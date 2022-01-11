Company News Investing News
ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on Covid-19 testing businesses to its film and television clients.

The Company is requested by its film and production clients to test on 24-hour rotation effective immediately, instead of the previous 72-hours rotation, due to the surging Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant (B.1.1.529) numbers. This means ScreenPro is providing testing 300% more than originally scheduled.

For the months of November and December 2021, the Company provided services to 41 production companies: 2 in Montreal, 11 in Toronto and 28 in Vancouver, administering approximately 41,100 tests.

Lena Kozovski, CEO of ScreenPro Security commented, "With over 280,000 active cases reported in the three provinces and the cost to productions having to shut down, the ramp up of testing is necessary in order to ensure that all health and safety protocols are met with the proper tracking and tracing. The utilization of the GoStop application has been integral component in the process as this system allows us to report all current and potential exposure cases."

About ScreenPro

ScreenPro is a Screening and Medical Technology company that provides turnkey screening solutions with its proprietary medical alerting software. ScreenPro's unique access to multiple manufacturers of high-quality test kits and its strategic partnership with labs in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec allowing ScreenPro to be a full-service nationwide provider of COVID testing solutions across Canada. In addition, ScreenPro has its own medical doctor and nursing professionals along with on the ground support staff and transportation, as access to high quality PPEs to ensure that its clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs. ScreenPro provides alerting software through its secure GoStop application that enables individuals to use the app for test screening results as well as provides automated identification codes for our laboratories and analytics to our clients on their testing cadence. For additional information on ScreenPro and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.screenprosecurity.com.

