Critical MetalsInvesting News

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (" Search " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the planned 2,000 m of the FOX MEADOW Phase 1 drill program have been completed. FOX MEADOW our third major REE mineralized zone, is located in the Port Hope Simpson St. Lewis Critical Rare Earth Elements (CREE) District in SE Labrador. The drill program consisted of a total of 14 drill holes and 2000 m drilled. All drill holes have intersected visual REE mineralization similar to that observed on the surface. Our geology team will have all holes logged and sampled, with all samples sent for assay, in the next 10 days.

FOX MEADOW DRILL PROGRAM

The drilling commenced on November 11, 2022 and was completed on December 2, 2022.

  • Exploration:
    • One drill rig at FOX MEADOW drilled 45° holes from 100-208 m depth;
    • All drill holes were collared in or on the edge of mineralization;
    • All core is being lithologically, structurally, and geotechnically logged;
    • All logged intervals are being sampled for assay, tested for specific gravity and magnetic susceptibility.

  • Drilling Program Results:
    • We anticipate receiving all assay results by late spring 2023;
    • Visual REE mineralization has been observed in all drill holes

  • Drill Targets:
    • Extensive channel programs from 2013 to 2021 (see Search Minerals News Release May 5, 2022) have outlined numerous medium- to high-grade REE mineralized zones;
    • The current program targets high-grade REE zones identified at surface in order to trace them at depth;
    • The drill program is also designed to obtain preliminary information on the thickness of the Fox Meadow REE mineralization;
    • On surface the mineralization is presently open to the NW and SE along strike and to the SW, perpendicular to strike, in some sections.

Dr. Randy Miller, Vice-President, Exploration comments; "We are using the drill logging in combination with the surface channel mapping, outcrop mapping and magnetic data to develop a three-dimensional map of this extensive mineralized zone. We look forward to utilizing our information to develop an exploration program for FOX MEADOW for 2023."

Greg Andrews, President/CEO states: "I would like to thank our team and our drilling operator, Springdale Forest Resources, for their dedication to complete the 2000m drill program before the end of the year. The drill program targeted high-grade zones in the core of the known surface extent of the mineralization. We wanted to trace the high-grade zone at depth and evaluate the overall thickness of the mineralized zone. The pending assays results should provide Search with the preliminary down hole data and the additional information to model our next steps in the development of this property."

Andrews added:" Search Minerals will continue to seek strategic partners to advance our prospects in our extensive rare earth element land position. We believe a secure and sustainable rare earth element supply chain can be built in Newfoundland and Labrador, a very mining friendly and innovative technology-based jurisdiction."

The FOX MEADOW project occurs approximately 11 km west of Port Hope Simpson and 1 km from a gravel-covered, three-season forest access road. Port Hope Simpson is approximately 40 km northwest of FOXTROT and 50 km from DEEP FOX on paved and all-season gravelled roads.

Qualified Person:

Dr. Randy Miller, Ph.D., P.Geo., is the Company's Vice President, Exploration, and Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101) who has supervised the preparation of and approved the technical information reported herein. The Company will endeavour to meet high standards of integrity, transparency, and consistency in reporting technical content, including geological and assay data.

About Search Minerals Inc.

Led by a proven management team and board of directors, Search is focused on finding and developing Critical Rare Earths Elements (CREE), Zirconium (Zr) and Hafnium (Hf) resources within the emerging Port Hope Simpson – St. Lewis CREE District of South East Labrador. Search controls two deposits (Foxtrot and Deep Fox), two drill ready prospects (Fox Meadow and Silver Fox) and numerous other REE prospects, including Fox Valley, Foxy Lady and Awesome Fox, along a 64 km long belt forming a REE District in Labrador. Search has completed a preliminary economic assessment report for DEEPFOX and FOXTROT. Search is also working on three exploration prospects along the belt which include: FOX MEADOW, SILVER FOX and AWESOME FOX .

Search has continued to optimize our patented Hydrometallurgy Direct Extraction Process technology with the support from the Department of Industry, Energy and Technology, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, and from the Atlantic Canada Opportunity Agency. We have completed two pilot plant operations and produced highly purified mixed rare earth carbonate concentrate and mixed REO concentrate for separation and refining. We also recognize the continued support by the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for its Junior Exploration Program.

Search Minerals was selected to participate in the Government of Canada Accelerated Growth Service (" AGS ") initiative, which supports high growth companies. AGS, as a ‘one-stop shop' model, provides Search with coordinated access to Government of Canada resources as Search continues to move quickly to production and contribute to the establishment of a stable and secure rare earth element North American and European supply chain.

For further information, please contact:

Greg Andrews
President and CEO
Tel: 604-998-3432
E-mail: info@searchminerals.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Statements:

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's exploration and development plans and the timing thereof, and other forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, results of exploration work, the ability to secure any required funding, receipt of all required regulatory approval and the ability to secure the necessary resources to complete the planned exploration work.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, and that the Company will receive all required regulatory approvals.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, unless and until required by applicable securities laws. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com .


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Search MineralsTSXV:SMYCritical Metals Investing
SMY:CA
Search Minerals

Search Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Search Minerals to Commence an Initial 2,000m FOX MEADOW Phase 1 Drill Program

Search Minerals to Commence an Initial 2,000m FOX MEADOW Phase 1 Drill Program

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (" Search " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the commencement of an initial 2,000m FOX MEADOW Phase 1 drill program . FOX MEADOW is the third major drill target in the Port Hope Simpson St. Lewis Critical Rare Earth Elements (CREE) District in SE Labrador. The drill program is expected to commence shortly, as our drilling contractor mobilizes on site this week. The drilling is expected to be completed in early December, 2022.

FOX MEADOW DRILL PROGRAM

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Search Minerals Reports 14000m Deep Fox Phase 4 Drill Program is Completed

Search Minerals Reports 14000m Deep Fox Phase 4 Drill Program is Completed

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (" Search " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the planned 14,000m drilling of the DEEP FOX Phase 4 drill program have been completed. DEEP FOX, our second resource, is located within the Port Hope Simpson St. Lewis Critical Rare Earth Elements (CREE) District in SE Labrador, Canada. (April 11, 2022 - Search Minerals Announces Increased DEEP FOX and FOXTROT Mineral Resource Estimates.) The drill program consisted of a total of 76 drill holes totalling 14,013 m of which 63 drill holes were for additional resource delineation and exploration and 13 drill holes were for the geotechnical and hydrogeological program. Our geology team will have all holes logged and sampled, with all samples sent for assay, in the next several weeks.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Search Minerals Provides 2022 Exploration Update

Search Minerals Provides 2022 Exploration Update

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (" Search " or the " Company "), is pleased to provide an update on our 2022 exploration programs in Labrador, Canada.

Greg Andrews, President/CEO, comments: "We have had a very busy exploration season so far this year. In addition to managing the exploration program, we expanded our exploration team and expanded our facilities and infrastructure in St. Lewis, Labrador. Search renovated its modern office and core shed facilities and built an additional storage shed to manage the increased drill core. We also purchased property in St. Lewis for our 2 – six-person trailers which are being utilized for our increased need for local accommodations."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Search Minerals Completes Magnetic Separation of Bulk Samples at SGS Canada

Search Minerals Completes Magnetic Separation of Bulk Samples at SGS Canada

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (" Search " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that two bulk samples of mineralization from Deep Fox and Foxtrot have been processed in our PHASE 1 magnetic separation program at SGS Canada (Lakefield) (" SGS "). The Deep Fox sample comprises 53 metric tonnes recovered from the exposed surface of the deposit. Similarly, the Foxtrot sample comprises 20 tonnes of surface material.

The SGS program involved bench scale work to test the amenability of the two samples to magnetic separation and then the execution of a continuous pilot plant operating at ~550 kg per hour of feed material over 15 separate pilot plant periods to produce a pre-concentrate of iron by Low Intensity Magnetic Separation (LIMS) and a rare earth concentrate by Wet High Intensity Magnetic Separation (WHIMS) and a final tailing material for environmental testing.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Search Minerals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Deep Fox and Foxtrot Project in South East Labrador

Search Minerals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Deep Fox and Foxtrot Project in South East Labrador

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (" Search " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Preliminary Economic Assessment (" PEA ") NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Deep Fox and Foxtrot Project (the "Technical Report") has been filed on SEDAR. The Technical Report, which is dated July 18, 2022, has an effective date of May 31, 2022 and is entitled "Technical Report on the Deep Fox and Foxtrot Project, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada Report for NI 43-101".

The results of the Technical Report were previously disclosed in summary form in the Company's news release dated June 7th, 2022, "Search Minerals Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment For The Deep Fox And Foxtrot Rare Earth Element Project With $2.23 Billion NPV ( 8) ."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Provides an Update on the Mineral Resource Estimate at the Penco Module Project

Aclara Provides an Update on the Mineral Resource Estimate at the Penco Module Project

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("Updated Mineral Resource Estimate" or "Updated MRE") for its Rare Earth Element ("REE") project, Penco Module ("Project"), located in the BioBio Region of Chile

Aclara Resources Inc., Thursday, December 1, 2022, Press release picture

Following drilling campaigns carried out during 2021 and 2022, a total of 5,298 m from 175 new drill holes have been completed and incorporated into the Updated MRE. This work has resulted in both the definition of a new resource area, Alexandra Poniente, as well as an increase in the Mineral Resources within the Project area.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Tech Resources Grants Options

E-Tech Resources Grants Options

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 1,060,000 stock options under the Company's Stock Option Plan ("Plan") to officers, directors, consultants, and employees. Officers and directors were granted 800,000 of the total options granted.

Each option is exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $0.10 per share, will vest at the rate of 25% of the total on each of the six-month anniversary dates of the grant and will expire after five years from the date of grant. All other terms and conditions of the options are in accordance with the terms of the Plan.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today announced the filing of our unaudited financial results for the three and nine- month periods ended September 30, 2022, along with a corporate update on activities that have occurred subsequent to the end of the period.

For complete details of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements and the associated management's discussion and analysis, please refer to the Company's filing on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Provides Update on First Farmout Well Drilled by North American Helium

Helium Evolution Provides Update on First Farmout Well Drilled by North American Helium

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on finding, developing and commercializing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today provides an update on the first of two wells that will be drilled by year end 2022 (the " First Test Well "), NAH Grasslands 13-30-2-8W3, on farmout lands within Block 1 at Mankota in Saskatchewan.

The First Test Well was drilled and fully funded by HEVI's farmout partner, North American Helium (" NAH "), pursuant to a previously announced farmout arrangement (see press releases dated October 21, 2022 , and June 28, 2022 ). After reaching total depth over the weekend, NAH has informed HEVI that the open hole portion of the First Test Well will be abandoned, but that NAH is electing to suspend the cased hole portion of the well to afford optionality and the ability to re-enter it at a later date, potentially to drill a sidetrack to another target. NAH is expected to spud its second licenced location on HEVI lands at NAH 1-1-6-10W3 (the " Second Test Well ") in mid-December.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Tech Identifies 17 Drill Targets for Exploration Drilling at Its 100% Owned Eureka Project

E-Tech Identifies 17 Drill Targets for Exploration Drilling at Its 100% Owned Eureka Project

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech or the Company") is pleased to announce the identification of 17 robust drill targets defined through the recently completed ground geophysical and exploration mapping programs.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Confirms Successful Completion of Its Process Flowsheet at Lab Scale

Aclara Confirms Successful Completion of Its Process Flowsheet at Lab Scale

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce the successful completion of a laboratory testing phase undertaken to optimize the metallurgical process and ensure that liquid residues not are generated. This test work forms part of the development program for the extraction of Rare Earth Elements ("REE") from Aclara's ionic clay resource in the Penco Module ("Project") located in the Bio Bio Region, in the south of Chile

This represents an important milestone in the development of the proposed Aclara REE extraction process, now known as "Circular Mineral Harvesting", as it demonstrates a unique process that not only results in attractive recoveries of REE but also minimizes the associated environmental footprint. The results show that 95% of the fresh water utilized by the process plant is retained within the circuit, that 99% of the main reagent (ammonium sulphate) is recirculated, and that no liquid residues will be produced thus negating the need for a tailings facility. In addition, the mining activities do not require the use of explosives nor subsequent crushing and milling, resulting in a very low carbon footprint operation. The successful completion of this test work materially de-risks the metallurgical attributes of the Project.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×