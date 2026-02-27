San Lorenzo Gold to Present at the Toronto Metals Investor Forum Friday, February 27th, 2026

(TheNewswire)
CALGARY TheNewswire - February 27, 2026 - San Lorenzo Gold Corp. ("San Lorenzo" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: SLG,OTC:SNLGF and OTC: SNLGF) is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Metals Investor Forum ("MIF"), to be held in Toronto, Ontario on February 27th and 28th, 2026 at the Delta Toronto Hotel.
Management will be on hand throughout the two-day event to meet with shareholders, analysts, and prospective investors to discuss the Corporation's strategy, portfolio of projects, and the ongoing drilling campaign currently underway at its flagship Salvadora Project in Chile.
San Lorenzo's CEO, Al Kroontje, will be presenting on a panel hosted by Eric Coffin of HRA Advisory.
Presentation Details:
Date: Friday, February 27, 2026
Time: 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: Delta Toronto Hotel, 75 Lower Simcoe Street, Toronto, Ontario
For more information on the Metals Investor Forum, please visit: www.metalsinvestorforum.com
For those that are unable to attend in person, the presentation can be watched in real time via live feed (or subsequently via replay) by visiting https://metalsinvestorforum.com/virtual-live-stream/
About San Lorenzo
San Lorenzo is focused on advancing its flagship Salvadora property located in Chile's mega-porphyry belt. Results obtained from prior drilling programs conducted on 4 different targets have convinced management that several significant gold and copper enriched epithermal and porphyry style systems are contained within the Salvadora property.
For further information, please contact:
Al Kroontje
Email: al@slgold.ca
Ph: +1 403 607 4009
