SEALSQ Appoints Dr. Ballester Lafuente as Chief of Staff and Group AI Officer

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced the appointment of Dr. Ballester Lafuente as Chief of Staff and Group AI Officer.

In this role, Dr. Ballester Lafuente will lead the integration of artificial intelligence across all SEALSQ group entities, driving operational efficiency, enabling smarter processes, and accelerating innovation across the company's semiconductor, PKI, IoT, satellite and post-quantum product lines. He will play a central role in coordinating cross-company initiatives aimed at streamlining operations, improving execution, and embedding AI as a core engine for performance, differentiation, and sustainable growth.

Before joining SEALSQ, Dr. Ballester Lafuente served as Head of IT Innovation at the International Institute for Management Development (IMD), the Lausanne-based global business school where he led technology innovation strategy and workplace AI platforms. In this role, he transformed emerging technologies into practical solutions that reshaped how people work, learn, and collaborate.

Prior to IMD, he was Technical Program Manager at the EPFL Center for Digital Trust (C4DT), where he operated at the nexus of academia, industry and international organizations, shaping digital trust initiatives and advancing collaborations in cybersecurity and digital governance.

Earlier in his career, he co-founded MobileThinking SARL, a Geneva-based digital product studio; served as a European Project Manager at the University of Geneva overseeing EU-funded R&D projects in decentralized digital trust; and began his professional journey as an IT Security Auditor at S2 Grupo in Spain, conducting security audits and penetration tests for critical infrastructures.

Dr. Ballester Lafuente holds a PhD in Management Information Systems from the University of Geneva, a joint MSc in Security and Mobile Computing from NTNU (Norway) and Aalto University (Finland), and an M.Eng. in Computer Science from the Universidad Politécnica de Valencia (Spain).

Dr. Ballester Lafuente, noted, "It is an honor to join SEALSQ as Chief of Staff and Group AI Officer. SEALSQ has established itself as a leader at the intersection of semiconductors, secure hardware, and cyber-resilient infrastructures. I am excited to help drive the next phase of the company's evolution by integrating artificial intelligence across products, operations and processes. SEALSQ's unique combination of semiconductor design, PKI, IoT security, satellite technologies and post-quantum capabilities offers a powerful platform to build trustworthy AI from edge to cloud. I look forward to working across all entities to unlock efficiencies, bring new AI-enabled solutions to market, and create long-term value for our customers and shareholders."

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of SEALSQ, noted, "We are delighted to welcome Dr. Ballester Lafuente to SEALSQ. His deep expertise in AI, digital innovation and cybersecurity, combined with his experience bridging academia, industry and international organizations, makes him uniquely positioned to drive our Group-wide transformation. As SEALSQ expands its footprint in semiconductors, IoT security and post-quantum technologies, artificial intelligence is becoming a fundamental accelerator of our strategy. Dr. Lafuente will play a critical role in scaling operational excellence, harnessing AI to enhance our products and services, and ensuring SEALSQ remains at the forefront of trusted, quantum-resistant digital infrastructures."

About SEALSQ:
SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com .

Forward-Looking Statements
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SEALSQ Corp.
Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
info@sealsq.com 		SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)
The Equity Group Inc.
Lena Cati
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
lcati@theequitygroup.com


LAES
