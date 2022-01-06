ScreenPro Security Inc. announces that the Company would like to highlight its COVID testing services in Ontario and British Columbia are available through clinic locations and concierge services seven days a week. Testing Reservation, Location Info and Price Toronto: Please contact 416-901-8711 ext. 206, email travelon@screenprosecurity.com or visit at 6023 Yonge Street, main floor, Toronto, ON, M2M 3W2 Vancouver: ...

SCRN:CC