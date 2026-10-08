SEALSQ and WISeSat.Space to Showcase Root-to-Qubit-to-Space Stack at IQT Quantum+Ai Event in New York
CEO Carlos Moreira to Deliver Main Keynote and Join Senior Executive Panel
SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced its participation as Titanium Sponsor of IQT Quantum + AI 2026 (Q+AI 3.0) event, taking place October 25–27, 2026, in New York City.
Carlos Moreira, Chief Executive Officer of SEALSQ, will deliver the Main Conference Keynote "Securing the Quantum AI Era: From Silicon to Space," on October 27 at 9:05 am ET. He will also join the Senior Executive Panel at 3:30 pm ET on the same day. The panel will be moderated by Troy Jensen, Managing Director at Cantor Fitzgerald, alongside senior leaders from QuEra Computing, Infleqtion, Rigetti Computing and SEEQC.
SEALSQ will present its integrated product and service stack from root-of-trust to qubit to space: post-quantum Root of Trust and PKI services, post-quantum certified secure hardware, and quantum services, plus a roadmap to build the first Quantum Spatial Orbital Cloud (QSOC) with WISeSat.Space Corp. (NASDAQ: SAIQ) ("WISeSat.Space"), SEALSQ's sister company and a subsidiary of WISeQey Corp. (Nasdaq/SIX: WQEY).
On the hardware layer, the stack is anchored by the QS7001 Quantum Shield, a post-quantum secure element that implements NIST-standardized ML-KEM and ML-DSA alongside classical cryptography, with a NIST SP 800-90B validated entropy source, and by the QVault TPM, which brings the Trusted Computing Group's post-quantum command set into silicon so that ML-DSA and ML-KEM keys can be generated and kept on-chip. Both lines are on a certification path covering Common Criteria, FIPS 140-3 and TCG. Above the chip, SEALSQ's PKI and provisioning services issue and manage the credentials that turn that hardware identity into a usable Root of Trust for devices, infrastructure and AI systems.
The quantum layer extends the same trust model into quantum computing. Through SEALQuantum, SEALSQ is building a sovereign vertical stack across secure semiconductors, ASIC design, photonics and quantum processors, including a commercial agreement with Quobly to integrate post-quantum security, hardware Root of Trust and PKI into next-generation silicon quantum platforms.
At the space layer, QSOC is designed as a secure, sovereign orbital infrastructure pairing those semiconductors, PKI, quantum random-number generation and identity technologies with WISeSat.Space's satellite constellation and orbital operations. SEALSQ intends to operate the security and cloud-services layer; WISeSat.Space, the satellites, payloads and ground segment. The program plans a progressive deployment of up to 100 satellites through 2033, with an initial QSOC payload targeted for launch in the fourth quarter of 2026.
SEALSQ will also present the evolution of its logo, reflecting this positioning. The updated mark builds on the original identity rather than replacing it.
"Quantum and AI are converging faster than most security architectures were built to handle," said Mr. Moreira. "Trust has to be issued in hardware, managed through a post-quantum Root of Trust and PKI, and, where the mission requires it, carried into space. That is the stack we are bringing to New York."
Q+AI is IQT's flagship conference on the convergence of quantum computing and artificial intelligence. The 2026 edition includes a co-located PQC+IQT track on post-quantum computing and cryptography strategies.
About SEALSQ:
SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.
SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.
For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.
SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|SEALSQ Corp.
Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
info@sealsq.com
|SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)
The Equity Group Inc.
Lena Cati
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
lena.cati@theequitygroup.com