Scotiabank's President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Thomson to Speak at RBC Capital Markets 2026 Canadian Bank CEO Conference

Scotiabank's President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Thomson will participate in the RBC Capital Markets 2026 Canadian Bank CEO Conference on January 6, 2026.

Mr. Thomson is scheduled to participate from approximately 12:40 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. E.T. Interested parties may listen to the session live on Scotiabank's Investor Relations page. An archived version of the webcast will be available after the conference.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at October 31, 2025), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

