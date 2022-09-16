Critical MetalsInvesting News

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (" Search " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that two bulk samples of mineralization from Deep Fox and Foxtrot have been processed in our PHASE 1 magnetic separation program at SGS Canada (Lakefield) (" SGS "). The Deep Fox sample comprises 53 metric tonnes recovered from the exposed surface of the deposit. Similarly, the Foxtrot sample comprises 20 tonnes of surface material.

The SGS program involved bench scale work to test the amenability of the two samples to magnetic separation and then the execution of a continuous pilot plant operating at ~550 kg per hour of feed material over 15 separate pilot plant periods to produce a pre-concentrate of iron by Low Intensity Magnetic Separation (LIMS) and a rare earth concentrate by Wet High Intensity Magnetic Separation (WHIMS) and a final tailing material for environmental testing.

The results of the magnetic separation pilot plant on the two bulk samples were in line with expectations.

Highlights of the program were,

  • The total rare earth recoveries were high, at 88-90% for Deep Fox and 84-85% for Foxtrot.
  • The rare earth concentrate grades were upgraded from ~1% TREO + Y to 3.2% TREO + Y for Deep Fox and 3.7% TREO + Y for Foxtrot.
  • The pilot plant testing demonstrated a good magnetic separation performance at a coarser primary grind size (P 80 ~100 µm) than that of the batch tests.
  • The metallurgical performance was steady over the pilot plant operation.
  • A total of ~13.8 tonnes of Deep Fox Rare Earth Concentrate and ~5.1 tonnes of Foxtrot Rare Earth Concentrate were produced.
  • The Deep Fox and Foxtrot Rare Earth Concentrates will be used in Search's Phase 2 development program in the Sprint to Production to extract and recover high grade/high purity mixed rare earth concentrate product using Search's Direct Extraction Technology.
  • A total of ~1.74 tonnes of Deep Fox LIMS concentrate grading 94.9% Fe 2 O 3 and ~1.2 tonnes of Foxtrot grading 87.4% Fe 2 O 3 were recovered and will be studied as a potential by-product, ie: iron ore.
  • Approximately 5 tonnes of non-magnetic material were collected after the magnetic separation. This material will be characterized for dry-stackable tailings disposal and possible by-product use as a sand material for the construction industry.

Dr. David Dreisinger, Director/Vice-President of Metallurgy states; "The results of the testing on the two bulk samples were in line with expectations and provide a basis for "scale up" of the commercial facility. The availability of approximately 18.9 tonnes of rare earth concentrate allows us to move to our larger scale testing of the Direct Extraction Process. The benefit of producing a concentrate, using the grinding and magnetic circuit, prior to our proprietary Direct Extraction Process, is the reduction in size of equipment and reduced chemical and energy use to obtain similar overall recoveries of saleable rare earth elements."

Greg Andrews, President/CEO states; "We continue with our "Sprint to Production" and this is a very important step to scale up and produce more material for further separation into individual oxides of the permanent magnet material, Neodymium (Nd), Praseodymium (Pr), Dysprosium (Dy) and Terbium (Tb). These are the key elements which create the value in the rare earth element supply chain. Upon producing the oxides, we are seeking co-funded government programs to process the 18.9 tonnes of rare earth concentrate using our proprietary Direct Extraction Process to produce approximately 1t of mixed rare earth oxide concentrate for further separation processing. Ultimately, Search will demonstrate the transformation of the permanent magnet oxides into metal as a precursor to magnet fabrication."

Qualified Person:

Dr. David Dreisinger, Ph.D., P.Eng, is the Company's Vice President, Metallurgy, and Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101) who has supervised the preparation of and approved the technical information reported herein. The company will endeavour to meet high standards of integrity, transparency, and consistency in reporting technical content, including geological and assay (e.g., REE) data.

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 96,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,700 offices and laboratories around the world. SGS is constantly looking beyond customers' and society's expectations in order to deliver market leading services wherever they are needed. Working together to make the world a better, safer place.

About Search Minerals Inc.

Led by a proven management team and board of directors, Search is focused on finding and developing Critical Rare Earths Elements (CREE), Zirconium (Zr) and Hafnium (Hf) resources within the emerging Port Hope Simpson – St. Lewis CREE District of South East Labrador. Search controls two deposits (Foxtrot and Deep Fox), two drill ready prospects (Fox Meadow and Silver Fox) and numerous other REE prospects, including Fox Valley, Foxy Lady and Awesome Fox, along a 64 km long belt forming a REE District in Labrador. Search has completed a preliminary economic assessment report for DEEPFOX and FOXTROT. Search is also working on three exploration prospects along the belt which include: FOX MEADOW, SILVER FOX and AWESOME FOX .

Search has continued to optimize our patented Direct Extraction Process technology with the support from the Department of Industry, Energy ad Technology, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, and from the Atlantic Canada Opportunity Agency. We have completed two pilot plant operations and produced highly purified mixed rare earth carbonate concentrate and mixed REO concentrate for separation and refining. We also recognize the continued support by the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for its Junior Exploration Program.

Search Minerals was selected to participate in the Government of Canada Accelerated Growth Service (" AGS ") initiative, which supports high growth companies. AGS, as a ‘one-stop shop' model, provides Search with coordinated access to Government of Canada resources as Search continues to move quickly to production and contribute to the establishment of a stable and secure rare earth element North American and European supply chain.

For further information, please contact:

Greg Andrews
President and CEO
Tel: 604-998-3432
E-mail: info@searchminerals.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Search MineralsTSXV:SMYCritical Metals Investing
SMY:CA
Search Minerals

Search Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Search Minerals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Deep Fox and Foxtrot Project in South East Labrador

Search Minerals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Deep Fox and Foxtrot Project in South East Labrador

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (" Search " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Preliminary Economic Assessment (" PEA ") NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Deep Fox and Foxtrot Project (the "Technical Report") has been filed on SEDAR. The Technical Report, which is dated July 18, 2022, has an effective date of May 31, 2022 and is entitled "Technical Report on the Deep Fox and Foxtrot Project, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada Report for NI 43-101".

The results of the Technical Report were previously disclosed in summary form in the Company's news release dated June 7th, 2022, "Search Minerals Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment For The Deep Fox And Foxtrot Rare Earth Element Project With $2.23 Billion NPV ( 8) ."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Search Minerals Receives $1,075,481 From Exercise of Warrants

Search Minerals Receives $1,075,481 From Exercise of Warrants

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (" Search " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce the exercise of 15,364,015 previously issued common share purchase warrants of the Company (the " Warrants ") at an exercise price of $0.07 per Warrant in July 2022 for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,075,481. Each Warrant was exercisable into one common share of the Company until July 12, 2022, as further disclosed in the Company's news release dated April 30, 2020, and an aggregate of 654,669 unexercised Warrants have now expired.

The Company anticipates using the proceeds from the exercise of the Warrants for general working capital purposes.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Search Minerals Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Deep Fox and Foxtrot Rare Earth Element Project With $2.23 Billion NPV

Search Minerals Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Deep Fox and Foxtrot Rare Earth Element Project With $2.23 Billion NPV

Net Present Value NPV ( 8 ) of $2.23 B (pre-tax) and NPV ( 8 ) of $1.31 B (after-tax) Internal Rate of Return (IRR) 55.3% (pre-tax) and 41.5% (after-tax) Capital Payback Period 1.5 Years (pre-tax) and 1.8 Years (after-tax) Initial Capital Costs - $ 422M Approx. Annual production- 1437t - Magnet Rare Earths Oxides (Nd+Pr:1291t Dy:125t Tb:21t)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) ("Search" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the results of its Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the development of its Deep Fox and Foxtrot Rare Earth Element (REE) deposits located in Labrador, Canada and the establishment of a Direct Extraction Hydrometallurgical processing facility on the Island of Newfoundland. The PEA was prepared by SLR Consulting (Canada) Inc. The technical report relating to the PEA will be filed on SEDAR within 45 days of this news release.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Search Minerals Commencing Deep Fox 14000m Drill Program and Provides Corporate Update

Search Minerals Commencing Deep Fox 14000m Drill Program and Provides Corporate Update

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (" Search " or the " Company "), is pleased to provide the following update related to our planned 2022 activities.

Greg Andrews, President/CEO comments: "Our team will be working very hard to advance these 2022 activities. Activities needed to continue our "Sprint to Production" as Search seeks to build a secure, sustainable rare earth supply chain in Newfoundland and Labrador to supply Canada and our trading partners. Our goal is to be in production by the year 2025."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Search Minerals Acknowledges Junior Exploration Assistance From Government of Newfoundland and Labrador

Search Minerals Acknowledges Junior Exploration Assistance From Government of Newfoundland and Labrador

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (" Search " or the " Company ") is pleased to acknowledge receipt of a grant of $90,000 from the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador towards exploration work completed in 2021 on the Company's Critical Rare Earth Element (CREE) claims located near the communities of St. Lewis and Port Hope Simpson in Southeastern Labrador.

Greg Andrews, President and CEO of Search Minerals states, "Search is very appreciative of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program (" JEA ") funds granted by the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Natural Resources. These funds allowed us to hire local personnel and continue to explore and advance the delineation of resources in Labrador's Critical Rare Earth Element District (the " District ") in 2021. The Company controls a belt 63 km long and 2 km wide and there are still 20 showings within this belt to be assessed and maintained."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Helium Evolution Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Kristi Kunec to the role of Chief Financial Officer, effective September 12, 2022.

Ms. Kunec brings over 15 years of financial experience to HEVI, with a proven track record that includes leading the corporate finance, organizational planning and financial reporting functions for growing resource companies. Over the last 13 months, she has served as part-time Controller for Kanata Clean Power & Climate Technologies Corp., and prior thereto was Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary for Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX:PNE). Ms. Kunec directly contributed to the growth of the company from approximately 100 boe/d to 24,000 boe/d, which included closing four equity offerings that raised more than $170 million, and the completion of two corporate and seven asset acquisitions. Prior to Pine Cliff, Ms. Kunec was Controller for North American Oil Trust, Corporate Controller for Orion Oil & Gas Corporation, and Manager of Financial Reporting for TransGlobe Energy Corporation. After earning a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Saskatchewan, she began her career at PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP in 2003, earning her CPA, CA designation in May of 2006.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today announced the filing of our unaudited financial results for the three-and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022, along with a corporate update that includes a change in management and posting of an updated corporate presentation on HEVI's website.

For complete details of the consolidated financial statements and the associated management's discussion and analysis (" MD&A "), please refer to the Company's filing on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Tech Resources Inc. Appoints Professor Frances Wall as a Director

E-Tech Resources Inc. Appoints Professor Frances Wall as a Director

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) ("E-Tech" or "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Professor Frances Wall as a director effective immediately. Professor Wall replaces Mr. Ed Loye on the board of directors. Mr. Loye will remain as a technical consultant to the Company.

Frances Wall is Professor of Applied Mineralogy at Camborne School of Mines, University of Exeter, has a BSc in geochemistry from Queen Mary University of London and a PhD in rare earth-rich carbonatites from the University of London. Frances has over 30 years experience researching the geology and process mineralogy of global rare earth deposits and practically linking exploration stage studies to responsible sourcing outcomes. Frances has also led large consortium research projects such as HiTech AlkCarb and SoS RARE and is currently Principal Investigator for the UK Research and Innovation Interdisciplinary Circular Economy Centre for Technology Metals (Met4Tech). Frances is Chair of the British Geological Survey Science Advisory Committee, a member of the UK Critical Minerals Expert Committee, was named in the WIM UK '100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining' 2016 edition and awarded the William Smith Medal of the Geological Society of London for applied geoscience in 2019.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Provides Update on First Two Exploration Wells Drilled at McCord

Helium Evolution Provides Update on First Two Exploration Wells Drilled at McCord

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on finding, developing and commercializing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today provides an update on the first two exploration wells drilled at the Company's 100% owned and operated McCord property, HEI-1 (HEI 06-12-006-05W3M) and HEI-2 (HEI 06-2-006-06W3M).

Following casing and evaluation of both wells, initial results did not return sufficient quantities of helium to warrant production testing. As such, field operations on both wells have been halted in order to conduct further analysis on the results and the Company's planned operations program. HEVI has released the contracted rig and is currently reviewing all information gathered during the drilling operations to reassess its exploration model before undertaking additional drilling.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Announces Spud of First Helium Well at McCord, Closes Private Placement Financing, and Executes Farmout Agreement With North American Helium

Helium Evolution Announces Spud of First Helium Well at McCord, Closes Private Placement Financing, and Executes Farmout Agreement With North American Helium

Not for distribution to U.S. news services or for dissemination in the United States

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that our first helium well, HEI 06-12-006-05W3M (" HEI-1 "), was spud on June 25, 2022 at the Company's 100% owned and operated McCord property in southern Saskatchewan, described in more detail below. In addition, further to our news release dated June 9, 2022 the Company has closed our non–brokered, brokered and strategic investor private placements raising aggregate gross proceeds of $6,918,200 through the issuance of 17,295,500 total units (" Units ") at $0.40 per Unit.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION - Helium Evolution Announces $8.5 Million Financing and Proposed Farmout Agreement

CORRECTION - Helium Evolution Announces $8.5 Million Financing and Proposed Farmout Agreement

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), announced today a correction to its press release issued June 8, 2022 under the same headline to include the price per Unit at $0.40. Complete and corrected text follows.

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, has entered into an agreement with North American Helium Inc. (" NAH ") with respect to a proposed farmout agreement (the " Farmout Agreement ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×