Critical MetalsInvesting News

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (" Search " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Preliminary Economic Assessment (" PEA ") NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Deep Fox and Foxtrot Project (the "Technical Report") has been filed on SEDAR. The Technical Report, which is dated July 18, 2022, has an effective date of May 31, 2022 and is entitled "Technical Report on the Deep Fox and Foxtrot Project, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada Report for NI 43-101".

The results of the Technical Report were previously disclosed in summary form in the Company's news release dated June 7th, 2022, "Search Minerals Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment For The Deep Fox And Foxtrot Rare Earth Element Project With $2.23 Billion NPV ( 8) ."

Greg Andrews, President and CEO, states: "The release of this PEA is a milestone for Search Minerals, as it is the foundation for the next steps in our Sprint to Production. The information presented is based on our evolving understanding of the deposit, processing technology, project scope and schedule. The REE markets and demand forecast for the critical minerals, which are the primary product of the Deep Fox and Foxtrot project, remains favorable for our goal to build a secure and sustainable rare earth supply chain in Newfoundland and Labrador for Canada and our allied trading partners. We continue to advance our exploration, resource delineation and pre-feasibility work and are moving towards project development in a responsible and systematic manner."

The Technical Report is available at www.sedar.com and our corporate website at www.searchminerals.ca

About Search Minerals Inc.

Led by a proven management team and board of directors, Search is focused on finding and developing Critical Rare Earths Elements (CREE), Zirconium (Zr) and Hafnium (Hf) resources within the emerging Port Hope Simpson – St. Lewis CREE District of southeast Labrador. The Company controls a belt 63 km long and 2 km wide and is road accessible, on tidewater, and located within 3 local communities. Search has completed a preliminary economic assessment report for FOXTROT , and a resource estimate for DEEP FOX . Search is also working on three exploration prospects along the belt which include: FOX MEADOW, SILVER FOX and AWESOME FOX .

Search has continued to optimize our patented Direct Extraction Process technology with support from the Department of Industry, Energy and Technology, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, and from the Atlantic Canada Opportunity Agency. We have completed two pilot plant operations and produced highly purified mixed rare earth carbonate concentrate and mixed rare earth concentrate for separation and refining. We also recognize the continued support by the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for its Junior Exploration Program.

Search Minerals was selected to participate in the Government of Canada Accelerated Growth Service (" AGS ") initiative, which supports high growth companies. AGS, as a ‘one-stop shop' model, provides Search with coordinated access to Government of Canada resources as Search continues to move quickly to production and contribute to the establishment of a stable and secure rare earth element North American and European supply chain.

For further information, please contact:

Search Minerals Inc. Investor Relations
Greg Andrews Pretium Capital Group
President and CEO Sherman Dahl
Tel: 604-998-3432 Tel: 250-558-8340
E-mail: info@searchminerals.ca Email: info@pretiumcapitalgroup.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Search MineralsTSXV:SMYCritical Metals Investing
SMY:CA
Search Minerals

Search Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Search Minerals Receives $1,075,481 From Exercise of Warrants

Search Minerals Receives $1,075,481 From Exercise of Warrants

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (" Search " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce the exercise of 15,364,015 previously issued common share purchase warrants of the Company (the " Warrants ") at an exercise price of $0.07 per Warrant in July 2022 for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,075,481. Each Warrant was exercisable into one common share of the Company until July 12, 2022, as further disclosed in the Company's news release dated April 30, 2020, and an aggregate of 654,669 unexercised Warrants have now expired.

The Company anticipates using the proceeds from the exercise of the Warrants for general working capital purposes.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Search Minerals Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Deep Fox and Foxtrot Rare Earth Element Project With $2.23 Billion NPV

Search Minerals Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Deep Fox and Foxtrot Rare Earth Element Project With $2.23 Billion NPV

Net Present Value NPV ( 8 ) of $2.23 B (pre-tax) and NPV ( 8 ) of $1.31 B (after-tax) Internal Rate of Return (IRR) 55.3% (pre-tax) and 41.5% (after-tax) Capital Payback Period 1.5 Years (pre-tax) and 1.8 Years (after-tax) Initial Capital Costs - $ 422M Approx. Annual production- 1437t - Magnet Rare Earths Oxides (Nd+Pr:1291t Dy:125t Tb:21t)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) ("Search" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the results of its Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the development of its Deep Fox and Foxtrot Rare Earth Element (REE) deposits located in Labrador, Canada and the establishment of a Direct Extraction Hydrometallurgical processing facility on the Island of Newfoundland. The PEA was prepared by SLR Consulting (Canada) Inc. The technical report relating to the PEA will be filed on SEDAR within 45 days of this news release.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Search Minerals Commencing Deep Fox 14000m Drill Program and Provides Corporate Update

Search Minerals Commencing Deep Fox 14000m Drill Program and Provides Corporate Update

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (" Search " or the " Company "), is pleased to provide the following update related to our planned 2022 activities.

Greg Andrews, President/CEO comments: "Our team will be working very hard to advance these 2022 activities. Activities needed to continue our "Sprint to Production" as Search seeks to build a secure, sustainable rare earth supply chain in Newfoundland and Labrador to supply Canada and our trading partners. Our goal is to be in production by the year 2025."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Search Minerals Acknowledges Junior Exploration Assistance From Government of Newfoundland and Labrador

Search Minerals Acknowledges Junior Exploration Assistance From Government of Newfoundland and Labrador

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (" Search " or the " Company ") is pleased to acknowledge receipt of a grant of $90,000 from the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador towards exploration work completed in 2021 on the Company's Critical Rare Earth Element (CREE) claims located near the communities of St. Lewis and Port Hope Simpson in Southeastern Labrador.

Greg Andrews, President and CEO of Search Minerals states, "Search is very appreciative of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program (" JEA ") funds granted by the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Natural Resources. These funds allowed us to hire local personnel and continue to explore and advance the delineation of resources in Labrador's Critical Rare Earth Element District (the " District ") in 2021. The Company controls a belt 63 km long and 2 km wide and there are still 20 showings within this belt to be assessed and maintained."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Search Minerals Announces Additional Channel Assay Results Expanding FOX MEADOW Rare Earth Element Project in SE Labrador

Search Minerals Announces Additional Channel Assay Results Expanding FOX MEADOW Rare Earth Element Project in SE Labrador

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (" Search " or the " Company "), is pleased to report 2021 channel assay results from FOX MEADOW a major mineralized zone in the Port Hope Simpson St. Lewis Critical Rare Earth Element (CREE) District. Mapping, prospecting, trenching, channeling, and geophysical surveys confirm the current known extent of two mineralized zones at FOX MEADOW : the NW zone is up to 175m wide and the SE zone is up to 154m wide . Combined, known mineralization is at least 790m long and is open to the NW and SE. FOX MEADOW is currently drill program ready; Search plans to commence a 6,000 m drill program this fall.

HIGHLIGHTS – FOX MEADOW 2021 CHANNEL PROGRAM

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Announces Spud of First Helium Well at McCord, Closes Private Placement Financing, and Executes Farmout Agreement With North American Helium

Helium Evolution Announces Spud of First Helium Well at McCord, Closes Private Placement Financing, and Executes Farmout Agreement With North American Helium

Not for distribution to U.S. news services or for dissemination in the United States

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that our first helium well, HEI 06-12-006-05W3M (" HEI-1 "), was spud on June 25, 2022 at the Company's 100% owned and operated McCord property in southern Saskatchewan, described in more detail below. In addition, further to our news release dated June 9, 2022 the Company has closed our non–brokered, brokered and strategic investor private placements raising aggregate gross proceeds of $6,918,200 through the issuance of 17,295,500 total units (" Units ") at $0.40 per Unit.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION - Helium Evolution Announces $8.5 Million Financing and Proposed Farmout Agreement

CORRECTION - Helium Evolution Announces $8.5 Million Financing and Proposed Farmout Agreement

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), announced today a correction to its press release issued June 8, 2022 under the same headline to include the price per Unit at $0.40. Complete and corrected text follows.

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, has entered into an agreement with North American Helium Inc. (" NAH ") with respect to a proposed farmout agreement (the " Farmout Agreement ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Announces $8.5 Million Financing and Proposed Farmout Agreement

Helium Evolution Announces $8.5 Million Financing and Proposed Farmout Agreement

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company " ), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, has entered into an agreement with North American Helium Inc. (" NAH ") with respect to a proposed farmout agreement (the " Farmout Agreement "). NAH is a private helium company which is engaged in the exploration, development, production, refining and marketing of helium in North America. Concurrently with the entering into of the Farmout Agreement, the Company intends to complete (i) a private placement of units (" Units ") to NAH for total gross proceeds of $3.5 million (the " Strategic Investor Private Placement "), (ii) an insider private placement of Units to directors, officers and employees of the Company for gross proceeds of approximately $500,000 (the " Insider Private Placement "), and (iii) a brokered commercially reasonable efforts private placement, with Peters & Co. Limited (" Peters & Co. " or the " Agent ") for up to $4.5 million (the " Brokered Offering ", and combined with the Strategic Investor Private Placement and Insider Private Placement, the " Offering "), for combined aggregate gross proceeds of up to $8.5 million. In connection with the Brokered Offering, the Company has granted the Agent an option to sell up to an additional 15% of the Units issued under the Brokered Offering (up to 1,687,500 Units), exercisable in whole or in part at any time until 48 hours prior to the time of closing of the Brokered Offering. The Offering will close on or about June 28, 2022 (the " Closing Date ").

The Units

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Wade Dawe Early Warning Report

Wade Dawe Early Warning Report

Wade Dawe has filed an early warning report announcing that, on May 31, 2022, he indirectly acquired an additional 1,647,940 common shares of E-Tech Resources Inc. ("E-Tech") in a private transaction. Prior to acquiring these additional common shares, Mr. Dawe indirectly owned 7,282,002 common shares through Brigus Capital Inc., a company controlled by Mr. Dawe.

Upon purchase of these additional common shares, Mr. Dawe and indirectly holds 8,929,942 common shares of E-Tech, representing approximately 10.76% of the 82,971,530 issued and outstanding common shares of E-Tech.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Files First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Helium Evolution Files First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today announced the filing of our audited financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022.

For complete details of the consolidated financial statements and the associated management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"), please refer to the Company's filing on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Tech Resources Inc. Management Changes

E-Tech Resources Inc. Management Changes

E-Tech Resources Inc., (TSXV: REE), announces that Daniel Whittaker has been appointed as the Corporation's Chief Executive Officer on an interim basis, effective immediately. Mr. Whittaker replaces Berend Gert-Jan Loois as the Corporation's CEO, and as a director and officer of its subsidiaries.

Mr. Whittaker will retain his role as a director and Board Chair of the Corporation. Mr. Whittaker is the current CEO of Antler Gold Inc. and has held senior positions in the mineral industry for the last 25 years. He is a founder of GoGold Resources Inc., a mineral exploration, development and production company, and held senior management positions with GoGold from January 2008 to January 2016 and also served as a director of GoGold from inception to January 2013. He founded Ucore Rare Metals Inc. in 2006 and served as an officer and director to March 2008.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×