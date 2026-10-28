Schwab Advisor Services Expands AI Inside Schwab Advisor Center and Across the Third-Party Solutions RIAs Use

Turning the complexity of wealth management into clearer actions and more relevant insights
Key takeaways:
- Claude for Financial Advisors is now available through Schwab Advisor Center, making Schwab the first RIA custodian to bring Anthropic's advisor-specific AI to independent firms.
- Ester ® , a new tax and estate planning tool from Wealth.com , now available in Schwab Advisor Center
- Nevis , an AI-powered operating platform helping RIAs coordinate and complete operational work across their technology stacks, enters a strategic partnership and receives an investment from Schwab
- All of this is made possible by Schwab's nearly 15 years of investment in APIs and integrations that let data, intelligence and workflows move between Schwab and third-party solutions.
Schwab Advisor Services, Charles Schwab's business supporting the growth and success of more than 17,000 independent registered investment advisors (RIAs), today announced new AI solutions for RIAs, available inside Schwab Advisor Center and through the third-party solutions that connect to it. The news was announced from Schwab IMPACT ® , the largest and longest running annual event for RIAs and the ecosystem that serves them.
"AI can and will play a role in the success of RIAs of all sizes, and we are committed to making sure that every firm we serve has access to a range of options they can tailor to how they work," said Jon Beatty, head of Schwab Advisor Services. "AI can help turn the complexity of wealth management into clearer action and more relevant insight. But the relationship between an advisor and their client is irreplaceable. Everything we're doing is in service of that."
The announcements build on Schwab's broader momentum in AI and its long-standing approach of bringing technology and human expertise together to make a difference in clients' financial lives. Across Schwab, AI is creating new opportunities to deepen client relationships, enhance experiences and help people work more effectively.
"We're uniquely positioned to deliver AI solutions because, for decades, our open-architecture approach to technology has built the foundations required to make AI useful: APIs, integrations, trusted data and knowledge of advisor workflows," said Alison Dooher, head of AI for Schwab Advisor Services. "Our job is to bring these tools together, offer them inside Schwab Advisor Center and through the outside platforms firms already use and let each firm adopt them at its own pace, with education and support from us along the way."
Claude for Financial Advisors
Claude for Financial Advisors, built by Anthropic, is a suite of connectors and workflow skills designed to help with research, prep, and documentation tasks that occupy an advisor's time and keep them from client-facing work. Through an authenticated connection, RIAs can access Schwab Advisor Center data from Claude, alongside their other tools.
"Schwab data gives advisors a detailed view of their clients' accounts, positions, and history," said Peter Nolan, head of asset and wealth management at Anthropic. "With that data in Claude, advisors can get answers across their book of business in moments and spend more of their time acting on them."
Ester: Tax and estate planning within Schwab Advisor Center
Ester is an AI-powered tax and estate planning experience, designed for Schwab RIA clients, by Wealth.com. Schwab has been a minority investor in Wealth.com since April 2025.
Advisors can open Ester from Schwab Advisor Center, where they can:
- Ask general tax and estate planning questions.
- Upload documents such as trusts, wills and tax returns, and ask questions about them.
- Run guided workflows that produce a structured review of risks, opportunities and planning considerations.
- Create visual summaries, including estate flowcharts and beneficiary maps.
An introductory experience, available now, gives advisors guided tax and estate workflows and runs at no cost until February 2027. Guided workflows give advisors a structured starting point, so they don't need to write a prompt from scratch or know every question to ask. Ester uses rules-based engines for core tax and estate calculations, pulls legal and tax facts from verified sources and will not answer questions outside of tax and estate planning. Advisors review every output before acting on it.
The paid offering for Ester will begin in the first quarter of 2027 and will enable advisors to connect Ester to authorized Schwab data and choose which clients Ester can see.
"Advisors want to help clients navigate the decisions that matter most to their families, and tax and estate planning are central to those conversations," said Tim White, Co-Founder & Chief Growth Officer at Wealth.com. "We're excited to bring a focused experience powered by Ester into Schwab Advisor Center, helping advisors turn complex documents into clear insights and have deeper planning conversations. It also gives advisors a window into the broader capabilities of the Wealth.com platform, built to help them serve clients throughout the estate and tax planning process."
Nevis: Less manual work between connected systems
Nevis is an AI-powered operating system for wealth management, with AI agents that handle operational work end-to-end, giving advisors more time to focus on clients.
Its all-in-one platform handles complex workflows, such as meeting preparation, client servicing and onboarding, and helps move that work through the tools a firm uses, including Schwab Advisor Center. Through a strategic partnership and investment, Schwab and Nevis will collaborate on priority advisor workflows and deeper Schwab-specific integrations designed to cut down on manual work and help advisors better serve clients. Client onboarding is an early focus because the work runs across several systems, from document collection to account opening and transfers. Its all-in-one platform handles complex workflows, such as meeting preparation, client servicing and onboarding, and helps move that work through the tools a firm uses, including Schwab Advisor Center.
Through a strategic partnership and investment, Schwab and Nevis will collaborate on priority advisor workflows and deeper Schwab-specific integrations designed to cut down on manual work and help advisors better serve clients. Client onboarding is an early focus because the work runs across several systems, from document collection to account opening and transfers.
"Advisors lose valuable hours every week to operational tasks that could be better spent serving clients and growing their business," said Mark Swan, CEO and Co-Founder of Nevis. "We believe that AI should do more than automate individual tasks – it should give advisors superpowers. Our agents handle complex workflows from start to finish, so every advisor can stop worrying about handoffs and rekeying and focus on giving every client the white-glove attention they deserve."
AI Lounge at Schwab IMPACT ®
New at Schwab IMPACT ® 2026 is an AI Lounge, a dedicated space in The Exchange for AI conversations, demonstrations and learning, as well as the opportunity to connect with Schwab and technology partners, including Anthropic, Wealth.com and Nevis.
Attendees can find a full schedule of events for the AI Lounge in the Schwab IMPACT ® event app or by visiting the lounge.
About Charles Schwab
At Charles Schwab we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients' goals with passion and integrity.
More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com . Follow us on X , Facebook , YouTube and LinkedIn .
Disclosures
The above-mentioned firms and their employees are not affiliated with or employees of Schwab unless otherwise noted. Mention should not be construed as a recommendation, endorsement of, or sponsorship by Schwab. The views expressed are those of the third party and are provided for information purposes only.
Schwab Advisor Services™ provides custody, trading, and the support services of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. ("Schwab"), member SIPC, to independent investment advisors and Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. ("CSIM"). Independent investment advisors are not owned by, affiliated with, or supervised by Schwab.
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Kristin Meza
Charles Schwab
862.379.5222
Kristin.Meza@Schwab.com
Liz Shaw
TNG
732.757.2119
sas@neibartgroup.com