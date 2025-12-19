Scotia Global Asset Management announces estimated year-end reinvested distributions for the Scotia ETFs

 Scotia Global Asset Management today announced the estimated year-end reinvested distributions for the Scotia ETFs listed on the Cboe Canada Exchange for the 2025 tax year. Please note that these are estimated amounts only and have been calculated based upon information as of December 15, 2025. The final distributions may change due to subscriptions or redemptions activity before the ex-dividend date or other factors.

These are estimated year-end distributions which will be reinvested in additional units of the respective Scotia ETFs and do not include any cash distribution amounts for December. The additional units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

We expect to announce the final year-end reinvested distribution amounts on or about December 30, 2025. The record date for the 2025 year-end distributions will be December 30, 2025, payable on January 7, 2026.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested distributions for 2025, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2026. Securityholders can contact their brokerage firm for this information.

The estimated reinvested distribution amounts per unit are:

Scotia ETF name

Ticker symbol

Estimated reinvested distribution per unit ($)

Scotia Canadian Bond Index Tracker ETF

SITB

0.00000

Scotia Canadian Large Cap Equity Index Tracker ETF

SITC

0.00000

Scotia Emerging Markets Equity Index Tracker ETF

SITE

0.11028

Scotia International Equity Index Tracker ETF

SITI

0.00000

Scotia Responsible Investing Canadian Bond Index ETF

SRIB

0.05953

Scotia Responsible Investing Canadian Equity Index ETF

SRIC

2.09700

Scotia Responsible Investing International Equity Index ETF

SRII

0.76043

Scotia Responsible Investing U.S. Equity Index ETF

SRIU

1.48760

Scotia U.S. Equity Index Tracker ETF

SITU

0.00000

For more information on the Scotia ETFs, please visit the Scotia Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) website.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Scotia Global Asset Management
Scotia Global Asset Management® is a business name used by 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds, private asset funds and customized investment solutions for institutions and managed asset programs. For more information, please visit www.scotiagam.com.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at October 31, 2025), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

The Bank of Nova ScotiaBNS:CCTSX:BNSFintech Investing
BNS:CC
The Conversation (0)
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

CoTec Investment MagIron Secures State of Minnesota Iron Ore Mining Leases

More high grade gold intercepts at BMT3 in Boundiali

SHP Secures 25km Copper-Gold Corridor in Sweden

High Copper Anomalies Show Deeper Potential at Warrego East

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Australia Joins Global Pact to Secure Critical Mineral Supply Chains

uranium investing

Denison and Skyharbour Finalize Saskatchewan Uranium JV Deal

energy investing

Trump Media Strikes US$6 Billion Merger With TAE Technologies to Enter Fusion Energy

Tech Investing

CoTec Investment MagIron Secures State of Minnesota Iron Ore Mining Leases

Gold Investing

More high grade gold intercepts at BMT3 in Boundiali

Agriculture Investing

SHP Secures 25km Copper-Gold Corridor in Sweden

Gold Investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Taruga Minerals Climbs on Acquisition of Gold-Copper Projects