINVOQ ® (upadacitinib) [Package Insert]. North Chicago, Ill. : AbbVie Inc.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/second-phase-3-induction-study-confirms-upadacitinib-rinvoq-improved-clinical-and-endoscopic-outcomes-in-patients-with-crohns-disease-301489240.html

SOURCE AbbVie

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AbbVieABBVBiotech Investing
ABBV

Biogen and AbbVie Receive Positive Opinion from the CHMP on ZINBRYTA™ (Daclizumab) for Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & NORTH CHICAGO, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion
recommending the granting of a marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA™
(daclizumab) intended for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple
sclerosis (RMS), Biogen
(NASDAQ: BIIB) and AbbVie (NYSE:
ABBV) announced today. ZINBRYTA is a once-monthly, self-administered,
subcutaneous investigational treatment for RMS. ZINBRYTA is also
currently under regulatory review in the United States, Switzerland,
Canada and Australia.
For people with relapsing forms of MS (RMS) and active disease,
ZINBRYTA has the potential to offer robust efficacy, a manageable safety
profile through patient monitoring, and once-monthly subcutaneous
dosing,” said Alfred Sandrock, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president and
chief medical officer at Biogen. “ZINBRYTA may offer another option for
people with multiple sclerosis (MS) with its targeted mechanism of
action (MOA) which did not cause broad and prolonged immune cell
depletion.”
The CHMP positive opinion is now referred to the European Commission
(EC), which grants marketing authorizations for centrally authorized
medicines in the European Union. A decision from the EC is expected
within the coming months.
Together with Biogen, AbbVie is committed to meeting the needs of
patients with MS, and the positive opinion issued by the CHMP is a
critical step that moves us closer to bringing ZINBRYTA to patients in
Europe,” said Michael Severino, M.D., executive vice president, research
and development and chief scientific officer, AbbVie.
According to the CHMP opinion, the benefits of ZINBRYTA are its ability
to reduce the annualized relapse rate (ARR), as well as the risk of
24-week confirmed disability progression. The opinion is based on
results from two clinical trials, DECIDE and SELECT, in which ZINBRYTA
150 mg, administered subcutaneously every four weeks improved results on
key measures of MS disease activity in patients with RMS compared to
AVONEX 30 mcg intramuscular injection administered weekly and placebo,
respectively.
In the DECIDE study, the overall incidence of adverse events was similar
in the ZINBRYTA and AVONEX groups. In patients treated with ZINBRYTA
compared to AVONEX, there was an increased incidence of serious
infections (4% versus 2%), serious cutaneous reactions (2% versus <1%),
elevations of liver transaminases greater than five times the upper
limit of normal (6% versus 3%), gastrointestinal disorders (31% versus
24%), and depression (8% versus 6%).
About ZINBRYTA™ (daclizumab)
ZINBRYTA (daclizumab) is an investigational compound being developed for
the treatment of relapsing forms of MS. ZINBRYTA is a new form of a
humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to the
high-affinity interleukin-2 (IL-2) receptor subunit (CD25) that is
expressed at high levels on T-cells that become activated in people with
MS. ZINBRYTA modulates IL-2 signaling without general immune cell
depletion.
Biogen and AbbVie are jointly developing ZINBRYTA.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops
and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with
serious neurological, autoimmune and rare diseases. Founded in 1978,
Biogen is one of the world’s oldest independent biotechnology companies
and patients worldwide benefit from its leading multiple sclerosis and
innovative hemophilia therapies. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com.
Follow us on Twitter.
Biogen Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements about the anticipated timing of the EC’s decision on the
marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA, and potential impact of ZINBRYTA,
if approved. These statements may be identified by words such as
“believe,” “expect,” “may,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions,
and are based on our current beliefs and expectations. You should not
place undue reliance on these statements. Drug development and
commercialization involve a high degree of risk. Factors which could
cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations
include the risk that the EC may fail to approve or may delay approval
of ZINBRYTA or may not follow the recommendation of the CHMP,
uncertainty of success in commercialization of ZINBRYTA For more
detailed information on the risks and uncertainties associated with our
drug development and commercialization activities and risks relating to
our collaborations with third parties, please review the Risk Factors
section of our most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak
only as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to
update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
About AbbVie
AbbVie is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company formed in
2013 following separation from Abbott Laboratories. The company’s
mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to
innovation to develop and market advanced therapies that address some of
the world’s most complex and serious diseases. Together with its
wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacyclics, AbbVie employs more than 28,000
people worldwide and markets medicines in more than 170 countries. For
further information on the company and its people, portfolio and
commitments, please visit www.abbvie.com.
Follow @abbvie on
Twitter or view careers on our Facebook or LinkedIn
page.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements
for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project” and similar
expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking
statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to
differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking
statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other
products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process,
adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and
regulations applicable to our industry.
Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental,
technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie’s operations is
set forth in Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in AbbVie’s 2014 Annual Report on
Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any
revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events
or developments, except as required by law.

Enbrel Biosimilar Marks Victory for Merck and Samsung

The biosimilar alliance between Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Samsung Bioepis appears to have paid off, as the companies have won South Korean approval for their copy of Amgen’s (NASDAQ:AMGN) blockbuster drug Enbrel.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety signed off on the injection, to be marketed as Brenzys, to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, spondyloarthritis and psoriasis in adults. The biosimilar, developed as SB4, proved itself equivalent to Amgen’s cash cow in a 596-patient study disclosed this year, reducing symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis on pace with its reference product, according to Merck and Samsung.
Brenzys’ approval marks the first marketing victory for the two companies, a milestone Merck hopes will be a harbinger of future success in biosimilars.
The approval could also have major implications for Samsung Bioepis, long rumored to be considering a U.S. IPO. Details of the company’s Wall Street plans have been tricking out for months, and The Wall Street Journal reported in August that Samsung is planning a $1 billion debut offering for its biologics division, valuing the company at about $7 billion.
Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture with Biogen ($BIIB) that is 85% owned by the South Korean company, joined forces with Merck in 2013 in a wide-ranging deal designed to crack the growing market for off-patent biological treatments. Beyond Enbrel, the pair are working on copies of the similar Humira from AbbVie ($ABBV) and Remicade from Johnson & Johnson ($JNJ). The companies are also developing biosimilars of Sanofi’s ($SNY) blockbuster insulin Lantus and Roche’s ($RHHBY) cancer treatment Herceptin.

Keep reading...Show less

AbbVie Announces Provincial Reimbursement for VENCLEXTA® with Obinutuzumab for Patients with Previously Untreated Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced today that Alberta Saskatchewan British Columbia and Manitoba now reimburse VENCLEXTA ® (venetoclax) in combination with obinutuzumab for the treatment of adult patients with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). The regimen combines six 28-day cycles of obinutuzumab with 12 cycles of VENCLEXTA. 1 For full funding criteria, consult the list of medications in effect in each province. 2,3,4,5 The combination treatment is also listed on the Drug Benefit List in the Non-Insured Health Benefits ( NIHB ) Program 6 and has been on Québec's Listes des médicaments - Établissements since last November. 7

AbbVie (CNW Group/AbbVie Canada)

"As a clinician, it's always best to have several treatment options available for my patients to treat their CLL. It is great news that venetoclax plus obinutuzumab is now reimbursed for Western Canadians," says Dr. Carolyn Owen , MD, MDres(UK), FRCPC, Associate Professor, Division of Hematology and Hematological Malignancies, Foothills Medical Centre. "Venetoclax is an innovative molecule that selectively inhibits the BCL-2 protein, which is responsible for helping cancer cells survive in the blood. We have been awaiting this time-limited targeted therapy option for CLL patients."

VENCLEXTA plus obinutuzumab is the first chemotherapy-free, fixed-duration combination regimen approved by Health Canada for patients with previously untreated CLL.

"Lymphoma Canada is pleased that this combination therapy is now available in British Columbia , Alberta , Saskatchewan and Manitoba for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Due to the nature of the disease and its high relapse rate, it is important to offer patients additional treatment options in the frontline setting," says Antonella Rizza , Chief Executive Officer, Lymphoma Canada.

VENCLEXTA in combination with obinutuzumab, is the third indication for VENCLEXTA for the treatment of CLL. VENCLEXTA is a first-in-class B-cell lymphoma-2 (BCL-2) inhibitor. BCL-2 is a protein that prevents cancer cells from undergoing apoptosis, the process that leads to the natural death or self-destruction of cancer cells. VENCLEXTA is also approved in combination with rituximab for the treatment of adult patients with CLL who have received at least one prior therapy, and as a monotherapy for the treatment of patients with CLL with 17p deletion who have received at least one prior therapy, or patients with CLL without 17p deletion who have received at least one prior therapy and for whom there are no other available treatment options. 1

"We are very proud of this tremendous milestone. VENCLEXTA plus obinutuzumab is now reimbursed in Alberta , Saskatchewan , British Columbia , and Manitoba for people living with CLL. This combination is a much-needed treatment option and reinforces our commitment in Oncology. At AbbVie, we stand by our mission to transform the standard of care for people living with cancer," says Tracey Ramsay , Vice President and General Manager, AbbVie Canada.

CLL, which is typically a slow-progressing cancer of the bone marrow and blood, is one of the most common types of leukemia in adults. In Canada , CLL accounts for approximately 1,745 newly diagnosed cases of leukemia each year and is responsible for more than 600 deaths a year. 8

VENCLEXTA is jointly commercialized by AbbVie and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, in the U.S. and by AbbVie outside of the U.S.

About AbbVie in Oncology
At AbbVie, we are committed to transforming standards of care for multiple blood cancers while advancing a dynamic pipeline of investigational therapies across a range of cancer types. Our dedicated and experienced team joins forces with innovative partners to accelerate the delivery of potentially breakthrough medicines. We are evaluating more than 20 investigational medicines in over 300 clinical trials across some of the world's most widespread and debilitating cancers. As we work to have a remarkable impact on people's lives, we are committed to exploring solutions to help patients obtain access to our cancer medicines.

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.ca . Follow AbbVie Canada on Twitter , on Instagram or find us on LinkedIn.

________________________________

1 AbbVie Corporation Venclexta(R) (venetoclax) Product Monograph. Date of Preparation: September 27, 2016. Date of Revision: January 21, 2021. https://www.abbvie.ca/content/dam/abbvie-dotcom/ca/en/documents/products/VENCLEXTA_PM_EN.pdf Accessed February 23, 2022.

2 BC Cancer. http://www.bccancer.bc.ca/systemic-therapy-site/Documents/2022%20ST%20Updates/ST%20Update_Feb%202022.pdf . Accessed February 23, 2022.

3 Saskatchewan Cancer Agency. http://www.saskcancer.ca/images/pdfs/health_professionals/drug_formulary/drug_formulary/SCA_Drug_Formulary_-_2022-02-01.pdf . February 23, 2022.

4 Cancer Care Alberta. https://www.albertahealthservices.ca/assets/programs/ps-1025651-drug-benefit-list.pdf . Accessed February 23, 2022.

5 Manitoba Health. Manitoba Drug Benefits and Manitoba Drug Interchangeability Formulary Amendments. https://www.gov.mb.ca/health/mdbif/docs/bulletins/bulletin116.pdf . Accessed February 23, 2022.

6 Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) Drug Benefit List. https://nihb-ssna.express-scripts.ca/en/0205140506092019/16/160407 . Accessed February 23, 2022.

7 Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec's Listes des médicaments - Établissements. https://www.ramq.gouv.qc.ca/fr/a-propos/liste-medicaments-fournis-etablissement . Accessed February 23, 2022.

8 Canadian Cancer Statistics. Chronic lymphocytic leukemia statistics. www.cancer.ca/en/cancer-information/cancer-type/leukemia-chronic-lymphocytic-cll/statistics/?region=on . Accessed February 23, 2022.

SOURCE AbbVie Canada

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/24/c1878.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BELLUS Health Reports Year 2021 Financial Results and Business Highlights

- Announced positive topline results from the Phase 2b SOOTHE clinical trial in refractory chronic cough ("RCC"), positioning BLU-5937 as a potentially best-in-class P2X3 antagonist -

- Plans to request an End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") in the second quarter and initiate the Phase 3 program in the second half of 2022 -

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Gummy Project

Potent Ventures Appoints Mr. Bruce Gillies, Former PepsiCo Executive, to Its Advisory Board in Preparation for Launch of The Gummy Project

Potent Ventures Inc. (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("Potent" or the "Company") is excited to announce the Company has appointed Mr. Bruce Gillies, former Pepsi Executive, to its Advisory Board as it prepares to launch The Gummy Project and its purpose-driven Keystone Species product marketing strategy for its initial gummy product line.

  • Mr. Gillies delivers extensive experience and expertise in Marketing, Sales, Strategy, Consumer Insights, Customer Development and Operations
  • The Gummy Project to Champion Endangered Keystone Species, supporting global efforts to raise awareness and protect Keystone Species through sales of high-quality gummy products

"We're thrilled to welcome Bruce to the team, his expertise will be highly valuable as we streamline our roadmap to launch our initial product line," said Mr. Charlie Lamb, CEO of the Company. "Our low sugar gummy products represent a high growth sector with an entirely innovative differentiation and consumer engagement strategy. Bruce's proven ability to develop winning strategies and plans, which have delivered a competitive advantage to some of the world's most iconic brands, will accelerate our timelines and ensure we are operating at the highest standards and best practices for long term success."

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Appoints Leading Immunologist Dr. Alexander Kharazi to its Scientific Advisory Board

BriaCell Appoints Leading Immunologist Dr. Alexander Kharazi to its Scientific Advisory Board

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to announce that it has appointed leading immunologist, Alexander Kharazi, M.D., Ph.D., to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Kharazi co-invented Bria-IMT™, BriaCell's lead clinical candidate, in collaboration with Dr. Charles L. Wiseman, BriaCell's Founder and Principal Research Advisor. Dr. Kharazi currently serves as Chief Technology Officer at Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc. His experience includes roles as Chief Scientist of the Immunotherapy laboratory at St. Vincent Medical Center in Los Angeles (1998-2006) and Chief Pathologist of a large good laboratory practice (GLP) animal study at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) (1991-1998) reporting results to the U.S. Congress. Additionally, he has worked as a Research Fellow in the department of Pathology at the Tokyo Metropolitan Institute of Gerontology in Japan from 1989 to 1991. Dr. Kharazi earned his Ph.D. in immunology and his medical degree in internal medicine and pathology in Kiev, Ukraine. He is a named inventor on eight U.S. patents and several foreign patents. He is the author of numerous U.S. and international publications and has been an invited speaker/chairman/panelist on several scientific meetings.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Komo Plant Based Foods Earns US Market Recognition as NEXTY Awards Finalist

Komo Plant Based Foods Earns US Market Recognition as NEXTY Awards Finalist

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo" or the "Company") announces that its Plant-Based Lasagna has been named a finalist in the 2022 NEXTY Awards by Natural Products Expo West, in the category of Best New Frozen Product

The NEXTY Awards recognize the most progressive, innovative, inspiring and trustworthy products in the natural products industry in the United States. Finalists are chosen based on innovation, inspiration, integrity, and impact. A team of editors and trend researchers go through hundreds of nominees to select three finalists in each category. Other nominees in the frozen category include leading products from The Plant Based Seafood Co., Tattooed Chef, Alec's Ice Cream, Deep Indian Kitchen, and Tru Fru.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN ISSUES INAUGURAL GREEN BOND TO ADVANCE ESG GOALS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced the issuance of its inaugural $750 million green bond, with a 3.000% semi-annual coupon and maturing in 2029, to advance the environmental goals that are part of Amgen's environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework.

The green bond is part of a $4 billion underwritten public offering of senior notes that were issued on February 22, 2022 and the use of proceeds from the green bond is aligned with the Company's Green Financing Framework . S&P Global Ratings provided the second party opinion on the  Framework and reported that it is aligned with the Green Bond Principles (2021) administered by the International Capital Market Association.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×