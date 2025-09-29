Satellos to Present SAT-3247 Phase 1 Clinical Data in Late-Breaking Poster Session at the 2025 World Muscle Society Congress

Satellos Bioscience Inc. (TSX: MSCL, OTCQB: MSCLF) ("Satellos" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing life-improving medicines to treat degenerative muscle diseases, today announced that it will present two scientific posters at the 30th Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society (WMS), taking place Oct. 7–11, 2025, in Vienna, Austria.

Data being presented include new analyses of data from the Phase 1b study of SAT-3247 in adults with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

"With our focus on targeting the underlying defect in muscle repair and regeneration, Satellos brings a unique lens to the future of Duchenne treatment," said Frank Gleeson, co-founder and CEO of Satellos. "We're looking forward to sharing our data from the Phase 1b study of SAT-3247 along with our clinical progress and plans for this novel investigational medicine."

Late-Breaking Poster Presentation

  • Abstract Title: A phase 1a/b open label study of SAT-3247 in healthy volunteers and adult patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Poster #712LBP)
  • Presenter: Wildon Farwell, MD, MPH, Satellos Chief Medical Officer
  • Poster session 4: Friday, Oct. 10, 3:45-4:45 p.m.

Poster Presentation

  • Abstract Title: Clinical progress update for SAT-3247, a first-of-its-kind, orally administered small molecule drug to address deficits in muscle repair and regeneration in Duchenne (Poster #411P)
  • Presenter: Ryan Mitchell, PhD, Satellos SVP Medical & Scientific Affairs
  • Poster session 1: Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Full details from the poster presentations will follow in a future press release and will be available on the Events and Presentations page of the Satellos website.

For more information on the 30th Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society, visit www.wms2025.com .

ABOUT SAT-3247

SAT-3247 is a proprietary, oral, small molecule drug being developed by Satellos as a novel treatment to regenerate skeletal muscle that is lost in Duchenne muscular dystrophy and other degenerative or injury conditions. Satellos is advancing SAT-3247 as a potential treatment for DMD, independent of dystrophin and regardless of exon mutation status.

ABOUT Satellos Bioscience Inc.

Satellos is a clinical-stage drug development company focused on restoring natural muscle repair and regeneration in degenerative muscle diseases. Through its research, Satellos has developed SAT-3247, a first-of-its-kind, orally administered small molecule drug designed to address deficits in muscle repair and regeneration. SAT-3247 targets AAK1, a key protein that Satellos has identified as capable of replacing the signal normally provided by dystrophin in muscle stem cells to effect repair and regeneration. By restoring this missing dystrophin signal in DMD, SAT-3247 enables muscle stem cells to divide properly and more efficiently, promoting natural muscle repair and regeneration. SAT-3247 is currently in clinical development as a potential disease-modifying treatment initially for DMD. Satellos also is leveraging its proprietary discovery platform MyoReGenX™ to identify additional muscle diseases or injury conditions where restoring muscle repair and regeneration may have therapeutic benefit and represent future clinical development opportunities. For more information, visit www.satellos.com .

NOTICE ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding Satellos and its business, which may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential for SAT-3247 to represent a disease modifying approach to the therapeutic treatment of people living with Duchenne; anticipated benefits to patients from a small molecule treatment for Duchenne; the advancement SAT-3247 through clinical trials; the pharmacodynamic properties and mechanism-of-action of SAT-3247; the potential of our approach in other degenerative muscle diseases; its/their prospective impact on Duchenne patients, patients with other degenerative muscle disease or muscle injury or trauma, and on muscle regeneration generally; and Satellos' technologies and drug development plans. All statements that are, or information which is, not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, occurrences or developments, are "forward-looking information or statements." Often but not always, forward-looking information or statements can be identified by the use of words such as "shall", "intends", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "potential", "prospective" , "assert" or any variations (including negative or plural variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "might", "can", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur, lead to, result in, or, be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company. They are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including, without limitation, risks relating to the pharmaceutical and bioscience industry (including the risks associated with preclinical and clinical trials and regulatory approvals), and the research and development of therapeutics, the results of preclinical and clinical trials, general market conditions and equity markets, economic factors and management's ability to manage and to operate the business of the Company generally, including inflation and the costs of operating a biopharma business, and those risks listed in the "Risk Factors" section of Satellos' Annual Information Form dated March 26, 2025 (which is located on Satellos' profile at www.sedarplus.ca ). Although Satellos has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Satellos does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether resulting from new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investors: Liz Williams, CFO, ir@satellos.com
Media: Emily Williams, Senior Director of Communications, media@satellos.com
Clinical Trial Info: medicalinfo@satellos.com

Satellos Bioscience Inc is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to developing novel therapeutics that stimulate or restore muscle regeneration in severe disorders. Its lead program is focused on developing an oral therapeutic drug for Duchenne muscular dystrophy that serves to correct this dysregulation which Satellos has identified as a root cause of the progressive nature of this disease.

