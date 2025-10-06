Sanatana Resources Inc. Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Private Placement and Name Change

Sanatana Resources Inc. (TSXV: STA) (the "Company") announces that it has completed the second and final tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the Second Tranche, the Company issued 221,667 units in the capital of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.60 per Unit, for proceeds of $133,000.20. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of a Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). The Offering was conducted concurrent to the Company's acquisition of the Gold Strike One Project (Yukon) and the Abitibi Property (Quebec) (the "Acquisition").

In connection with the Second Tranche, the Company paid finder's fees to eligible finders consisting of $2,310 in cash and 3,850 share purchase warrants (the "Finder's Warrants"). The company has issued an aggregate of 207,901 Finder's Warrants and paid $124,741.47 in cash finder's fees in the Offering.

Further details of the Acquisition and the Offering, including the use of proceeds and the terms of the Warrants and Finder's Warrants, are in the Company's news release dated October 1, 2025. All securities issued in connection with the Second Tranche are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance expiring February 4, 2026 in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release will not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Name Change, Ticker Symbol and CUSIP

The Company is pleased to announce that the Company has formally changed its name to "Gold Strike Resources Corp." and has received confirmation from the TSX Venture Exchange that its Common Shares are expected trade under the new name and new ticker symbol of "GSR" effective on October 8, 2025. Until such time, the Common Shares will continue trading under the ticker symbol "STA". The Company's new CUSIP is 79957A302.

About the Company

Sanatana Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-impact properties in Canada. With an award-winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, Sanatana is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: STA).

(signed) "Peter Miles"
Peter Miles
Chief Executive Officer

For additional information on the Company, please contact Mr. Peter Miles, Chief Executive Officer at (604) 408-6680 or email investor@sanatanaresources.com.

To be added to the email distribution list, please email ir@sanatanaresources.com with "Sanatana" in the subject line.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the Acquisition and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statements and "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning the timing of the name change and the change in the Company's ticker symbol.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally and results from anticipated and proposed exploration programs, conditions in the equity financing markets, and assumptions and risks regarding receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269377

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

