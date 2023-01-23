FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES PROSPECTING RESULTS FROM MURMAC URANIUM PROJECT

SCIPLAY TAPS RAIN THE GROWTH AGENCY FOR QUICK HIT SLOTS CAMPAIGN FEATURING ACTOR JERRY O'CONNELL

"Winning Day" campaign brings the Vegas casino experience to mobile

Rain the Growth Agency the leading independent, performance-minded, fully integrated DTC advertising agency, has partnered with SciPlay to launch the gaming leader's new Quick Hit Slots app campaign with actor and television host Jerry O'Connell as spokesperson. The "Winning Day" campaign launches on January 23 and brings the excitement of authentic Las Vegas slot machines to users from coast to coast. The campaign builds upon the strong momentum of Quick Hits Slots as one of the fastest growing social casino slot games of 2022.

SciPlay logo

The campaign features multiple linear TV and OTT spots with O'Connell appearing on a bright, vibrant Quick Hit Slots -branded Vegas Strip and content for digital and in-app assets. He touts the thrilling free-to-play app experience that provides users with daily bonuses and prizes, including a 6-million-coin bonus for new users that download the game.

"I have dedicated my life's work to entertainment. This collaboration with SciPlay is a natural extension of my passion for sparking excitement and fun for people everywhere," O'Connell said. "I thoroughly enjoyed bringing Quick Hit Slots and the Vegas experience to life through these commercials. It has been a real pleasure working with SciPlay, and I can't wait to see how the campaign resonates with their players!"

SciPlay, a leading publisher of mobile games, partnered with Rain the Growth Agency based on their proven track record using data to develop innovative, integrated campaigns. The agency led media planning, media strategy, creative strategy and production, as well as ongoing analytics support. Through the agency's data-driven approach, YouGov consumer intelligence was cross-referenced with a comprehensive list of celebrities indexed by customer sentiment to pinpoint the ideal spokesperson aligned with the Quick Hit Slots target audience.

"Partnering with an industry leader that also values data-driven strategies enabled us to deliver a strong audience-first campaign that will drive app downloads and elevate the SciPlay brand," said Sue Collins , Chief Client Officer at Rain the Growth Agency.

Quick Hit Slots includes many popular Vegas casino slot machines like Zeus, Dragon Spin, 777, Monopoly, Fireball, Lock it Link, Cash Spin, Quick Hit Platinum, and more.

About Rain the Growth Agency

Rain the Growth Agency is an independent, women-led, performance-minded, fully integrated advertising agency. We link strategy, creative and production with audience targeting, dynamic cross-channel media investment and advanced analytics to achieve sales and branding goals simultaneously, without compromise. Our holistic Transactional Brand Building approach produces transformational growth for clients ranging from DTC fast companies and category disruptors to established brands with traditional models. For more than 20 years, we have been scaling businesses such as Peloton, Chewy, Wayfair, Headspace, Humana, USAA, 23andMe, SimpliSafe and 1-800 Contacts. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon and co-founded in 1998 by Michelle Cardinal , our agency has grown to 250 employees nationwide.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web platforms. SciPlay currently offers social casino games Jackpot Party® Casino , Gold Fish® Casino , Quick Hit® Slots , 88 Fortunes® Slots , MONOPOLY Slots , and Hot Shot Casino® , casual games Bingo Showdown ®, Solitaire Pets™ Adventure , and Backgammon Live and a variety of hyper casual games such as Rob Master 3d™, Deep Clean Inc.™ and Oh God™. All SciPlay's games are offered and played on multiple platforms, including Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon. In addition to developing original games, SciPlay has access to a library of more than 1,500 real-world slot and table games provided by Light & Wonder, Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit SciPlay.com .

All ® and © notices signify copyrights owned by and/or marks registered in the United States by SciPlay Games, LLC, LNW Gaming, Inc. or their respective affiliates.

Media Contact Information:
Beatrice Livioco
Director of Marketing
Beatrice.livioco@rainforgrowth.com

Rain the Growth Agency is a independent, full-service advertising agency cultivating transformational growth for DTC brands. (PRNewsfoto/Rain the Growth Agency)

Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Frank's RedHot® Launches New Fortnite Game: The Floor Is Flava

Be the last player standing to win it all or dive into delicious doom

Frank's RedHot, the #1 hot sauce in the world* and a brand best known for spicing up game day foods, is kicking off its very own game in Fortnite, 'The Floor is Flava,' on January 30 . 'The Floor is Flava,' a flavour-packed version of Fortnite's Floor is Lava challenge that is inspired by the classic kid's game, is set on an immersive chicken wing-shaped island and centres around a volcano that spews Frank's RedHot sauce (a.k.a. flava, because Frank's + Lava = Flava!) everywhere.

Syntech Unveils Consumer-Focused Expansion Plans for 2023

Syntech a leading brand of electronic accessories market, showcased its latest offerings and announced its global expansion plans at the CES 2023, drawing strong attention from consumers, collaborators, and media. The company's focus on user experience, aesthetic design, and environmental sustainability set the stage for the introduction of a new era of accessories.

Professional VR user Jasmine with Syntech founders Edward and Armi

The highlights of the Syntech booth at CES was their gaming series, which received excited feedback from visitors. The VR Head Strap with Battery Pack and Steam Deck Multifunctional Docking Station were particularly popular, with global visitors expressing interest and engaging with the brand's founder to discuss the needs of gamers and their hopes for future gaming products.

In 2023, Syntech will keep expanding its focus to the interactive entertainment and office sectors. The upcoming spring new products conference will feature a camera and microphone with structural innovations and LED lighting effects. The camera is designed to provide better design and quality options for customers in the remote office market, while the microphone is tailored to meet the needs of new live gaming scenarios and business environments. This entry into the interactive entertainment and office space by Syntech will bring a new consumer experience.

As the company expands into new markets, Syntech is dedicated to providing the best possible global consumer experience. The company places a strong emphasis on the consumer experience and is committed to continuously improving it. Syntech will be expanding into Europe , the Middle East , and East Asia in 2023, enabling consumers around the world to experience Syntech's superior product design and process aesthetics. "We understand that to meet the needs of our customers, it is important to not only improve product design but also enhance the overall user experience. We are constantly seeking feedback from our global customers and using it to inform our product development," said Edward (Weiran), founder of Syntech.

For more information about Syntech and its revolutionary new products, please visit https://syntechhome.com/

About Syntech

Syntech is a leading brand of electronic accessories, with a focus on innovative design and exceptional performance. Established in 2017 and headquartered in the technology hub of Shenzhen , the company's mission is to enhance the user experience of digital content through its products. Syntech has a rapidly expanding presence in over 80 countries and is committed to becoming a globally recognized brand.

Media Contact:
Kingsley Cheng
+8613802212539
352362@email4pr.com

Helpshift Awarded Patent for Innovation Breakthrough in Customer Support: Bridging Mobile Phones, Console Gaming, TV Set Tops, and More

New capabilities enable users the ability to solve their problems instantly through self service or by connecting them with an agent

Helpshift the established leader in in-app customer service and user support for mobile-first brands, recently acquired by Keywords Studios, announced today that the company has been awarded a patent for its innovation breakthrough in mobile app support. With Helpshift's patented technology, consumers can use their mobile phone as a bridge to conveniently secure customer service for console gaming, TV set tops, and real world environments.

Battle of Kingdoms: 5x5 Gaming launches Closed Beta with rewards for participants

The upcoming free to play strategy game, Battle of Kingdoms, is currently accepting players for Closed Beta testing, and is offering a limited edition NFT & other rewards for those who join in.

Battle of Kingdoms closed beta

Players can apply to join the Closed Beta by visiting 5x5 Gaming on Twitter, Facebook, or their website and filling out this form .

Battle of Kingdoms is a free to play strategy game that combines the best elements of Auto-Chess and Card Collecting Games with an accurate historical theme that allows you to play, collect, and battle, completely for free. Progress through a challenging historical campaign, join a guild, and compete with other players in multiple PvP and co-op modes to earn more warrior cards and currency that will open up new options and features.

Launching in Closed Beta, Battle of Kingdoms will be fully released on mobile devices in Q2 2023.

About the game:

Travel around the world and throughout time as you take part in epic battles from history, leading units of all cultures as you learn the history of warfare from 10,000 B .C. all the way up to the 1800s.

Take part in competitive multiplayer with a variety of game modes, including team battle and free for all.

Find out your unit's strengths, weaknesses, and history as you collect more units to lead in battle!

Use unit and culture synergies to make your army even more powerful!

Watch the battle unfold in autochess style gameplay.

Build your warriors for battle, or to trade on the marketplace.

All the facts about Battle of Kingdoms

  • Real warriors and events from history
  • Autochess style strategy - CCG style collectability
  • Competitive multiplayer
  • Free to play
  • Deck building

About 5x5 Gaming:

Led by CEO and founder Deniz Gezgin , 5x5 Gaming's team is composed of industry veterans from all over the world. With over 100 years of experience in game development combined, 5x5 Gaming is breaking out with "Battle of Kingdoms" a free to play strategy backed by investors from 5x5 Gaming is backed by games and crypto industry experts, such as Com2uS,1Up Ventures, Dialectic Capital Lucid Blue Ventures,  Co-Founders of The Sandbox and YGG.

Press inquiries : media@5x5gaming.com

Web3 Gaming Studio InfiniGods Launches First Game, InfiniMerge

InfiniMerge combines simple mechanics and straightforward progression with Web3 elements like digital collectibles and play-to-own rewards

InfiniGods, the innovative Web3 gaming studio founded by social and mobile industry veterans, today announced the public launch of InfiniMerge a free-to-play merge game set in an ancient Greek landscape with a focus on building and adventure.

Kindred Group's Q4 report 2022 and invitation to conference call

Kindred Group plc will publish its interim report for the fourth quarter 2022 on Wednesday 8 February 2023 at 07.30 (CET).

In connection with this, Kindred Group's CEO Henrik Tjärnström will host a web presentation in English at 10.00 (CET) which is webcasted live on https://www.kindredgroup.com/q42022 .

