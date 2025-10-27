Scorpio Gold Corp. Participates in the New Orleans Investment Conference and Atlanta Roadshow

Scorpio Gold Corporation (TSXV: SGN,OTC:SRCRF) (OTCQB: SRCRF) (FSE: RY9) ("Scorpio Gold", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the upcoming New Orleans Investment Conference taking place November 2-5, 2025 and will also be hosting a roadshow in Atlanta, Georgia on November 6, 2025, organized by Amvest Capital.

Investors can look forward to getting an update on the ongoing, fully funded 50,000+ meter drill program, current assays from Phase 1 and recently announced Maiden Resource Estimate. We encourage investors to review our updated corporate presentation by clicking here.

About the New Orleans Investment Conference

The New Orleans Investment Conference is the one place where the world's most sophisticated investors gather every year to discover new opportunities and strategies, exchange ideas, plan for the coming year and enjoy the camaraderie of like-minded individuals in America's most fascinating and entertaining city. Investors can register here.

About Amvest Capital

Amvest Capital is a New York-based specialist investment management and corporate finance firm dedicated to the Natural Resources Sector. Established in 2017, the firm is a 100% employee-owned, minority-controlled, diverse holding company. Amvest Capital founders Gabriel Alonso-Mendoza and Stuart Macliver have dedicated their careers to a concentration on the Metals & Mining Industry.

About Scorpio Gold Corp.

Scorpio Gold holds a 100% interest in the Manhattan District located in the Walker Lane Trend of Nevada, USA. Scorpio Gold's Manhattan District is ~4,780-hectares and comprises the advanced exploration-stage Goldwedge Mine, with a 400 ton per day maximum capacity gravity mill, and four past-producing pits that were acquired from Kinross in 2021 (see March 25, 2021 news release). The consolidated Manhattan District presents an exciting late-stage exploration opportunity, with over 140,000 metres of historical drilling, significant resource potential, and valuable permitting and water rights.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Scorpio Gold Corporation,

Zayn Kalyan, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Tel: (604)-252-2672
Email: zayn@scorpiogold.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Kin Communications Inc.
Tel: (604) 684-6730
Email: SGN@kincommunications.com

Connect with Scorpio Gold:
Email | Website | Facebook | LinkedIn | X | YouTube
To register for investor updates, please visit: scorpiogold.com
TSXV: SGN,OTC:SRCRF | OTCQB: SRCRF | FSE: RY9

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company relies on litigation protection for forward-looking statements. This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company's ability to continue creating shareholder value and build on the success of historical work at the Manhattan Mine; the Company's commitment to organic growth across its portfolio of assets, with a core focus on exploration at Manhattan and development and rerate opportunities at Mineral Ridge; the Company's ability to deliver accretive and meaningful shareholder value in coming months; the Company's plan to strength its management team; the Company's plans for exploration at the North Star target; the Company's focus for 2024 and the 2024 Program, including the scope and timing thereof; the Company's plan to update the resource estimate on the Manhattan Mine; potential updates to the 2018 feasibility study on the Mineral Ridge project; the effect of the amalgamation with Altus Gold; the potential to increase the resource at Mineral Ridge and leverage its established infrastructure and permitting; the Company's upcoming participation at marketing conferences; and the engagement of Matrix and the expected services to be derived from such engagement. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements, including those risk factors outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis as filed on SEDAR+. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

