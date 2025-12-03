Sankamap Metals: Unlocking New Copper and Gold Discoveries in the prolific Ring of Fire

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
Sankamap Metals (CSE:SCU) is a Canadian explorer advancing the Oceania copper–gold project in the South Pacific. The fully permitted Kuma and Fauro properties are located in the Solomon Islands, one of the last underexplored regions of the Pacific Ring of Fire. The land package lies near major deposits, including Newmont’s 71.9 Moz Lihir mine and Bougainville Copper’s Panguna deposit with 19.3 Moz gold and 5.3 Mt copper.
Kuma and Fauro are 100 percent owned and drill-ready, supported by strong historical sampling, large-scale geophysical anomalies, and district-scale geology indicative of major porphyry and epithermal systems.
CEO John Florek investigating mineralized outcrop at Kuma property during the summer site visit
The company is executing a systematic exploration strategy to define high-priority drill targets and drive new discoveries. Backed by strong national support for mining and a leadership team with deep global experience, Sankamap is well positioned to deliver early and meaningful shareholder value as exploration progresses.
Company Highlights
- Two 100 percent owned copper and gold properties – Kuma and Fauro – within a highly prospective copper-gold trend in the Solomon Islands.
- Drill-ready targets supported by strong historical sampling, including grab samples up to 11.7 percent copper, 13.5 grams per ton (g/t) gold at Kuma, and 173 g/t gold; plus, drill intercepts of 35 m at 2.08 g/t gold at Fauro.
- Strategically located along the same mineral belt as major deposits, including Newmont’s 71.9 Moz Lihir gold mine.
- Underexplored mining-friendly jurisdiction with strong government support and established local workforce.
- Large-scale system potential, including a km-scale copper-gold anomaly at Kuma and multiple high-grade epithermal and porphyry-style targets at Fauro.
- Inaugural drilling at Kuma, scheduled to begin in January 2026, marking a major catalyst for the project.
- Strong technical leadership, with a management team that has collectively raised over $1 billion and delivered significant shareholder returns.
04 November
Sankamap Updates Status on Late Filing of Financial Statements
Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") further to the Company's news release dated October 21, 2025, the Company continues to work towards the filing of its annual audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025... Keep Reading...
29 October
Sankamap Announces Airborne Geophysical Survey Results Highlighting Promising Anomalies
Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of data processing and reports from Expert Geophysics for the 374 line-kilometer Airborne Magnetotelluric EM Survey ("Mobile MT") completed in July 2025. The survey covered 3,500 hectares of... Keep Reading...
21 October
Sankamap Makes Application for Management Cease Trade Order as Part of the 2025 Audit Filing Process
Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") announces that it anticipates a delay in the filing of its financial statements, as required pursuant to Part 4 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations (the "Instrument"). The potential delay arises from a... Keep Reading...
06 October
Sankamap Announces Closing of Private Placement
Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its Offering previously announced on July 23, 2025, with the sale of an aggregate of 21,755,772 units ("Units") at a price of $0.22 per Unit for total gross proceeds of $4,786,269 (the... Keep Reading...
5h
Keith Weiner: Gold, Silver Drivers Intact, What to Watch in 2026
Keith Weiner, founder and CEO of Monetary Metals, shares his gold and silver outlook. In his view, all of their drivers remain intact, meaning that current trends are likely to continue in 2026. "I don't think you're going to go wrong with either," Weiner said.Don’t forget to follow us... Keep Reading...
5h
Gold Price 2025 Year-End Review
The gold price saw incredible gains in 2025, rising from US$2,600 per ounce to a record high of over US$4,300.Gold has moved up in nearly every month of the year, and is on track for its biggest annual gain in 46 years. Various factors have lent support, including ongoing geopolitical... Keep Reading...
8h
Egypt’s Mineral Wealth Attracting Australian Mining Companies
Egypt is aiming to boost the attractiveness of its mining sector to global investors, including Australians.Speaking on Petrocast, the podcast of Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, several Australian company leaders said Egypt is becoming more appealing due to its untapped... Keep Reading...
13h
Southern Cross Gold’s Tunnel Approval Supports Victoria’s Critical Minerals Future
Southern Cross Gold (TSX:SXGC,ASX:SXG,OTCQX:SXGCF) has received work plan approval for an exploration tunnel at its Sunday Creek gold-antimony project in Victoria, Australia.The company said in a November 27 announcement that the exploration tunnel will provide underground access to high-grade... Keep Reading...
18h
Blackrock Silver Announces Final Assays from Eastern Expansion Drill Program at Tonopah West
The Eastern Expansion Drill Program Identified Several Mineralized Northwest Structures Hosting Shallow Mineralization Encountered Within a 1.2 Kilometre Trend EASTERN EXPANSION PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS: At least three mineralized northwest oriented structures have been identified within the 1.2... Keep Reading...
01 December
Theia Grade Control Confirms Geological Interpretation
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Theia Grade Control Confirms Geological InterpretationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
