San Lorenzo Cuts 5 Sections of Mineralization Totalling 222.4 Meters in First Hole of Current Drilling Program

(TheNewswire)

San Lorenzo Gold Corp.

 

CALGARY TheNewswire - January 26, 2026 - San Lorenzo Gold Corp. ("San Lorenzo" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: SLG,OTC:SNLGF) is pleased to provide assay results from the first hole of its current drilling program at Salvadora, San Lorenzo's flagship property in Chile.

The results from Hole SAL 04-25, the first hole drilled in the current campaign and the 4th hole drilled at the Cerro Blanco porphyry target, are summarized in the table and on the drill hole section below:

 

CERRO BLANCO ASSAY RESULTS - SAL 04-25

Hole #

Sector

Intercept

From(m)

To(m)

Width(m)

Au g/t

Ag g/t

Cu %

SAL-04-25

Cerro Blanco

A

2.0

17.6

15.6

1.2

2.7

0.06

B

167.5

177.5

10.0

0.92

0.4

0.04

C

201.5

333.7

132.2

1.09

0.3

0.05

D

389.5

443.5

54.0

1.05

0.3

0.05

E

461.5

472.2

10.7

1.33

0.3

0.06

 

The mineralization is assumed to represent the upper levels of a mineralized porphyry system and the results suggest continuation – to the northeast - of the system encountered in the first two holes drilled last year on the east side of the Cerro Blanco litho-cap feature.

The location of the three holes SAL 01, 02 and 04 – 25, are displayed on the image below.  SAL 04 – 25 is located approximately 350 meters northeast of SAL 01 - 25 and was drilled on a chargeability/resistivity anomaly identified during last years' geophysical program that provided expanded IP coverage on the Cerro Blanco and Arco de Oro targets located on the Salvadora property.

 


Click Image To View Full Size

 


Click Image To View Full Size

 

The image also displays the location of chargeability anomalies on three IP lines at Cerro Blanco (orange oval) – 2 of which were acquired in 2018 and the middle line acquired in 2025 – and their relationship to the limited drilling completed so far on the east side of the Cerro Blanco litho-cap feature.

San Lorenzo is hopeful that the system extends further to the northeast (yellow highlight) to where significant alteration can be seen from the valley floor, 1.7 kilometers to the northeast (image below).   Further IP followed by drilling is warranted and will be undertaken by San Lorenzo.

 

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Terence Walker, M.Sc., P. Geo., who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

Drill Hole Data

Drill hole data, including individual assay results, will be available on San Lorenzo's website:  www.sanlorenzogold.ca.

About San Lorenzo

San Lorenzo is focused on advancing its flagship Salvadora property located in Chile's mega-porphyry belt with the phase 6 drilling program currently underway on 2 of 5 targets identified at Salvadora.  Results obtained from prior phases of drilling - conducted on 4 different targets so far - have convinced management that several significant gold and copper enriched epithermal and/or porphyry style systems are contained within the Salvadora property.

For further information, please contact:

Terence (Terry) Walker, VP Exploration 

Email: twalker@goldenrock.cl

Ph: + 56 9 5179 5902

Or:

Roger Blair or Jeff Wilson, Acuity Advisory Corp.

Email: info@acuityadvisorycorp.com

Ph: +1 604 351 0025 or +1 604 837 5440

Or:

Al Kroontje

Email: al@slgold.ca

Ph: +1 403 607 4009

 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of San Lorenzo.  All statements included herein other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, San Lorenzo does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

san-lorenzo-goldslg-cctsxv-slgprecious-metals-investing
SLG:CC
The Conversation (0)
Lahontan Mobilizes Core Drill Rig to Santa Fe

Lahontan Mobilizes Core Drill Rig to Santa Fe

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2026 / Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTC:LGCXF)(OTCQB:LGCXF)(FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized a Super 90 track-mounted core drill rig to the Company's flagship Santa Fe Mine Project located in Nevada's... Keep Reading...
Freegold Provides an Update on its 2026 Plans

Freegold Provides an Update on its 2026 Plans

2026: Opportunities and Objectives Infill drilling to define higher-grade zones and improve/derisk the mineral resourceAdditional metallurgical testing to target >90% recovery and assess cost efficiencyExpand on the newly discovered Tamarack Zone and adjacent higher-grade Cleary Hil... Keep Reading...
LaFleur Minerals Inc. Sees Emerging Dynamic with Pivot from Exploration to Production

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Sees Emerging Dynamic with Pivot from Exploration to Production

This article has been disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals and may include paid advertising. Disclosure: This does not represent material news, partnerships or investment advice. Via MiningNewsWire — LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) today announces its placement... Keep Reading...
FinEx Metals Reports Remaining Drill Results And Outlines Q2 2026 Exploration Program Targets For Ruoppa Gold Project In Finland

FinEx Metals Reports Remaining Drill Results And Outlines Q2 2026 Exploration Program Targets For Ruoppa Gold Project In Finland

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia, January 23, 2026 TheNewswire - FinEx Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: FINX) ("FinEx" or the "Company") announces it has received assays for the remaining nine drill holes from the Company's maiden drill program on its 100% owned Ruoppa gold project, located in the... Keep Reading...
Rua Gold Announces Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Rua Gold Announces Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/ RUA GOLD INC. ("Rua" or the "Company") (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) is pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand, it has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement... Keep Reading...
Providence Gold Mines Inc. Closes Financing

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Closes Financing

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER TheNewswire - January 22, 2026 - Providence Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV:PHD,OTC:PRRVF) ("Providence" or the "Company") announces that further to the news release of January 16, 2026, the Company has received final approval to close the non-brokered private placement dated for... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

American Eagle Drills 802 Metres of 0.71% Copper Eq. from Surface, including 375 Metres of 1.01% Copper Eq.

Copper Quest Announces $1,950,000 Investment by Strategic International Investor 'Concept Capital Management' a Foundational Investor in Mining and Exploration Companies

Finlay Minerals samples 15.3% Copper and 532 g/t Silver on its 100% owned SAY Project

Lahontan Mobilizes Core Drill Rig to Santa Fe

Related News

gold-investing

American Eagle Drills 802 Metres of 0.71% Copper Eq. from Surface, including 375 Metres of 1.01% Copper Eq.

base-metals-investing

Copper Quest Announces $1,950,000 Investment by Strategic International Investor 'Concept Capital Management' a Foundational Investor in Mining and Exploration Companies

base-metals-investing

Finlay Minerals samples 15.3% Copper and 532 g/t Silver on its 100% owned SAY Project

energy-investing

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Announces Agreement to Earn 100% Interest in The Prospector Freedom Mines Project in Marysvale, Utah, United States

base-metals-investing

Homeland Nickel Announces the Appointment of Jordan Black as Corporate Secretary

base-metals-investing

CORRECTION - Domestic Metals Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services and provides further details on the engagement of Michael Pound

manganese-investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Euro Manganese Gains 134 Percent