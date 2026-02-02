Scotiabank supports defence sector through partnership to establish a new global defence bank

Scotiabank today announced its confirmation as a partner bank of the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank Development Group, supporting the establishment of the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank (DSRB).

The new international financial institution is being established to help NATO and allied partners deliver on commitments to increase defence, security and resilience investment over the coming decade. DSRB will provide governments with access to low-cost financing, procurement support and mechanisms to mobilize private capital through credit guarantee programs.

"Canada and its allies are making historic investments to help build a safer, more secure world," said Scott Thomson, CEO and President, Scotiabank. "Scotiabank is committed to providing the capital, expertise, and strategic advice to strengthen Canada's most critical sectors - including defence, security and resilience - as we foster sustainable economic growth across the markets we serve."

"Scotiabank's decision to engage as a partner bank shows how seriously leading financial institutions are taking the defence and security challenges," said Kevin Reed, COO and President of the DSRB Development Group. "The Defence, Security and Resilience Bank will be owned entirely by participating nations and built to work hand-in-hand with banks like Scotiabank to turn government commitments into affordable, long-term financing that strengthens industrial capacity and resilience."

Scotiabank joins a group of leading international financial institutions to support the creation of the DSRB.

