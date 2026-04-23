Schwab Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend and Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation at its meeting today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per common share. The dividend is payable May 22, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 8, 2026.

In addition, the Board of Directors also declared dividends on the following series of outstanding preferred stock, payable June 1, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 15, 2026:

Preferred Stock Series

Dividend Per Share

Dividend Per Depositary Share

5.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D

Dividend Period: March 1, 2026-May 31, 2026

$14.88

$0.372000

5.00% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F

Dividend Period: December 1, 2025-May 31, 2026

$2,500.00

$25.000000

4.000% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series H

Dividend Period: March 1, 2026-May 31, 2026

$1,000.00

$10.000000

4.000% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I

Dividend Period: March 1, 2026-May 31, 2026

$1,000.00

$10.000000

4.450% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series J

Dividend Period: March 1, 2026-May 31, 2026

$11.13

$0.278250

5.000% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series K

Dividend Period: March 1, 2026-May 31, 2026

$1,250.00

$12.500000

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 39.1 million active brokerage accounts, 5.8 million workplace plan participant accounts, 2.3 million banking accounts, and $11.77 trillion in client assets. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC, https://www.sipc.org ), and its affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services™. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com .

MEDIA:
Mayura Hooper
Charles Schwab
Phone: 415-667-1525

INVESTORS/ANALYSTS:
Jeff Edwards
Charles Schwab
Phone: 817-854-6177

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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