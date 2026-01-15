Sappi's Strong Sustainability Performance Confirmed by CDP A List 2025

    NORTHAMPTON, MA AND JOHANNESBURG, ZA / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 /

  • As expectations rise for sustainability data to be credible, comparable and usable in real-world decisions, SAPpi has been recognized by CDP for the quality and maturity of its environmental disclosures.

  • SAPpi achieved prestigious Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) ‘A' score for Forests in 2025, ranking highly among nearly 20,000 companies scored.

  • Recognition for SAPpi's ongoing progress in Climate Change (A-), Water Security (B) attained; both remain key priorities in SAPpi's recently announced targets leading up to 2030.

SAPpi Limited, a diversified industrial business utilizing renewable resources to produce wood fiber based products for global markets, has received an outstanding ‘A' score for Forests in 2025 by CDP, a global non-profit that operates the world's leading independent environmental disclosure and scoring system for companies, capital markets, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts. SAPpi also received strong CDP scores for Climate Change (A-) and Water Security (B) in 2025 which reflect ongoing progress.

Achieving an ‘A' demonstrates comprehensive disclosure, mature environmental governance, and meaningful progress towards environmental resilience. CDP scores are increasingly used as a stress test for whether companies' sustainability data can support investment decisions, procurement requirements and emerging regulation. This emphasis on decision-ready data is increasingly critical as sustainability disclosures are linked to regulatory compliance, access to capital and customer requirements. SAPpi's CDP performance provides external validation of its readiness to meet these evolving expectations.

"It is difficult to overstate the immense effort and dedication that underpin this achievement," said Tracy Wessels, Group Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, SAPpi. "We're delighted to be acknowledged as a leader in corporate transparency and action on advancing deforestation-free supply chains. We continue to collaborate intensively across our value chain, driving net-positive impact across our sustainability pillars and in line with our Thrive strategy, but also in supporting our customers in meeting their ambitious sustainability goals."

Sustainable forestry is significant for its role in protecting environmental integrity, supporting social wellbeing, and enhancing long-term economic resilience. SAPpi's activities range from managing its own landholdings in South Africa, to cooperating with small, local landowners, to maintaining 100% chain of custody certifications across its pulp and paper manufacturing operations worldwide. Together, these practices advance SAPpi's long-standing commitment to sustainable forest management and deforestation-free supply chains, central pillars of its 2030 sustainability ambitions.

SAPpi's climate strategy is focused on increasing renewable energy use, improving energy efficiency, investing in low-carbon technologies and integrating carbon considerations into capital allocation decisions. When it comes to water stewardship, SAPpi actively seeks to reduce freshwater withdrawal, increase water reuse and recycling within operations, and improve the quality of water returned to the environment.

The full list of companies that made this year's CDP A List is here: Scores and A Lists - CDP.

About SAPpi

SAPpi is a leading global provider of everyday materials made from wood fiber-based renewable resources. As a diversified, innovative and trusted leader focused on sustainable processes and products, we are building a more circular economy by making what we should, not just what we can. Our raw material offerings (such as dissolving wood pulp (DWP), wood pulp and biomaterials) and end-use products (packaging papers, specialty papers, graphic papers, casting and release papers, as well as forestry products) are manufactured from wood fiber sourced from sustainably managed forests and plantations, in production facilities which, in many cases, use internally generated bioenergy. Many of our operations are energy self-sufficient. Together with our partners, we work to build a thriving world by acting boldly to support the planet, people and prosperity.

SAPpi produces 4.8 million tons of paper, 2.3 million tons of paper pulp, 1.5 million tons of dissolving pulp per year. Globally, it has around 11,350 employees, 405,103 ha of owned and leased sustainably managed forests in South Africa. SAPpi Limited (JSE) is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa with manufacturing operations across three continents and sells its products in more than 150 countries.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that operates the world's leading independent environmental disclosure and scoring system for companies, capital markets, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts. Its scoring methodology assesses the depth and quality of environmental disclosure, governance, risk management and progress against targets, and is aligned with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). In 2025, CDP scored nearly 20,000 companies. CDP maintains the world's largest environmental data repository and is widely relied upon to inform investment and procurement decisions that support a net-zero, sustainable and earth-positive global economy. In 2025, 640 investors representing US$127 trillion in assets requested environmental data through CDP to support capital allocation and risk assessment.

For further information

Jessica Ching
Communications Manager, Sustainability
SAPpi Limited
Tel +32 4 9030 9300
Jessica.Ching@sappi.com

April Jones
Corporate Communications Manager
SAPpi North America
Phone: 617-398-0691
April.Jones@SAPpi.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sappi North America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SAPpi North America
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sappi-north-america
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SAPpi North America



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

SAPNYSE:SAPTech Investing
SAP
The Conversation (0)
IODM Ltd (ASX:IOD)

IODM: Cloud-based Cash Flow Optimisation Solution for Medium and Large Enterprises

Keep Reading...
AWS and SAP Unlock New Innovation with Generative AI

AWS and SAP Unlock New Innovation with Generative AI

Generative AI hub in SAP AI Core integrates with foundation models in Amazon Bedrock to deliver generative AI-driven insights and streamline manual processes for enterprise customers Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), and SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced an... Keep Reading...
RETRANSMISSION: Appia Announces Maiden Rare Earth Mineral Resource Estimate of 6.6 Million Tonnes Indicated Grading 2,513 ppm TREO and 46.2 Million Tonnes Inferred Grading 2,888 ppm TREO at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

RETRANSMISSION: Appia Announces Maiden Rare Earth Mineral Resource Estimate of 6.6 Million Tonnes Indicated Grading 2,513 ppm TREO and 46.2 Million Tonnes Inferred Grading 2,888 ppm TREO at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

Geological Services ("SGS"). Highlights: The maiden MRE for the PCH Project is estimated at 52.8 million tonnes (Mt) comprising:6.6 Mt Indicated resource with a grade of 2,513 parts per million (ppm) total rare earth oxide (TREO). 46.2 Mt Inferred resource with a grade of 2,888 ppm TREO. The... Keep Reading...
Appia Announces Maiden Rare Earth Mineral Resource Estimate of 6.6 Million Tonnes Indicated Grading 2,513 ppm TREO and 46.2 Million Tonnes Inferred grading 2,888 ppm TREO at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

Appia Announces Maiden Rare Earth Mineral Resource Estimate of 6.6 Million Tonnes Indicated Grading 2,513 ppm TREO and 46.2 Million Tonnes Inferred grading 2,888 ppm TREO at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FWB: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that it has received an independent maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its ionic adsorption clay (IAC) project located in the State of Goiás,... Keep Reading...
ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Platform to Present at Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference February 7th

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Platform to Present at Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference February 7th

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE: ARWY), (OTC: ARWYF) (FSE: E65), an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision, is pleased to announce CEO Evan Gappelberg... Keep Reading...
CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes Portfolio Company Magiron Completes Independent Definitive Feasibility Study Confirming Strong Economics and Rapid Restart Pathway

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes Portfolio Company Magiron Completes Independent Definitive Feasibility Study Confirming Strong Economics and Rapid Restart Pathway

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note yesterday's press release by MagIron LLC ("MagIron"). MagIron has reported the completion of an independent Definitive... Keep Reading...
CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag UK Plant Opening

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag UK Plant Opening

UK Minister for Industry opens HyProMag UK's first commercial scale rare earth sintered magnet manufacturing facilityFacility derisks HyProMag USA roll out and accelerates opportunity for U.S. customer magnet product verification VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / CoTec... Keep Reading...
CoTec to Host Investor Update

CoTec to Host Investor Update

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSX-V:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's CEO, Julian Treger, will host an investor update on Friday, January 16, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. PST / 11:00 a.m.... Keep Reading...
Following Completion of Expansion Concept Studies HyProMag USA Advances Expansion to Three States Supporting a Path To Triple U.S. Rare Earth Magnet Capacity by 2029

Following Completion of Expansion Concept Studies HyProMag USA Advances Expansion to Three States Supporting a Path To Triple U.S. Rare Earth Magnet Capacity by 2029

Completed concept studies for expansion of South Carolina and Nevada hubs, increasing total HyProMag USA magnet and alloy production from 1,552 metric tons NdFeB to 4,656 metric tons NdFeB per annum, supporting scalable U.S. manufacturing strategy and reinforcing momentum towards a planned U.S.... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Full Mining Permit and Finalization of the Definitive Lease Agreement With CBPM

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Full Mining Permit and Finalization of the Definitive Lease Agreement With CBPM

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to inform that Brazil's National Mining Agency (ANM) has issued on November 7th, 2025, the Mining Permit # 743, for the area 870.0111989, granted under the lease agreement with Companhia Bahiana... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Closes Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

Homerun Resources Inc. Closes Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to the Company's News Release on September 12, 2025, it has closed the acquisition with Pedreiras do Brasil S.A. ("Pedreiras") a company controlled by Vitoria Stone,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Sirios Adds $1.5 Million to the Treasury After Warrant and Option Exercises

Application for EU Strategic Project Designation for Black Schist Ni-Cu-Co-Zn Project, Finland

American Eagle Continues to Expand South Zone near Surface Mineralization: Highlights Include 140 m of 0.74% Copper Eq. and 130 m of 0.62% Copper Eq.

AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

Related News

Gold Investing

Sirios Adds $1.5 Million to the Treasury After Warrant and Option Exercises

Copper Investing

Application for EU Strategic Project Designation for Black Schist Ni-Cu-Co-Zn Project, Finland

Gold Investing

American Eagle Continues to Expand South Zone near Surface Mineralization: Highlights Include 140 m of 0.74% Copper Eq. and 130 m of 0.62% Copper Eq.

cleantech investing

S&P Global: Fragmented Climate and Energy Strategies Will Define 2026

rare earth investing

Australia Targets End of 2026 for Critical Minerals Strategic Reserve

Gold Investing

Positive Study Results - Kalahari Copperbelt

Base Metals Investing

African Discovery Group Announces Shareholder Approval of Butembo Merger Agreement