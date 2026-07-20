Seabridge Gold Arranges US$100M Credit Facility to Support Ongoing Activities at KSM

Seabridge Gold Arranges US$100M Credit Facility to Support Ongoing Activities at KSM

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSX: SEA) (NYSE: SA) ("Seabridge" or the "Company") has executed an unsecured, short-term loan agreement (the "Loan") with a strategic investor for up to US$100 million.

Seabridge Chair and CEO Rudi Fronk commented: "We are pleased to secure financing to support the significant investments we are making in our summer season work programs at our 100% owned KSM Project. Our 2026 work programs at KSM include building of roads to provide improved access to future infrastructure areas and the collection of geotechnical, metallurgical and environmental data from drilling, test pitting and sampling required to support KSM's feasibility level design and engineering activities."

The Loan is drawable at the Company's election in minimum calls of US$10 million each, has an interest rate of 7% compounded monthly, and is capitalized and matures on December 31, 2026. The Loan is repayable either in cash at any time or, in certain circumstances and subject to TSX approval, in common shares of Seabridge if outstanding at maturity, at the Company's option. The Loan includes customary conditions, representations, warranties and covenants. The Company intends to draw on the Loan, if required, to strengthen its consolidated liquidity position. No amounts are currently drawn on the Loan.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold holds a 100% interest in several North American gold projects. Its principal assets are the KSM and Bronson Corridor projects in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Additional projects include Snowstorm in Nevada's Getchell Gold Belt and the 3 Aces project in the Yukon. Further information on Seabridge's mineral reserves and mineral resources is available at www.seabridgegold.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange, nor their Regulation Services Providers accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Rudi Fronk"
Chair & CEO

For further information please contact:
Rudi P. Fronk, Chair and CEO
Tel: (416) 367-9292 • Fax: (416) 367-2711
Email: info@seabridgegold.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305736

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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