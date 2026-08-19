Scotia Global Asset Management announces August 2026 cash distributions for Scotia ETFs

Scotia Global Asset Management announced today the August 2026 cash distributions for the Scotia ETFs listed on the Cboe Canada exchange, which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record on August 26, 2026, will receive a cash distribution payable on September 2, 2026, as noted below.

Scotiabank

Scotia ETF name

Ticker symbol 

Cash distribution
per unit ($)

Distribution frequency

Scotia Canadian Bond Index Tracker ETF

SITB

0.046

Monthly

Scotia Responsible Investing Canadian Bond Index ETF

SRIB

0.049

Monthly

For more information on the Scotia ETFs, please visit the Scotia Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) website.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs).  Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Scotia Global Asset Management

Scotia Global Asset Management® is a business name used by 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds, private asset funds and customized investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. For more information, please visit www.scotiagam.com.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at April 30, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2026/19/c0818.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

the bank of nova scotiaBNS:CCtsx:bnsnyse:bnsfintech investing
BNS:CC
The Conversation (0)
AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that Board member and audit committee member, Steven... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Funded lease contract growth accelerated in Q2 2026, with an increase of 205% in the value of contracts financed over Q1AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Military AutoSource, the only Department of Defense (DoD) and Exchange-authorized vehicle-buying program serving the overseas U.S. military community, will add AmeriTrust's new- and used-vehicle lease platform to its automotive offerings. AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter "AmeriTrust"), an... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

Strategic partnership brings lease solutions to AutoSavvy customers while expanding AmeriTrust's automotive finance platformAmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance and specializing in used vehicle lease originations for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the results of voting at... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Trading resumes in: Company: AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.TSX-Venture Symbol: AMTAll Issues: YesResumption (ET): 8:15 AMCIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

IMARC 2026 puts strategy into action as global mining leaders commit to Australia’s biggest mining conference

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Holding in Company

Angkor Resources Drills Initial Program at Andong Bor Copper-Gold Target, Cambodia

VanadiumCorp Completes Soil Geochemical Survey at its Lac Laura Gold-Copper Property; 314 Samples Submitted to AGAT Laboratories for Analysis

Related News

precious metals investing

IMARC 2026 puts strategy into action as global mining leaders commit to Australia’s biggest mining conference

base metals investing

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Holding in Company

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Drills Initial Program at Andong Bor Copper-Gold Target, Cambodia

battery metals investing

VanadiumCorp Completes Soil Geochemical Survey at its Lac Laura Gold-Copper Property; 314 Samples Submitted to AGAT Laboratories for Analysis

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Begins Trading on OTCQX Best Market

precious metals investing

New Break Drills 5.28 g/t Au over 11.2 Metres and 3.95 g/t Au over 14.0 Metres Delivering Further Strong Results at Its Moray Gold Project

battery metals investing

Saga Metals Corp. Begins Trading on OTCQX Best Market