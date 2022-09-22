Company News Investing News

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Concierge Medical Consultants Inc. ("Concierge"), launched personal home care services in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). The Company plans to expand to the Vancouver area in the near future.

The personal home care service is a new healthcare solution tailored for seniors or those who are looking for at home care. Our team of healthcare professionals believe that urgent medical care doesn't have to happen in the clinic, it can happen at home. This new service brings accessible care to the patient's home and helps improve the patient's overall healthcare experience.

With the current state of the Canadian healthcare system and hospital wait times being at a record high, Canadian healthcare continues to be in crisis. Patient needs and healthcare services are in demand. Leveraging Concierge services to provide in-clinic and at home healthcare will help further expand the Company into the health care space, while providing solutions to patients who need timely care. (Source: https://toronto.citynews.ca/2022/06/10/emergency-room-wait-times-toronto/)

Home care services allow patients to receive care in the comfort of their home, enhancing quality of life and health. Our team of health care professionals will provide the following services for home care:

  • Personal support
  • IV Therapy
  • Nursing care
  • Dementia care
  • Palliative Care
  • Tracheostomy Care
  • Colostomy Care
  • Medication Assistance

The Canadian home care market is expected to grow substantially as there is a rise of the elderly population and rising chronic diseases driving growth in home care. North America dominated the global home health care market in growth and is expected to increase by 8.4% to nearly $300 billion within the next four years. (Source: https://www.healthleadersmedia.com/post-acute/global-home-health-care-market-expected-increase-84-nearly-300b-within-4-years)

Additionally, Home Care Ontario reports that home care services are increasingly popular with over 150,000 Ontario citizens purchasing an additional 20 million visits of home care services annually in order to get medical care in the comfort of their own home. (Source: https://www.closingthegap.ca/home-care-costs-in-ontario-a-complete-breakdown/)

With the current demand in the healthcare system and rapid growth in the home care market, the Company is confident in the choice to expand Concierge's services.

To learn more about Concierge's Personal Home Care services and to book, please visit: https://www.conciergemedical.ca/personalhomecare

"The Company is proud to utilize Concierge Medical's capabilities in the development of home care services with our dedicated team of physicians, nurses, and personal support workers," said Andrew Ryu, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chairman.

"Our vision for Concierge is to create a strong patient-medical professional relationship, providing passionate, empathic, and timely care to patients for all health concerns. In these trying times, immediate access to a healthcare professional can be difficult, Concierge is here to make it simple," said Dr. Jibran Sharif, President of Concierge Medical and Chief Medical Officer of the Company.

About Concierge

Concierge Medical Consultants is a small group of board-certified practicing emergency physicians who think that urgent care does not just happen in an ER or your doctor's office, it can happen anywhere at any time. Dr Jibran Sharif, MD, CCFP EM, RDMS, is the founder and President of Concierge Medical Consultants, he is a passionate advocate of Concierge medicine and believes that all patients should have robust, timely and personalized access to health care professionals. He earned a degree in Economics at the University of British Columbia before graduating with a medical degree and residencies in Emergency Medicine and Ultrasound at the University of Sydney, University of Saskatchewan, and the University of Calgary, respectively. He is a full time Emergency physician in the GVRD and a Clinical lecturer with the faculty of Emergency Medicine at the University of British Columbia.

For additional information, please visit Concierge's website at www.conciergemedical.ca

About ScreenPro

ScreenPro is a medical technology company that provides turnkey screening solutions with its proprietary medical alerting software. ScreenPro's unique access to multiple manufacturers of high-quality test kits and its strategic partnership with labs in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec allows ScreenPro to be a full-service nationwide provider of COVID testing and breast cancer screening solutions across Canada. In addition, ScreenPro's subsidiary, Concierge Medical, is a group of board-certified physicians who provide private, discreet, and personalized healthcare to Canadians. ScreenPro prides itself in having its own medical doctors and nursing professionals with on the ground support staff and transportation, with access to high quality PPEs to ensure that clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs. ScreenPro also newly introduced Naturevan Nutrition Ltd., to its portfolio, providing vitamins and supplements that are proudly made in Canada and distributed for sale online.

For additional information on ScreenPro and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.screenprosecurity.com

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor it's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:

Investor Relations & Communications

Priya Monique Atwal, Director of Communications
Tel: (416) 901-5611 x 204
Email: priya@screenprosecurity.com

Andrew Ryu, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman
Tel: 416-901-5611 x 201
Email: aryu@datametrex.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward‐looking information, including statements relating to the future development of ScreenPro's business. Forward‐looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward‐looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking information. The actual results of ScreenPro could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward‐looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which ScreenPro operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to ScreenPro's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of ScreenPro. Management of ScreenPro believes that the expectations reflected in the forward‐looking information herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward‐looking information contained in this news release represents ScreenPro's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. ScreenPro disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

