Scandium International Mining Announces Exercise of Options by All Officers and Directors

Scandium International Mining Corp. (TSXV: SCY) (OTC Pink: SCYYF) ("Scandium International" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Board was unanimously in support and all officers and board members of Scandium International Mining Corp have now exercised options at C$0.14.

As of November 5, a total of 1,900,000 options have been exercised, increasing cash balances by C$266,000.

For inquiries to Scandium International Mining Corp, please contact:

Peter Evensen, President and CEO
Tel: (775) 355-9500

Harry de Jonge (Controller)
Tel: (702) 703-0178

Email: info@scandiummining.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology, or negative connotations thereof. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, general future plans and objectives for the Company and the Nyngan Scandium Project, are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information.

For more information on the Company and the key assumptions, risks and challenges with respect to the forward-looking information discussed herein, and about our business in general, investors should review the Company's most recently filed annual information form, and other continuous disclosure filings which are available at www.scandiummining.com Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

