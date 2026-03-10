Seabridge Gold Announces 2026 Objectives

Seabridge Gold Announces 2026 Objectives

For more than 20 years, Seabridge Gold (TSX: SEA) (NYSE: SA) has set and published annual objectives and reported the results of those objectives at the end of each year. We call it our report card. For our 2025 report card, please see here. Our degree of success achieving these objectives is used to determine "at-risk" compensation for senior management and bonus considerations for other employees. Here are the 10 objectives set for 2026, and the weighting factors assigned by our Board. 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4600/287843_figure1_550.jpg

Corporate Objectives

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4600/287843_figure1.jpg

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge holds a 100% interest in several North American gold projects. Seabridge's principal asset, the KSM project, and its Iskut project, are located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada's "Golden Triangle", the Courageous Lake project is located in Canada's Northwest Territories, the Snowstorm project in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada and the 3 Aces project is set in Yukon. For a full breakdown of Seabridge's Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources by category please visit the Company's website at http://www.seabridgegold.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange, nor their Regulation Services Providers accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release lists 10 objectives of the Company. Objectives are forward-looking statements of matters that the Company is working to achieve. There can be no assurance that such objectives will be achieved, and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's objectives or expectations include program execution issues, the market for advanced gold and copper projects, availability of financing for work programs, general economics, market or business conditions, receipt of, and timeliness of, government, regulatory or shareholder approvals, contractor non-performance, inability to participate in legal actions and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Rudi Fronk"
Chair and C.E.O.

For further information please contact:
Rudi P. Fronk, Chair and C.E.O.
Tel: (416) 367-9292 • Fax: (416) 367-2711
Email: info@seabridgegold.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/287843

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Seabridge GoldSEA:CCtsx:seanyse:sagold investing
SEA:CC
The Conversation (0)
Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold

Keep Reading...
Byron King, gold bars.

Byron King: Gold, Silver, Oil/Gas — Stock Ideas and Strategy Now

Byron King, editor at Paradigm Press, shares his approach to the gold and silver sectors as tensions in the Middle East intensify, also touching on oil and gas. Overall he sees hard assets becoming increasingly key as global uncertainty escalates."Own gold, own silver — physically own the metal... Keep Reading...
Jaime Carrasco, gold bars.

Jaime Carrasco: Gold Going "Much Higher," Silver Force Majeure Inevitable

Jaime Carrasco, senior portfolio manager and senior financial advisor at Harbourfront Wealth Management, shares his outlook for gold and silver, saying prices must rise much higher. He also talks about how to build a strong precious metals portfolio. "We're moving from a credit-based economy, a... Keep Reading...
Garrett Goggin, gold bars.

Garrett Goggin: Gold, Silver in New Era, My Stock Strategy Now

Garrett Goggin, founder of Golden Portfolio, says although gold and silver haven't gone mainstream yet, the metals — and the mining sector overall — have entered a new era. "It's a real mind shift — it's a new era in mining right here," he said.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for... Keep Reading...
Nicola Mining Provides Update on NASDAQ Listing

Nicola Mining Provides Update on NASDAQ Listing

Nicola Mining Inc. (TSXV: NIM,OTC:HUSIF) (OTCQB: HUSIF) (FSE: HLIA) (the "Company" or "Nicola") is pleased to provide an update on its proposed NASDAQ listing, which it originally disclosed in its news release of October 27, 2025. There are approximately 220 Canadian companies trading via cross... Keep Reading...
Adrian Day, gold bars.

Adrian Day: Gold Dips Bought Quickly, Price Run Not Over Yet

Adrian Day, president of Adrian Day Asset Management, shares his latest thoughts on what's moving the gold price, emphasizing that its bull run isn't over yet. "It's monetary factors that are driving gold — that's what's fundamentally driving gold," he said. "Monetary factors, lack of trust in... Keep Reading...
Brien Lundin, gold bars.

Brien Lundin: Gold, Silver Stock Run Just Starting, Get in Now

Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter and New Orleans Investment Conference host, shares his stock-picking strategy at a time when high metals prices are beginning to lift all boats. In his view, gold and silver equities may still only be in the second inning. Don't forget to follow us... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Allied Critical Metals Further Highlights Rapid Payback, Capital Efficiency and Infrastructure from Borralha PEA

Homerun Resources Inc. and UC Davis Produce Fused Silica Glass from SME Silica Sand Using Fast Joule Heating and File Patent Application for Femtosecond Silica Purification Process

Summit Royalties Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

Freegold Drills 2.94 g/t Au over 58.4m at Golden Summit

Related News

rare earth investing

Lynas Extends Japan Rare Earths Deal to 2038, Renews Malaysia License

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Allied Critical Metals Further Highlights Rapid Payback, Capital Efficiency and Infrastructure from Borralha PEA

battery metals investing

Homerun Resources Inc. and UC Davis Produce Fused Silica Glass from SME Silica Sand Using Fast Joule Heating and File Patent Application for Femtosecond Silica Purification Process

precious metals investing

Summit Royalties Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

precious metals investing

Freegold Drills 2.94 g/t Au over 58.4m at Golden Summit

precious metals investing

55 North Mining Announces Leadership Transition: Wayne Parsons Appointed CEO and Bruce Reid Named Executive Chairman

base metals investing

Gold Runner Exploration Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing of Flow-Through Units and Charity Flow Through Units