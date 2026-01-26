San Lorenzo Cuts 5 Sections of Mineralization Totalling 222.4 Meters in First Hole of Current Drilling Program

(TheNewswire)
CALGARY TheNewswire - January 26, 2026 - San Lorenzo Gold Corp. ("San Lorenzo" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: SLG,OTC:SNLGF) is pleased to provide assay results from the first hole of its current drilling program at Salvadora, San Lorenzo's flagship property in Chile.
The results from Hole SAL 04-25, the first hole drilled in the current campaign and the 4th hole drilled at the Cerro Blanco porphyry target, are summarized in the table and on the drill hole section below:
|
Hole #
|
Sector
|
Intercept
|
From(m)
|
To(m)
|
Width(m)
|
Au g/t
|
Ag g/t
|
Cu %
|
SAL-04-25
|
Cerro Blanco
|
A
|
2.0
|
17.6
|
15.6
|
1.2
|
2.7
|
0.06
|
B
|
167.5
|
177.5
|
10.0
|
0.92
|
0.4
|
0.04
|
C
|
201.5
|
333.7
|
132.2
|
1.09
|
0.3
|
0.05
|
D
|
389.5
|
443.5
|
54.0
|
1.05
|
0.3
|
0.05
|
E
|
461.5
|
472.2
|
10.7
|
1.33
|
0.3
|
0.06
The mineralization is assumed to represent the upper levels of a mineralized porphyry system and the results suggest continuation – to the northeast - of the system encountered in the first two holes drilled last year on the east side of the Cerro Blanco litho-cap feature.
The location of the three holes SAL 01, 02 and 04 – 25, are displayed on the image below. SAL 04 – 25 is located approximately 350 meters northeast of SAL 01 - 25 and was drilled on a chargeability/resistivity anomaly identified during last years' geophysical program that provided expanded IP coverage on the Cerro Blanco and Arco de Oro targets located on the Salvadora property.
The image also displays the location of chargeability anomalies on three IP lines at Cerro Blanco (orange oval) – 2 of which were acquired in 2018 and the middle line acquired in 2025 – and their relationship to the limited drilling completed so far on the east side of the Cerro Blanco litho-cap feature.
San Lorenzo is hopeful that the system extends further to the northeast (yellow highlight) to where significant alteration can be seen from the valley floor, 1.7 kilometers to the northeast (image below). Further IP followed by drilling is warranted and will be undertaken by San Lorenzo.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Terence Walker, M.Sc., P. Geo., who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.
Drill Hole Data
Drill hole data, including individual assay results, will be available on San Lorenzo's website: www.sanlorenzogold.ca.
About San Lorenzo
San Lorenzo is focused on advancing its flagship Salvadora property located in Chile's mega-porphyry belt with the phase 6 drilling program currently underway on 2 of 5 targets identified at Salvadora. Results obtained from prior phases of drilling - conducted on 4 different targets so far - have convinced management that several significant gold and copper enriched epithermal and/or porphyry style systems are contained within the Salvadora property.
For further information, please contact:
Terence (Terry) Walker, VP Exploration
Email: twalker@goldenrock.cl
Ph: + 56 9 5179 5902
Or:
Roger Blair or Jeff Wilson, Acuity Advisory Corp.
Email: info@acuityadvisorycorp.com
Ph: +1 604 351 0025 or +1 604 837 5440
Or:
Al Kroontje
Email: al@slgold.ca
Ph: +1 403 607 4009
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of San Lorenzo. All statements included herein other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, San Lorenzo does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.
