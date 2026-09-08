Scotiabank Publishes Canadian Defence Issuance Framework

Framework establishes a platform for the issuance of labelled defence instruments in support of Canada's defence, security and resilience priorities

Scotiabank today published its Canadian Defence Issuance Framework, becoming the first organization in Canada to establish a dedicated framework for labelled defence issuances. The Framework provides the basis for Scotiabank to issue Canadian Defence Instruments, including Canadian Defence Bonds, to finance or refinance eligible activities supporting Canada's defence, security and resilience priorities. The Framework establishes the criteria under which Scotiabank may issue Defence Instruments in the future and does not itself constitute an issuance of securities.

Scotiabank

The publication of the Framework comes as Canada and its allies increase investment in defence capabilities, industrial capacity, critical infrastructure and strategic technologies. By establishing a dedicated framework, Scotiabank aims to support the mobilization of capital across Canada's defence and security ecosystem while providing transparency regarding the allocation of proceeds from Defence Instruments issued under the Framework.

"Defence financing is a fast-evolving market where standards are still forming. Publishing this Framework is how we bring discipline and transparency to the capital we deploy in support of Canada's security and industrial capacity," said Brandon Konigsberg, Executive Vice President and Group Treasurer, Scotiabank.

"As Canada makes significant investments in defence, security and resilience, access to capital will play an increasingly important role in supporting those priorities," said Paul Scurfield, Executive Vice President and Global Head, Capital Markets, Scotiabank. "The Framework reflects our commitment to supporting clients operating in sectors that contribute to Canada's security, resilience and long-term economic growth."

The Framework is informed by Canadian and allied defence priorities, including Canada's Defence Industrial Strategy and Our North, Strong and Free, and sets out the eligible activities, governance approach and reporting commitments applicable to Defence Instruments issued under the Framework.

The Framework is also the first such framework globally to receive an independent assessment from Sustainable Fitch, which found that the Framework is aligned with emerging defence financing market practices and has clear linkage to Canada's defence, security and sovereign capability objectives through well-defined eligibility criteria.

The Canadian Defence Issuance Framework and Sustainable Fitch's Defence Issuance Framework Assessment are available on Scotiabank's website at: https://www.scotiabank.com/ca/en/about/investors-shareholders/funding-programs/defence-issuances.html.

ABOUT SCOTIABANK

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at July 31, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2026/08/c6400.html

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