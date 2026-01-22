San Lorenzo to Exhibit and Present at Metals Investor Forum, Vancouver, January 23rd and 24th, 2026

(TheNewswire)

San Lorenzo Gold Corp.

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. ("San Lorenzo" or the "Company") (TSXV: SLG,OTC:SNLGF and OTC: SNLGF) advises that it will be attending the Metals Investor Forum ("MIF") in Vancouver on January 23 and 24, 2026

Al Kroontje, San Lorenzo's CEO, will be presenting at 2:20pm on Friday, January 23, 2026 as part of a panel of companies selected by newsletter writer Eric Coffin of HRA Advisories.

Mr. Kroontje will be in attendance throughout the 2-day conference to provide shareholders and interested investors with an overview of San Lorenzo and its Salvadora Project in Chile, including ongoing work programs, exploration progress, and the Company's near and long-term strategic plans. He will also be available during the MIF conference and the days immediately following to engage directly with investors wishing to discuss San Lorenzo's growth strategy and project portfolio.

Investors are encouraged to attend San Lorenzo's presentation and to meet with Mr. Kroontje throughout the conference to learn more about the Company and its ongoing activities.

For additional information about the January 2026 Vancouver Metals Investor Forum, please visit: https://metalsinvestorforum.com/

Those unable to attend the presentation in person can view the San Lorenzo presentation via live stream at the following link: https://metalsinvestorforum.com/virtual-live-stream/

About San Lorenzo

San Lorenzo is advancing its flagship Salvadora property located in Chile's mega-porphyry belt.  Results obtained from prior drilling programs conducted on 4 different targets have convinced management that several significant gold and copper enriched epithermal and/or porphyry style systems are contained within the Salvadora property.

For further information, please contact:

Al Kroontje

Email: al@slgold.ca

Ph: +1 403 607 4009

Or:

Roger Blair or Jeff Wilson, Acuity Advisory Corp.

Email: info@acuityadvisorycorp.com

Ph: +1 604 351 0025 or +1 604 837 5440

 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may provide forward-looking information and contain statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of San Lorenzo.  All information and statements included herein other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, San Lorenzo does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

san-lorenzo-goldslg-cctsxv-slgprecious-metals-investing
SLG:CC
