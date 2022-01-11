ScreenPro Security Inc. is pleased to provide an update on Covid-19 testing businesses to its film and television clients.The Company is requested by its film and production clients to test on 24-hour rotation effective immediately, instead of the previous 72-hours rotation, due to the surging Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant numbers. This means ScreenPro is providing testing 300% more than originally scheduled. For the ...

SCRN:CC