Sama Resources Inc. Provides Early Warning Disclosure Regarding Disposition of All Shares Held in Falcon Energy Materials Plc

(TheNewswire)
Montreal, Quebec — TheNewswire — March 20, 2026 — Sama Resources Inc. ("Sama" or the "Company") (TSXV: SME | OTC-PK: SAMMF) announces that it has sold all of its remaining common shares of Falcon Energy Materials plc ("Falcon") (TSXV: FLCN | OTCQB: FLCNF), in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 — The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues ("NI 62-103").
Background
Sama was previously a significant shareholder of Falcon. As a result of the closing of Falcon's non-brokered private placement announced on February 20, 2026, Sama's shareholding in Falcon was diluted from approximately 11.8% to approximately 8.9% of the then issued and outstanding common shares of Falcon, as Sama did not participate in that financing.
Falcon's head office is located at Level 7, Al Maryah Tower, ADGM Square, AL Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE.
The Disposition
On March 19, 2026, Sama sold an aggregate of 15,180,377 common shares of Falcon (the "Shares") at a price of CDN $0.65 per Share, for aggregate proceeds of C$9,867,245 (the "Transaction"). The Transaction was completed through a negotiated cross transaction on the TSX Venture Exchange.
Immediately prior to the Transaction, Sama held direct beneficial ownership and control of 15,180,377 Shares, representing approximately 8.9% of the issued and outstanding Shares on an undiluted basis.
Following completion of the Transaction, Sama holds nil common shares of Falcon, representing 0% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Falcon.
The Transaction was undertaken for portfolio management purposes. Sama has no present intention to acquire any securities of Falcon.
Early Warning Report
This news release is being issued in accordance with NI 62-103. An early warning report with respect to the Transaction has been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review ("SEDAR+") at www.sedarplus.ca under Falcon's issuer profile.
Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sama Resources, commented:
"The monetization of our Falcon Energy share position represents a disciplined capital allocation decision that strengthens Sama's balance sheet and enhances financial flexibility. The proceeds will support the advancement of our core exploration and development initiatives, including our flagship nickel-copper projects in West Africa."
About Sama Resources Inc.
Sama is a Canadian-based, growth-oriented resource company focused on exploring the Samapleu nickel-copper project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The Company was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). Sama is managed by experienced industry professionals with a strong track record of discovery and is committed to advancing the Samapleu-Grata Nickel-Copper Project. Sama's projects are located approximately 600 km northwest of Abidjan in Côte d'Ivoire and are flanked to the west by the Ivorian and Guinean borders. Sama's projects are located adjacent to the large world-class nickel-cobalt laterite deposits of Sipilou and Foungouesso, forming a 125 km-long new Base Metal Camp in West Africa. Sama owns 40% interest in the Samapleu nickel-copper project in Côte d'Ivoire with its joint venture partner Ivanhoe Electric owning 60%. Sama's head office is located at 1320 Graham Blvd, Suite 132, Ville Mont-Royal, QC, H3P 3C8.
For more information, please visit www.samaresources.com
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet, P. Geo, President and CEO
Tel: (514) 726-4158
Mr. Matt Johnston, Vice President Corporate Development
Tel: (604) 443-3835 or (877) 792-6688, Ext. 5
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the statements made and information contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, such as "will", could", "expect", "estimate", "evidence", "potential", "appears", "seems", "suggest", are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. These include, without limitation, the ability of the company to convert Mineral Resources to higher categories of confidence or to mineral reserves, the completion of exploration programs and studies, its ability to produce a pre-feasibility study or a feasibility study regarding the project, its ability to execute on its development plans in terms of metallurgy or exploration, the availability of financing for activities, risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results and the estimation of Mineral Resources and Reserves, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits, the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations or justify future activities, metal price fluctuations, environmental and regulatory requirements, availability of permits, escalating costs of remediation and mitigation, risk of title loss or failure to obtain new titles upon expiry, the effects of accidents, equipment breakdowns, labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in exploration, the potential for delays in exploration activities, the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, commodity price fluctuations, currency fluctuations, expectations and beliefs of management and other risks and uncertainties. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release.
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