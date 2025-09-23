Sanatana Announces TSX-V Conditional Approval of Transaction to Acquire Gold Strike One Project and Abitibi Property

Sanatana Resources Inc. (TSXV: STA) ("Sanatana" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") in respect of the previously announced transaction to acquire the Gold Strike One Project (Yukon) and the Abitibi Property (Quebec) (collectively, the "Target Assets") from LIRECA Resources Inc. ("LIRECA") and LIRECA's affiliate, Florin Resources Inc., as initially announced on July 3, 2025 (the "Proposed Acquisition"). The Proposed Acquisition is a non-arm's length "Reverse Takeover" for Sanatana, as such term is defined in TSX-V Policy 5.2 Change of Business and Reverse Takeovers ("Policy 5.2").

The Company resulting from the Proposed Acquisition (the "Resulting Issuer") will continue the business of Sanatana as a Tier 2 mining issuer on the TSX-V, operating under the name "Gold Strike Resources Corp." and with the ticker symbol "GSR".

Update on Concurrent Financing

In connection with the Proposed Acquisition, Sanatana previously announced a non-brokered private placement of up to 8,800,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.60 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $5,280,000 (the "Concurrent Financing"), subject to an over-allotment right pursuant to which the Company can increase the size of the Concurrent Financing (the "Over-allotment") by 15% (i.e. up to an additional $792,000 through the sale of up to 1,320,000 Units, for aggregate gross proceeds of $6,072,000).

The Company confirms that it must raise a minimum of $4,300,000 in gross proceeds through the Concurrent Financing to satisfy TSX-V listing requirements for the Proposed Acquisition.

Further details on the Concurrent Financing, including the terms of the securities offered thereunder, can be found in the Company's news releases dated July 3, 2025 and July 22, 2025.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release will not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Update on Disclosure Document and Closing

In connection with the Proposed Acquisition and as required by TSX-V Policy 5.2, the Company has filed a TSX-V filing statement dated September 23, 2025 (the "Filing Statement"), which provides further information concerning the Company, the Target Assets and the Proposed Acquisition, a copy of which is available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company believes it can obtain minority shareholder approval for the Proposed Acquisition through written consent, as permitted under TSX-V Policy 5.2.

The Company has applied to the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") for an exemption from the shareholder meeting requirement in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), as the Company believes it can obtain minority shareholder approval for the Proposed Acquisition through written consent, which would allow the Company to close the Proposed Acquisition on an accelerated basis. On July 31, 2025, the Company filed a disclosure document, the contents of which comply with the disclosure requirements set out in subsection 5.3(3) of MI 61-101. If the OSC does not grant the exemptive relief, the Company will call a meeting of shareholders to seek minority shareholder approval and send an information circular to shareholders in accordance with MI 61-101, which would result in a delay in timing of the completion of the Proposed Acquisition.

Closing of the Proposed Acquisition remains subject to a number of conditions, including, but not limited to: (i) customary closing conditions, including receipt of required shareholder approvals, and (ii) the final acceptable from the TSX-V. The Company currently expects closing of the Proposed Acquisition to occur in September 2025.

About the Company

Sanatana Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-impact properties in Canada. With an award-winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, Sanatana is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: STA).

(signed) "Peter Miles"

Peter Miles
Chief Executive Officer

For additional information on the Company, please contact Mr. Peter Miles, Chief Executive Officer at (604) 408-6680 or email investor@sanatanaresources.com.

To be added to the email distribution list, please email ir@sanatanaresources.com with "Sanatana" in the subject line.

Completion of the Proposed Acquisition is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSX-V acceptance and, if applicable, pursuant to the requirements of the TSX-V and disinterested shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Proposed Acquisition cannot close until any required shareholder approvals are obtained. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Acquisition will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Proposed Acquisition, any information released or received with respect to the Proposed Acquisition may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of Sanatana Resources Inc. should be considered highly speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the Proposed Acquisition and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statements and "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Proposed Acquisition and the Concurrent Financing, including the proposed name change, the granting of the requested exemptive relief, the receipt of necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals, and the closing of each of the Proposed Acquisition and the Concurrent Financing.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally and results from anticipated and proposed exploration programs, conditions in the equity financing markets, and assumptions and risks regarding receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Sanatana Resources

Sanatana Resources

Overview

Sanatana Resources (TSXV:STA) is a mineral exploration company with a focus on prospective gold and copper properties. The Sanatana Resources management team has decades of combined experience in finance and mineral exploration. CEO Peter Miles has served as an advisor to a number of public and private companies in the natural resource sector, including Roughrider Uranium Inc. At the private stage, he financed Roughrider and was later instrumental in the Hathor Exploration Inc.’s acquisition of Roughrider by Hathor, which was later acquired by Rio Tinto plc in 2011 for US$654 million. President Buddy Doyle is a veteran geologist whose track record of success includes the discovery and evaluation of the Lihir Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea and the Diavik Diamond mine in Canada. Doyle is the recipient of the 2004 Hugo Dummitt award for Excellence in Diamond Exploration.

Discovery and Development of World Class Mineral Deposits

TSXV:STA

Sanatana Awards Stock Options

Sanatana Resources Inc. (TSXV: STA) The Company has granted incentive stock options to a director and a contractor of the Company to purchase up to 600,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.16 per share. The stock options are exercisable on or before October 28, 2026 and vest in stages with 25% vesting immediately and the remainder to vest 25% every six months from the date of the grant. Of the options granted, 400,000 were awarded to a director of the Company.

The stock options are being granted pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and are subject to regulatory approval. Following the grant of options, the Company has 4,870,000 stock options outstanding.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Sanatana Appoints New Director

Sanatana Appoints New Director

Peter Miles, President and CEO of Sanatana Resources Inc. (TSXV:STA) (“Sanatana” or the “Company”) is pleased to welcome Rose Zanic, CPA, CA to Sanatana’s board of directors.

Peter Miles, President and CEO, commented “Rose’s background in corporate finance complements the current board’s skill set. She will chair the audit committee and further enhance Sanatana’s corporate governance practices.”

Sanatana Announces Discovery of New Copper-Bearing Zone at its Oweegee Dome Project and Provides Exploration Update

Sanatana Announces Discovery of New Copper-Bearing Zone at its Oweegee Dome Project and Provides Exploration Update

Highlights:

  • Sanatana and ArcWest announce discovery of quartz-magnetite-specular hematite-chalcopyrite veining at the Skowill prospect, now named the Tarn zone.
  • The Tarn zone is coincident with a 500m magnetic high, truncated on the north edge of the existing airborne magnetic survey.
  • An airborne survey designed to complete coverage of the Skowill prospect with magnetics, EM and radiometrics is under way.
  • The discovery of the Tarn zone greatly upgrades the Skowill prospect which now forms a second area for drill testing in 2022.
  • This discovery adds to the successful field season which also located porphyry-style mineralization in two zones at the Delta prospect, including pyrite-chalcopyrite-bornite bearing, potassic altered breccia.
  • Helicopter supported field work will continue as long as the season allows in preparation for drilling in 2022.
  • 229 rock samples have been submitted for analysis and results are expected shortly from the 3-D IP survey over the Delta prospect.

Sanatana Resources. (TSXV: STA) ("Sanatana" or the "Company") has identified a new copper-bearing zone, named the Tarn zone, at the Oweegee Dome copper-gold project located within the famous "Golden Triangle" of northwest British Columbia. The discovery of the Tarn zone greatly upgrades the Skowill prospect and augments the porphyry copper-gold mineralization observed at the Malloy and Snowpatch zones over 8 km south at the Delta prospect. The Oweegee Dome project is the subject of an option agreement between Sanatana and ArcWest Exploration Inc. ("ArcWest").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Sanatana Commences Exploration at its Newly Optioned Oweegee Dome Porphyry Copper-Gold Project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle

Sanatana Commences Exploration at its Newly Optioned Oweegee Dome Porphyry Copper-Gold Project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle

Highlights:

  • Sanatana and ArcWest have confirmed the presence of at least two Cu-Au porphyry targets in the 31,077 hectare Oweegee Dome project in the initial exploration that started in August 2021.
  • Geological mapping and sampling and geophysical surveys are focused on defining the Cu-Au porphyry drill targets for the planned 2022 field season.
  • 3-D IP/RES ground geophysical survey commenced and field work completed over primary target on August 25.
  • Mapping and sampling confirm Cu-Au porphyry potential of untested Malloy zone of the large 2km by 2km Delta prospect.

Sanatana Resources. (TSXV: STA) ("Sanatana" or the "Company") has initiated exploration at the Oweegee Dome copper-gold project located within the famous "Golden Triangle" of northwest British Columbia (see news release of July 21, 2021 for further details on the Oweegee project). The Oweegee Dome project is under option from ArcWest Exploration and is situated approximately 45 km east of the giant KSM-Iron Cap porphyry Cu-Au deposits (Seabridge Gold) and Tudor Gold's Treaty Creek project, for which a measured and indicated resource estimate of 17 million oz Au and 93 million oz Ag was recently reported.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

sanatana

Sanatana Resources Announces Resignation of Director

Sanatana Resources Inc. (TSXV: STA) ("Sanatana" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Darcy Will, who has served as a member of its board of directors since July 2014. Sanatana's board and management thank Mr. Will for his years of service and wish him well.

About the Company

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

