San Lorenzo Outlines New ~2 Km Gold-Bearing Corridor And Expands San Juan Target Footprint

(TheNewswire)
Quebrada Salada emerges as a new epithermal-style target adjacent to IP chargeability responses; new D10 and D11 IP lines extend the San Juan target area; Cerro Blanco's drill program is underway.
Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - September 17, 2026 San Lorenzo Gold Corp. ("San Lorenzo" or the "Company") (TSXV: SLG,OTC:SNLGF; OTC: SNLGF) is pleased to provide an exploration update from its 11,962-hectare Salvadora Project in Chile's Atacama Region.
Recent work across Salvadora continues to advance existing discoveries while expanding the exploration pipeline. Highlights include:
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Quebrada Salada: mapping and surface sampling outline an approximately 2 km gold-bearing structural corridor east of IP chargeability responses;
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San Juan IP footprint expanded: new D10 and D11 IP lines expand the geophysical picture beyond the current discovery drilling, while planning advances for systematic step-out drilling from D8 toward the broad D9 response;
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Geophysical compilation underway: San Lorenzo is progressing an integrated 3D compilation of approximately a decade of geophysical work across Salvadora to support drill planning and new target generation; and
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Cerro Blanco:the permitted drill program is underway.
Quebrada Salada – New Gold-Bearing Structural Corridor
San Lorenzo completed reconnaissance prospecting, geological mapping and surface sampling at Quebrada Salada to evaluate a previously underexplored trend marked by historic workings and prospective structures. The work outlined an approximately two-kilometre-long, north- to northwest-trending structural corridor containing multiple subparallel felsic dykes and iron oxide-quartz vein zones (Figure 1). Reconnaissance sampling returned gold values up to 12.80 g/t Au, with anomalous gold identified at multiple locations along the mapped trend. The target is particularly compelling because the gold-bearing structures occur along the eastern margin of existing IP coverage, where several chargeability responses are present nearby, while portions of the mapped trend remain outside the current geophysical footprint. The relationship between the surface mineralization and these subsurface responses has not yet been tested.
This setting is consistent with the exploration approach that led San Lorenzo from surface workings and geochemistry along the Arco de Oro trend to IP-defined subsurface targets and ultimately the discovery at San Juan. The next step at Quebrada Salada is to extend the geological and geophysical coverage and determine whether the surface epithermal system forms part of a larger hydrothermal system at depth.
Figure 1: Quebrada Salada geological compilation and satellite image showing the approximately 2 km north- to northwest-trending structural corridor, mapped felsic dykes and iron oxide-quartz vein zones, together with reconnaissance sample locations and gold values.
Figure 2: Conceptual 3D view showing existing IP coverage and Cerro Blanco drilling to the northwest, with Quebrada Salada surface-sample locations to the east. The Quebrada Salada trend remains largely outside current IP coverage and represents an area for potential follow-up geophysical surveying.
San Juan – Emerging IP Footprint
San Lorenzo has now incorporated recently completed IP lines D10 and D11 into its interpretation of the San Juan discovery area, building on the D8 and D9 surveys completed previously. San Juan was discovered by drilling a blind chargeability anomaly on IP line D8, where subsequent drilling intersected broad gold mineralization, including 102.3 metres grading 1.33 g/t Au and 52.6 metres grading 1.67 g/t Au in SAL-10-25, as well as 58.5 metres grading 1.07 g/t Au and a separate 60.3 metres grading 1.01 g/t Au in SAL-09-25. See the Company's news releases dated May 8, 2026 and June 4, 2026 for additional information regarding these previously reported drill results.
The expanded dataset now shows sizeable chargeability responses across D8 through D11. IP line D9, approximately 500 metres from D8, contains a broad and prominent chargeability response, while D10 and D11 identify additional responses across the wider survey area. The relationship and potential continuity between these responses remain under evaluation, but the current interpretation indicates that the geophysical footprint at San Juan extends substantially beyond the area tested by drilling to date. The immediate exploration priority is to systematically step out from the D8 discovery toward D9 and test the substantial undrilled ground between the two lines. Planning for the next phase of drilling is underway and remains a high priority for the Company, with the D8–D11 dataset also being incorporated into ongoing 3D geophysical work to refine the geometry of the principal responses and guide drill targeting.
Figure 3: Conceptual 3D visualization of interpolated IP chargeability responses across lines D5–D11 at San Juan, showing the broader geophysical target area relative to discovery drilling at SAL-09-25 and SAL-10-25. Formal 3D geophysical modelling is in progress.
Integrated 3D Geophysical Compilation
San Lorenzo is progressing an integrated 3D compilation of approximately a decade of geophysical work across Salvadora, spanning roughly 18 km of the property. The program brings historic and recently completed IP datasets into a common framework to improve the Company's understanding of the property-scale geophysical architecture, support drill planning, and assist with the generation and prioritization of new targets.
Cerro Blanco Update
The Cerro Blanco drill program is underway as part of the Company's permitted 20-pad program. The program is designed to follow up previously reported broad zones of gold mineralization and further test the scale and continuity of the Cerro Blanco system within its broader alteration and geophysical footprint. Previous drilling at Cerro Blanco returned multiple broad gold intercepts, including 153.5 metres grading 1.04 g/t Au in SAL-01-24. See the Company's news release dated March 3, 2025 for additional information regarding this previously reported drill result.
Management Commentary
Brandon Gaspar, CEO of San Lorenzo, commented: "What excites us most about Salvadora is how much opportunity still sits in front of us. San Juan has already demonstrated the value of using IP to identify blind mineralized systems, and Quebrada Salada is now emerging as another compelling target with approximately two kilometres of gold-bearing structures, historic workings and nearby chargeability responses that remain untested. As we continue to advance our known discoveries, we are building a pipeline of new exploration targets across Salvadora that we believe will help demonstrate the broader potential of the district. With large areas of the property still lightly explored, we believe there is substantial room for further discovery — and in many respects, we're just getting started."
Terence Walker, Vice President Exploration, commented: "We are very encouraged by what we are seeing at Quebrada Salada. The combination of gold-bearing structures, felsic dykes and nearby chargeability responses fits well with the exploration model we have been developing across Salvadora. San Juan demonstrated the value of using IP to identify blind targets, and the D9, D10 and D11 surveys are now giving us a much broader picture of the geophysical system surrounding that discovery. Quebrada Salada is at an earlier stage, but it has many of the geological features we look for and warrants systematic follow-up."
Sampling and Analytical Procedures
A total of 27 rock and regolith samples were collected at Quebrada Salada during reconnaissance prospecting and geological mapping in June 2026. Samples were submitted to Andes Analytical Assay SpA ("AAA") in Copiapó, Chile, an independent laboratory, for preparation and analysis. Gold was analyzed by fire assay with atomic absorption finish using method FA-AA-1E42, which uses a nominal 40-gram sample charge, with the actual charge adjusted by the laboratory where warranted by sample characteristics. Silver, copper and 31 additional elements were analyzed by ICP following aqua-regia digestion. AAA applied its standard internal quality-control procedures. The samples are selective in nature and are not necessarily representative of the overall grade or continuity of mineralization at Quebrada Salada.
Geophysical Survey Information
The San Juan IP data discussed in this release include the D5 through D11 chargeability datasets. Figure 3 is a conceptual 3D visualization generated from interpolation of the existing 2D IP sections data and does not represent a formal 3D inversion. Formal 3D geophysical modelling is in progress.
Data Verification and Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Terence Walker, Vice President Exploration of San Lorenzo and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
About San Lorenzo
San Lorenzo Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its 100%-owned Salvadora Project in Chile's Atacama Region, approximately 15 kilometres from Codelco's El Salvador copper-gold mine. Salvadora hosts multiple gold and copper-gold discoveries and mineralized centres identified through drilling, geophysics and surface exploration across the property.
San Lorenzo is focused on expanding known mineralized systems, testing a growing pipeline of exploration targets and systematically defining the scale and potential of Salvadora's broader mineralized systems.
For further information, please contact:
Brandon Gaspar Al Kroontje
Email: bgaspar@slgold.com Email : al@slgold.ca
Terence Walker Acuity Advisory Group
Email: gspd.tw@gmail.com Email: info@acuityadvisorycorp.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of San Lorenzo. All statements included herein other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking information Such forward-looking information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, San Lorenzo does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.
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