Precious Metals Investing News
NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. will release its 2022 first quarter financial results after market close on April 5, 2022. A conference call and video webcast to discuss these results will take place April 6, 2022, at 8:00 am PT . During the webcast, NOVAGOLD’s Chairman, Dr. Thomas Kaplan; President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang; and Chief Financial Officer, David Ottewell, will provide a summary of the ...

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX, NYSE American: NG) will release its 2022 first quarter financial results after market close on April 5, 2022. A conference call and video webcast to discuss these results will take place April 6, 2022, at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).

During the webcast, NOVAGOLD's Chairman, Dr. Thomas Kaplan; President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang; and Chief Financial Officer, David Ottewell, will provide a summary of the company's first quarter financial results, an update on the Donlin Gold project, and gold sector remarks.

Questions may be submitted prior to the call at info@novagold.com . There will also be an opportunity to ask questions during the webcast following the presentation.

The video webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.

Video Webcast: www.novagold.com/investors/events/
North American callers: 1-800-319-4610
International callers: 1-604-638-5340

The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD's website for one year. For a transcript of the call, please see https://www.novagold.com/investors/presentations/ to download or email info@novagold.com .

NOVAGOLD Contact:

Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications

Allison Pettit
Manager, Communications

604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227
www.novagold.com



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Novagold Resources NG:CA NG Gold Investing
NG:CA,NG
Gold Bull drill program continues at Sandman - lab results pending

Gold Bull drill program continues at Sandman - lab results pending

Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (" Gold Bull " or the " Company ") is pleased to report continued good progress for the RC drilling program ongoing at Sandman Project, located near Winnemucca, Nevada USA. Thirteen (13) holes have been completed for 2,700m in the current program and numerous holes show encouraging signs of mineralization. Geologists have observed intense alteration (quartz-adularia) and sulphides over several intersections, in numerous holes, which is known to often be associated with mineralization at Sandman.

HIGHLIGHTS & UPDATE:

Keep reading... Show less
Bravada Announces Financing; Resource Update and Exploration Drilling Planned Q2 at Wind Mountain Au-Ag Project, Nevada

Bravada Announces Financing; Resource Update and Exploration Drilling Planned Q2 at Wind Mountain Au-Ag Project, Nevada

Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (FSE: BRTN) (OTCQB: BGAVF) ("Bravada" or "Company") plans to issue up to 30,000,000 units ("Units") in a non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1.5M. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant, exercisable to purchase one additional common share for a period of two years at an exercise price of $0.10 per share. The Company will make provision for an over-allotment option (Greenshoe) to allow a purchase of up to 10% additional Units beyond the number of Units in this private placement.

Net proceeds from the private placement will be used to continue exploration drilling at the Wind Mountain property and to incorporate higher-grade gold and silver assay results from 2021 in-fill drilling, as well as results from earlier post-2012 drilling, into an update of the resource calculation and PEA. Net proceeds will also cover property maintenance for the Company's portfolio of Nevada properties and for working capital.

Keep reading... Show less
CANEX Drill Results Continue to Expand New Oxide Gold Discovery in Northern Arizona

CANEX Drill Results Continue to Expand New Oxide Gold Discovery in Northern Arizona

Canex Metals Inc. ("CANEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results for 8 reverse circulation drill holes from the Company's new oxide gold discovery at the Gold Range Project, Arizona

Highlights

Keep reading... Show less
GCM Mining Announces Subscription to Aris Gold Convertible Debenture; Next Monthly Dividend to be Paid on April 18, 2022

GCM Mining Announces Subscription to Aris Gold Convertible Debenture; Next Monthly Dividend to be Paid on April 18, 2022

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it has subscribed to a US$35 million convertible senior unsecured debenture (the "Debenture") to be issued by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aris Gold Corporation ("Aris Gold") (TSX: ARIS). The proceeds of the Debenture will be used to pay a portion of the purchase price for the acquisition, through a joint venture company, of a 20% ownership interest (the "Transaction") in the Soto Norte gold project in Colombia, one of the world's largest feasibility-stage gold projects with high-grade mineral reserves, low capital intensity, low operating costs and district-scale potential. Aris Gold will become the operator of the Soto Norte gold project and will have an option to increase its ownership to 50%. Aris Gold expects to close the Transaction in April 2022.

The Debenture will be due, in cash, 18 months from closing of the Transaction. At any time after 12 months from closing of the Transaction, the Debenture may be converted, in whole or in part, at GCM Mining's sole discretion into common shares of Aris Gold at a price to be determined in the context of the market and in accordance with the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange following the issuance of this news release. The Debenture will pay interest monthly with an annualized coupon of 7.5%. The issuance of the Debenture is conditional upon closing of the Transaction by Aris Gold and is subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The ability of GCM Mining to fully execute its conversion rights under the Debenture is subject to disinterested Aris Gold shareholder approval at its next annual meeting of shareholders.

Keep reading... Show less
FREEGOLD DRILLS 10.7 G/T GOLD OVER 10.1 METRES IN THE CLEARY VEIN ZONE AND 1.05 G/T GOLD OVER 249.9 METRES AND 15.7 G/T GOLD OVER 6.1 METRES IN THE DOLPHIN ZONE AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

FREEGOLD DRILLS 10.7 G/T GOLD OVER 10.1 METRES IN THE CLEARY VEIN ZONE AND 1.05 G/T GOLD OVER 249.9 METRES AND 15.7 G/T GOLD OVER 6.1 METRES IN THE DOLPHIN ZONE AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) reports results from its ongoing exploration project at Golden Summit, located near Fairbanks, Alaska .

Keep reading... Show less

Barrick, Pakistan and Balochistan Agree in Principle to Restart Reko Diq Project

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) and the governments of Pakistan and Balochistan have reached agreement on a framework that provides for the reconstitution of the Reko Diq project in the country's Balochistan province. The project, which was suspended in 2011 due to a dispute over the legality of its licensing process, hosts one of the world's largest undeveloped open pit copper-gold porphyry deposits.

The reconstituted project will be held 50% by Barrick and 50% by Pakistan stakeholders, comprising a 10% free-carried, non-contributing share held by the government of Balochistan, an additional 15% held by a special purpose company owned by the government of Balochistan and 25% owned by other federal state-owned enterprises. A separate agreement provides for Barrick's partner Antofagasta PLC to be replaced in the project by the Pakistani parties.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×