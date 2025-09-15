Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights

The Charles Schwab Corporation released its Monthly Activity Report today. Company highlights for the month of August 2025 include:

  • Core net new assets brought to the company increased 35% versus August 2024 to reach $44.4 billion.
  • Total client assets equaled $11.23 trillion as of month-end August, up 15% from August 2024 and up 2% compared to July 2025.
  • New brokerage accounts opened during the month totaled 382,000, up 18% versus August 2024.
  • Investor engagement remained strong in August, with average client margin loan balances expanding 6% month-over-month and trading volumes above 7 million daily average trades for the 8 th consecutive month.
  • Transactional sweep cash declined by $0.8 billion to end August at $406.7 billion, reflecting client net purchasing activity.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 37.8 million active brokerage accounts, 5.6 million workplace plan participant accounts, 2.1 million banking accounts, and $11.23 trillion in client assets as of August 31, 2025. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC, https://www.sipc.org ), and its affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com .

The Charles Schwab Corporation Monthly Activity Report For August 2025

2024

2025

Change

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Mo.

Yr.

Market Indices (at month end)
Dow Jones Industrial Average ®

41,563

42,330

41,763

44,911

42,544

44,545

43,841

42,002

40,669

42,270

44,095

44,131

45,545

3

%

10

%

Nasdaq Composite ®

17,714

18,189

18,095

19,218

19,311

19,627

18,847

17,299

17,446

19,114

20,370

21,122

21,456

2

%

21

%

Standard & Poor's ® 500

5,648

5,762

5,705

6,032

5,882

6,041

5,955

5,612

5,569

5,912

6,205

6,339

6,460

2

%

14

%

Client Assets (in billions of dollars)
Beginning Client Assets

9,572.1

9,737.7

9,920.5

9,852.0

10,305.4

10,101.3

10,333.1

10,280.2

9,929.7

9,892.2

10,349.0

10,757.3

10,963.5

Net New Assets (1)

31.5

30.3

22.7

25.5

60.2

30.5

46.6

55.3

1.1

33.6

38.9

45.7

43.3

(5

%)

37

%

Net Market Gains (Losses)

134.1

152.5

(91.2

)

427.9

(264.3

)

201.3

(99.5

)

(405.8

)

(38.6

)

423.2

369.4

160.5

221.3

Total Client Assets (at month end)

9,737.7

9,920.5

9,852.0

10,305.4

10,101.3

10,333.1

10,280.2

9,929.7

9,892.2

10,349.0

10,757.3

10,963.5

11,228.1

2

%

15

%

Core Net New Assets (1,2)

32.8

33.5

24.6

28.8

61.4

30.6

48.0

59.1

2.7

35.0

42.6

46.9

44.4

(5

%)

35

%

Receiving Ongoing Advisory Services (at month end)
Investor Services

663.7

675.1

665.6

688.9

682.0

698.7

703.5

688.8

688.2

711.2

737.6

747.9

771.1

3

%

16

%

Advisor Services

4,268.1

4,343.8

4,303.3

4,489.2

4,379.7

4,496.6

4,493.2

4,372.3

4,353.0

4,525.6

4,687.4

4,765.1

4,888.2

3

%

15

%

Client Accounts (at month end, in thousands)
Active Brokerage Accounts

35,859

35,982

36,073

36,222

36,456

36,709

36,861

37,011

37,254

37,375

37,476

37,658

37,798

-

5

%

Banking Accounts

1,940

1,954

1,967

1,980

1,998

2,019

2,033

2,050

2,066

2,077

2,096

2,116

2,137

1

%

10

%

Workplace Plan Participant Accounts (3)

5,373

5,388

5,407

5,393

5,399

5,450

5,464

5,495

5,518

5,563

5,586

5,619

5,606

-

4

%

Client Activity
New Brokerage Accounts (in thousands)

324

321

331

357

431

433

362

388

439

336

323

377

382

1

%

18

%

Client Cash as a Percentage of Client Assets (4)

9.5

%

9.5

%

9.8

%

9.5

%

10.1

%

9.8

%

10.0

%

10.6

%

10.5

%

10.1

%

9.9

%

9.7

%

9.5

%

(20) bp

-

Derivative Trades as a Percentage of Total Trades

20.8

%

21.5

%

21.4

%

19.7

%

18.6

%

19.3

%

19.9

%

19.5

%

18.4

%

21.0

%

20.8

%

21.3

%

22.5

%

120 bp 170 bp
Selected Average Balances (in millions of dollars)
Average Interest-Earning Assets (5)

420,191

420,203

422,327

425,789

431,177

431,523

424,805

425,228

430,884

419,638

417,768

418,640

417,194

-

(1

%)

Average Margin Balances

73,326

72,755

74,105

76,932

81,507

82,551

84,233

82,725

77,478

79,132

82,339

85,492

90,399

6

%

23

%

Average Bank Deposit Account Balances (6)

82,806

82,336

83,261

84,385

85,384

84,790

83,089

84,302

84,060

81,495

81,014

80,755

79,781

(1

%)

(4

%)

Mutual Funds and Exchange-Traded Funds
Net Buys (Sells) (7,8) (in millions of dollars)
Equities

5,609

5,217

7,176

13,226

14,805

10,050

4,987

(1,221

)

7,950

10,473

8,987

10,936

8,402

Hybrid

(1,377

)

(432

)

(1,397

)

(329

)

124

(1,324

)

(464

)

(603

)

(1,663

)

(287

)

(1,038

)

(463

)

(604

)

Bonds

10,919

11,015

10,442

7,473

10,969

8,747

12,162

11,438

(1,490

)

8,483

6,050

11,920

12,993

Net Buy (Sell) Activity (in millions of dollars)
Mutual Funds (7)

(4,003

)

(1,261

)

(4,905

)

(4,492

)

(4,331

)

(6,785

)

(3,971

)

(8,537

)

(13,955

)

(3,224

)

(5,351

)

(3,442

)

(2,217

)

Exchange-Traded Funds (8)

19,154

17,061

21,126

24,862

30,229

24,258

20,656

18,151

18,752

21,893

19,350

25,835

23,008

Money Market Funds

8,048

9,672

11,032

9,172

8,956

11,584

12,306

14,586

(6,158

)

5,794

5,814

2,452

4,319

Note: Certain supplemental details related to the information above can be found at: https://www.aboutschwab.com/financial-reports .

(1)

Unless otherwise noted, differences between net new assets and core net new assets are net flows from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs. 2024 also includes outflows from a large international relationship of $0.1 billion in August, $0.3 billion in October, and $0.6 billion in November.

(2)

Net new assets before significant one-time inflows or outflows, such as acquisitions/divestitures or extraordinary flows (generally greater than $25 billion beginning in 2025; $10 billion in prior periods) relating to a specific client, and activity from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs. These flows may span multiple reporting periods.

(3)

Includes accounts in Retirement Plan Services, Stock Plan Services, Designated Brokerage Services, and Retirement Business Services; Participants may be enrolled in services in more than one Workplace business.

(4)

Schwab One ® , certain cash equivalents, bank deposits, third-party bank deposit accounts, and money market fund balances as a percentage of total client assets; client cash excludes brokered CDs issued by Charles Schwab Bank.

(5)

Represents average total interest-earning assets on the Company's balance sheet.

(6)

Represents average clients' uninvested cash sweep account balances held in deposit accounts at third-party financial institutions.

(7)

Represents the principal value of client mutual fund transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary funds. Includes institutional funds available only to Investment Managers. Excludes money market fund transactions.

(8)

Represents the principal value of client ETF transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary ETFs.

MEDIA:
Mayura Hooper
Charles Schwab
Phone: 415-667-1525

INVESTORS/ANALYSTS:
Jeff Edwards
Charles Schwab
Phone: 817-854-6177

