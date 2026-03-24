Scandium Mining Releases Updated Presentation Showcasing Its Only Shovel-Ready Primary Scandium Deposit

Scandium Mining Releases Updated Presentation Showcasing Its Only Shovel-Ready Primary Scandium Deposit

Scandium Mining Corp. (TSXV: SCY) (OTC PINK: SCYYF) ("Scandium International" or the "Company"), a leader in the advancement of critical mineral resources, is pleased to announce the release of its updated investor presentation, now available to investors and stakeholders. The new presentation can be accessed here: Investor Presentation

The new investor presentation provides updated information on the Nyngan project in New South Wales, Australia, which is now fully shovel-ready. This project is one of only two primary scandium deposits at this advanced stage in the western world, positioning the company at the forefront of the emerging scandium market.

Scandium is an essential element in high-performance applications, including aerospace, defense, and clean power generation. Its unique properties-such as exceptional strength-to-weight ratio and improved corrosion resistance when alloyed with aluminum-make it indispensable for the next generation of lightweight, durable materials. As demand grows for advanced technologies and sustainable solutions, scandium's role is increasingly being recognized by innovative manufacturers and governments alike.

"We're excited to share this comprehensive update on our progress," said Peter Evensen, CEO of Scandium International. "With our mining license now valid over the entire resource, the project is shovel-ready and we are uniquely positioned to supply scandium at scale to industries that are shaping the future."

To view the latest presentation and learn more about Scandium Mining's plans, visit: Scandium International Mining Corporation

About Scandium Mining

Scandium Mining is dedicated to unlocking the potential of scandium for high-impact industries worldwide. With its shovel-ready primary scandium deposit, the company is committed to responsible development and long-term value creation.

For inquiries to Scandium International Mining Corp, please contact:

Peter Evensen, President and CEO
Tel: (775) 355-9500

Harry de Jonge (Controller)
Tel: (702) 703-0178

Email: info@scandiummining.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology, or negative connotations thereof. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, general future plans and objectives for the Company and the Nyngan Scandium Project, are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information.

For more information on the Company and the key assumptions, risks and challenges with respect to the forward-looking information discussed herein, and about our business in general, investors should review the Company's most recently filed annual information form, and other continuous disclosure filings which are available at www.scandiummining.com Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289611

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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Scandium International Mining Corp.

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