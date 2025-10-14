Searchlight Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Searchlight Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Searchlight Resources Inc. (TSXV: SCLT,OTC:SCLTF) (OTC Pink: SCLTF) ("Searchlight" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 14,000,000 Units consisting of one common share and one full purchase warrant at a price of $0.055 per unit (the "Offering"). Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at $0.10 per share for a period of 4 years from the date of issue.

Searchlight intends to use the gross proceeds of up to $770,000 of the Offering to fund exploration expenditures on its portfolio of mineral properties and for general working capital.

Closing of the proposed Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. Finders fees may be payable in connection with this private placement. All the securities issuable will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Stephen Wallace"

Searchlight Resources Inc.
Stephen Wallace, President, CEO and Director

For further information, visit the Company's website at www.searchlightresources.com or contact:

Searchlight Resources Inc.

Alf Stewart, Chairman
(604) 331-9326
info@searchlightresources.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270310

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Searchlight ResourcesTSXV:SCLT
SCLT:CA
Searchlight Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Searchlight Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Searchlight Resources

Searchlight Resources

Searchlight Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Searchlight Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

High Grade Gold in Canada’s Premiere Mining Jurisdiction, Saskatchewan

Searchlight Resources Completes Field Work and Airborne Survey on Robinson Creek High-Grade Gold Project

Searchlight Resources Inc. ("Searchlight" or the "Company") (TSXV:SCLT)(OTC PINK:CNYCF)(FSE:2CC2) has completed initial field work and an airborne geophysics survey on the Robinson Creek Gold Project, located approximately 15 kilometres west of Creighton, Saskatchewan, in the historic Flin Flon... Keep Reading...

Searchlight Resources Undertakes Kulyk Lake Rare Earth Exploration Program

Searchlight Resources Inc. ("Searchlight" or the "Company") (TSXV:SCLT), (US:CNYCF), (FSE:2CC2) is pleased to announce that field exploration is underway on the Company's Kulyk Lake Rare Earth Element ("REE") project, located approximately 165 kilometres north of La Ronge, Saskatchewan, and 65... Keep Reading...

Searchlight Resources Earns 75% interest in Bootleg Lake Gold Option

Searchlight Resources Inc. ("Searchlight" or the "Company") (TSXV:SCLT)(OTC PINK: CNYCF)(FSE:2CC2) is pleased to announce that it has completed the required payments and work commitments to earn a 75% interest in the Bootleg Lake Gold project, located near Creighton, Saskatchewan, five... Keep Reading...

Searchlight Resources Acquires Additional Rare Earth Claims by Staking

Searchlight Resources Inc. ("Searchlight" or the "Company") (TSXV:SCLT)(OTC PINK:CNYCF)(FRA:2CC2) has completed staking on three rare earth projects in Northern Saskatchewan, including the expansion of the Kulyk Lake and Bear Lake projects, and the initial staking of a new target at Miller... Keep Reading...

Searchlight Resources Receives Regulatory Acceptance of the Robinson Creek Gold Option Agreement

Searchlight Resources Inc. ("Searchlight" or the "Company") (TSXV:SCLT)(OTC PINK:CNYCF)(FSE:2CC2) is pleased to announce the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the filing of the option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Robinson Creek Gold Project located approximately 15 kilometres west... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Searchlight Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Searchlight Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Spartan Metals Appoints of Rebecca Ball as Vice President, Exploration

CHARBONE Signs Five-Year Clean UHP Hydrogen Supply Agreement in Ontario, Marking a Major Milestone in its Commercial Expansion

CHARBONE signe une entente d'approvisionnement en hydrogene propre a UHP d'une duree de 5 ans en Ontario, marquant une etape majeure dans son expansion commerciale

Sun Summit Announces the Completion of its 2025 Exploration Program at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District; Assay Results Pending

Related News

Manganese Investing

Spartan Metals Appoints of Rebecca Ball as Vice President, Exploration

Tech Investing

CHARBONE Signs Five-Year Clean UHP Hydrogen Supply Agreement in Ontario, Marking a Major Milestone in its Commercial Expansion

Tech Investing

CHARBONE signe une entente d'approvisionnement en hydrogene propre a UHP d'une duree de 5 ans en Ontario, marquant une etape majeure dans son expansion commerciale

Base Metals Investing

Sun Summit Announces the Completion of its 2025 Exploration Program at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District; Assay Results Pending

Oil and Gas Investing

Cespira Signs Agreement to Supply Components for a Customer Truck Trial

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Appoints Patrick Evans as Non-Executive Chairman and Announces the Resignation of Long-Standing Director Doug Turnbull

resource investing

Spectacular Copper, Silver 81 Germanium Results Continue at Graceland Critical Metals Prospect, Namibia