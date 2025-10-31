Scotiabank launches modern U.S. Cash Management platform, strengthening North American corridor capabilities

Scotiabank today announced the official launch of its modernized U.S. Cash Management program, supported by the advanced cloud-based treasury platform, ScotiaConnect®. This marks a major step in the Bank's strategy to unify and modernize cash management capabilities across the North American corridor, a US$ 1.4 trillion (C$1.9 trillion) annual cross-border trade market.

Scotiabank's upgraded Cash Management offering is designed to help businesses manage and move money in the U.S., enabling a connected experience that supports cross-border treasury and liquidity needs. The launch includes a full suite of U.S. Deposit solutions, with various options of Savings, Operating and Term Deposit products and new account features. It also offers ACH, wire transfer and account transfer capabilities to support companies' payment and receivables needs.

The new ScotiaConnect® platform offers a personalized, frictionless and secure experience through an online portal with real-time visibility into account balances, and empowers businesses to control and optimize their payments. With a modern look and feel and intuitive navigation, it provides self-serve capabilities for corporate and commercial clients. This is complemented by the platform's direct-to-client Host-to-Host connectivity which allows companies to integrate seamlessly with Scotiabank's Cash Management services across its footprint, simplifying treasury operations. The platform is also live in Mexico, with a phased rollout planned across Scotiabank's footprint.

"We developed this platform in collaboration with our clients, incorporating their direct feedback to address real pain points and deliver a differentiated user experience," said Chad Wallace, Executive Vice President, Global Transaction Banking, Scotiabank.

"ScotiaConnect® and our integrated cash management solutions strengthen our position for growth in key markets across North America, driven by ongoing innovation and improved day-to-day service. This reinforces our role as a trusted advisor and connector for multinational clients in the region," said Francisco Aristeguieta, Group Head, International & Global Transaction Banking, Scotiabank.

This milestone reflects Scotiabank's commitment to delivering innovative, client-driven solutions that support the evolving needs of businesses across North America.

To learn more about Scotiabank's treasury and cash management capabilities, visit https://gtb.scotiabank.com/en/global-transaction-banking.html

About Scotiabank
Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.4 trillion (as of July 31, 2025), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scotiabank-launches-modern-us-cash-management-platform-strengthening-north-american-corridor-capabilities-302601062.html

SOURCE Scotiabank

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/31/c9124.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

The Bank of Nova ScotiaBNS:CCTSX:BNSFintech Investing
BNS:CC
The Conversation (0)
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...
Man holding iPad with fintech imagery above.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life, and many US fintech stocks are seeing success.Firms like Boston Consulting Group and Silicon Valley Bank are projecting growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Red Cloud Announces Keynote Lineup and Agenda for 2025 Fall Mining Showcase

JZR Gold Announces Full Exercise of Warrants for Proceeds of $1.6 Million

CHARBONE Engages US-Based Investor Relations Firm RBMG

CHARBONE Engage la Societe Americaine de Relations aux Investisseurs RBMG

Related News

resource investing

Red Cloud Announces Keynote Lineup and Agenda for 2025 Fall Mining Showcase

Precious Metals Investing

JZR Gold Announces Full Exercise of Warrants for Proceeds of $1.6 Million

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Engages US-Based Investor Relations Firm RBMG

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Engage la Societe Americaine de Relations aux Investisseurs RBMG

Base Metals Investing

Falco Announces Extension of Its Senior Debts

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Board Changes at Annual General & Special Meeting

Battery Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report