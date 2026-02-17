Satellos to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Satellos to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Satellos Bioscience Inc. (Nasdaq: MSLE , TSX: MSCL ) ("Satellos" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on restoring natural muscle repair and regeneration in degenerative muscle diseases, today announced that management will present at and participate in the following investor conferences:

Oppenheimer 36 th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026 Format: Presentation Time: 10:40 a.m. 11:10 a.m. ET Location: Virtual

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Format: Presentation
Time: 1:10 – 1:40 p.m. ET
Location: Boston, MA

Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference
Date: March 8-11, 2026
Location: Miami, FL

The presentations will be available via live webcast on the Events and Presentations page in the Investors section of the Company's website.

Members of the Satellos leadership team will also be available for one-on-one investor meetings during the conferences.

ABOUT SAT-3247

SAT-3247 is a proprietary, oral, small molecule drug candidate being developed by Satellos as a novel approach to regenerating skeletal muscle lost in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and other degenerative muscle diseases or injury conditions. Satellos is advancing SAT-3247 as a potential treatment for DMD that is independent of dystrophin and applicable regardless of exon mutation status, with ongoing Phase 2 clinical studies, including TRAILHEAD, an open-label study in adult participants, and BASECAMP, a global, randomized, placebo-controlled study in pediatric participants.

ABOUT Satellos Bioscience Inc.

Satellos is a clinical-stage drug development company focused on restoring natural muscle repair and regeneration in degenerative muscle diseases. Through its research, Satellos has developed SAT-3247, a first-of-its-kind, orally administered small molecule drug designed to address deficits in muscle repair and regeneration. SAT-3247 targets AAK1, a key protein that Satellos has identified as capable of helping restore muscle stem-cell signaling, a process that is disrupted in DMD. By addressing the loss of dystrophin-dependent cues, SAT-3247 may re-establish the signals that support effective muscle regeneration. SAT-3247 is currently in clinical development as a potential disease-modifying treatment, initially for DMD. Satellos is also working to identify additional muscle diseases or injury conditions where restoring muscle repair and regeneration may have therapeutic benefit and represent future clinical development opportunities. For more information, visit www.satellos.com .

Investors: Liz Williams, CFO, ir@satellos.com
Media: Emily Williams, Senior Director of Communications, media@satellos.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

satellos-bioscience-incmscl-cctsxv-msclnanotech-investing
MSCL:CC
The Conversation (0)
Satellos Bioscience Inc.

Satellos Bioscience Inc.

Keep Reading...
Vaxcyte Inc.

Vaxcyte Inc.

Vaxcyte Inc is a vaccine company seeking to improve global health by developing novel vaccines to treat patients suffering from the most common and deadly diseases. Its product comprises. of Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. Keep Reading...
G6 Materials

G6 Materials

OverviewG6 Materials Corp. (TSXV:GGG,OTCQB:GPHBF) provides high-tech graphene solutions for a variety of commercial, research and military applications at low costs. Through the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Graphene Laboratories Inc., G6 Materials currently offers over 100 graphene and... Keep Reading...
G6 Materials Corp Closes $1,001,000 Private Placement

G6 Materials Corp Closes $1,001,000 Private Placement

G6 Materials Corp. (TSXV:GGG) (OTC:GPHBF) (the “Company” or “G6”) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement and issued 14,300,001 units at a price of $0.07 per unit to raise aggregate proceeds of $1,001,000.07. Each unit consists of one common share and one... Keep Reading...
G6 Materials Corp. Announces Upsize of Private Placement to Raise $1,001,000

G6 Materials Corp. Announces Upsize of Private Placement to Raise $1,001,000

G6 Materials Corp. (the “Company” or “G6”) (TSXV:GGG) (OTC:GPHBF) is pleased to announce its intention to increase the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement from C$350,000 to $1,001,000. The Company will issue up to 14,300,000 Units for total gross proceeds of up to... Keep Reading...
G6 Materials Corp. Develops Disinfection Products to Fight the Spread of COVID-19

G6 Materials Corp. Develops Disinfection Products to Fight the Spread of COVID-19

G6 Materials Corp. (the “Company” or “G6”) (TSXV:GGG) (OTC:GPHBF) is pleased to provide an update from its Research & Development department. The outbreak of the COVID-19 has drastically altered the economic landscape, and G6 management is optimizing the business model to accommodate the new... Keep Reading...

US Patent Office Approves Graphene 3D Patent of the Process for Synthesizing Trifluoroketones

Graphene 3D Lab Inc. (TSXV:GGG, OTCQB:GPHBF) (“Graphene 3D” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the US Patent Office has approved the issuance of the “Process for Synthesizing Trifluoroketones” patent (the “Patent”). The Patent secures the Company’s IP rights used in the procedure (the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Brunswick Exploration Lauches Phase 2 Drilling at Anatacau Lithium Discovery

Brunswick Exploration Lauches Phase 2 Drilling at Anatacau Lithium Discovery

Brunswick Exploration Lauches Phase 2 Drilling at Anatacau Lithium Discovery

Brunswick Exploration Lauches Phase 2 Drilling at Anatacau Lithium Discovery

Related News

battery-metals-investing

Brunswick Exploration Lauches Phase 2 Drilling at Anatacau Lithium Discovery

battery-metals-investing

Brunswick Exploration Lauches Phase 2 Drilling at Anatacau Lithium Discovery

battery-metals-investing

Brunswick Exploration Lauches Phase 2 Drilling at Anatacau Lithium Discovery

battery-metals-investing

Brunswick Exploration Lauches Phase 2 Drilling at Anatacau Lithium Discovery

battery-metals-investing

Brunswick Exploration Lauches Phase 2 Drilling at Anatacau Lithium Discovery

precious-metals-investing

LAURION Strengthens Team with Appointment of Capital Markets and Mining Specialist Sean Ghosal as Strategic Advisor

precious-metals-investing

LAURION Strengthens Team with Appointment of Capital Markets and Mining Specialist Sean Ghosal as Strategic Advisor