Scotia Global Asset Management announces September 2026 cash distributions for Scotia ETFs

Scotia Global Asset Management announced today the September 2026 cash distributions for the Scotia ETFs listed on the Cboe Canada exchange, which pay on a monthly or quarterly basis, as noted below. Unitholders of record on September 24, 2026, will receive a cash distribution payable on October 2, 2026 as noted below.

Scotiabank

Scotia ETF name

Ticker symbol 

Cash distribution per unit ($)

Distribution frequency

Scotia Canadian Bond Index Tracker ETF

SITB

0.046

Monthly

Scotia Canadian Large Cap Equity Index Tracker ETF

SITC

0.237

Quarterly

Scotia Emerging Markets Equity Index Tracker ETF

SITE

0.346

Quarterly

Scotia International Equity Index Tracker ETF

SITI

0.157

Quarterly

Scotia Responsible Investing Canadian Bond Index ETF

SRIB

0.048

Monthly

Scotia Responsible Investing Canadian Equity Index ETF

SRIC

0.143

Quarterly

Scotia Responsible Investing International Equity Index ETF

SRII

0.107

Quarterly

Scotia Responsible Investing U.S. Equity Index ETF

SRIU

0.088

Quarterly

Scotia U.S. Equity Index Tracker ETF

SITU

0.155

Quarterly

For more information on the Scotia ETFs, please visit the Scotia Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) website.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs).  Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Scotia Global Asset Management

Scotia Global Asset Management® is a business name used by 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds, private asset funds and customized investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. For more information, please visit www.scotiagam.com.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at July 31, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank. 

SOURCE Scotiabank

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2026/17/c4615.html

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